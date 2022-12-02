“We won that much?”: BTS’ j-hope talks about MAMA Awards’ meaningful Platinum award

Through a Weverse live, BTS' j-hope took a trip down memory lane while mentioning how meaningful his wins at the 2022 MAMA Awards were. The Arson rapper was the only BTS member who attended the awards ceremony. Among the multiple awards the septet won, they received a MAMA Platinum Award.

The Platinum Award made j-hope emotional and acted as a reality check. He was surprised that the group had bagged such achievements.

미니융⁷ 🧸 @miiniyoongs 🐿 and we also won an award called a platinum award and i was like woah, we won that much? it was really meaningful 🐿 and we also won an award called a platinum award and i was like woah, we won that much? it was really meaningful

The award was in recognition of the group's achievements in all four daesangs - Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Worldwide icon of the year.

BTS makes history at the 2022 MAMA Awards

Rize @rize0t7addict MAMA's "Platinum Daesang" is a privilege only given to those artists who have achieved a 'Daesang Sweep' (winning all 4 Major Daesangs in a single year) and #BTS are the FIRST & ONLY Artist in History to UNLOCK this achievement and they did it MULTIPLE times(2019, 2020, 2021)! MAMA's "Platinum Daesang" is a privilege only given to those artists who have achieved a 'Daesang Sweep' (winning all 4 Major Daesangs in a single year) and #BTS are the FIRST & ONLY Artist in History to UNLOCK this achievement and they did it MULTIPLE times(2019, 2020, 2021)! https://t.co/QN3Rl96Hfe

BTS' rapper j-hope attended the 2022 MAMA Awards on the second day, November 30, 2022. The first day saw the Butter singers bagging the Worldwide Icon of the Year daesang and the Worldwide Fans' Choice bonsang, while the second day brought in the remaining three prizes and awards.

Representing the group, j-hope went up on stage multiple times to receive the awards. He later hung out with fans on Weverse live to talk about the wins.

The Arson rapper walked down memory lane and shared that he had been watching the MAMA Awards since it was called MFMF or MKMF. From 2004-2007, the MAMA Awards were called the Mnet KM Music Video Festival. It was later changed to the Mnet KM Music Festival.

미니융⁷ 🧸 @miiniyoongs 🐿 everyone, do you know mkmf (old name for mama awards)? ive watched since then.. so mama is.. aha some people are saying they know mkmf 🐿 everyone, do you know mkmf (old name for mama awards)? ive watched since then.. so mama is.. aha some people are saying they know mkmf

He continued by saying how meaningful the wins were for him since he had been following the awards show since he was a kid.

미니융⁷ 🧸 @miiniyoongs 🐿 so mama is a bit meaningful since ive watched since i was younger 🐿 so mama is a bit meaningful since ive watched since i was younger

The Platinum Award, which BTS won, was the night's biggest honor. Introduced this year, the MAMA Platinum is only awarded to groups who have a Daesang All-Kill in a year, which means winning all four daesangs (Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Worldwide Icon of the Year) in the same year.

BTS had consistent Daesang All-Kills in 2019, 2020, and 2021. This year, the group won three out of the four daesangs. The fourth, Song of the Year, went to rookie girl group IVE for their viral hit LOVE DIVE.

A photo uploaded by a Korean netizen showcased how BTS has been at the forefront of winning daesangs since 2018. The group now has a total of 70 daesangs across award shows.

pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/2p9fu3fm MAMA Daesang winners for the past 8 years MAMA Daesang winners for the past 8 yearstinyurl.com/2p9fu3fm https://t.co/roYhlIJlkY

The Arson rapper's sentiments were evident even during his acceptance speech for the MAMA Platinum award. He said:

“So say that we’ve won four daesangs for three years in a row, it feels as if so many memories are flashing before my eyes…”

Meanwhile, the 2022 MAMA Awards concluded with Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, TXT, (G)I-DLE, NewJeans, and more putting up thrilling performances and making it an unforgettable event.

Poll : 0 votes