BTS' golden maknae Jung Kook named as the most popular K-pop idol in America

The Netizens Report magazine, an American bi-annual publication, named BTS' Jungkook as the most famous K-pop idol in the United States in their July 2022 issue.
The article asserted that, Jungkook's fame was the major reason behind the success of the new song Left and Right, the star's lastest duet with Charlie Puth.
The young singer shared the cover with renowned figures like Kim Kardashian, Will Smith and Elon Musk.
The article on Jungkook stated that,
"His recent success with 'Left and Right' has shown he is up to something, maybe a lot of things in the coming months and years. One thing is certain though, his popularity in the United States is growing."
The news does not come as a surprise since the Still with You singer's charm has constantly been the talk of the town since the time BTS debuted.
BTS' success in the USA since their first English single, Dynamite, brought the idol further into the limelight, consolidating his presence on the list of well-known celebrities in the west.
Jungkook's first single since BTS' hiatus with Charlie Puth has been ruling the charts. Fans loved his charming antics in the colorful music video that hinted at the boys being stuck with each other's memories, post-breakup.
The single debuted at number 22 on the Billboards and the music video on YouTube has over 134 million views.
The magazine listed several reasons for his unmatched popularity. It reported that,
" fans cited his voice, determination to succeed, and passion for loving Jungkook, and that he is also loved for his fashion sense and he's considered a fashion icon."
Jung Kook has a variety of talents that make him stand apart from the crowd.
Unique voice
Jungkook's soft voice has been one of his strengths. The singer's soothing voice and large vocal range give him the prowess to rock almost any song he chooses to sing. The member has put out several English single covers on YouTube where fans have praised his diction and delivery.
Dance skills
His immaculate dance skills have earned him the center position in BTS' stage. Fans have praised the finesse with which he delivers every step. He ensures to bring enough energy to every performance which adds to BTS' charm as an all-round talented group.
Fashionista
The fashionable maknae has a characteristc laid-back style that manages to steal attention for making him absolutely dapper in every outing. He is also responsible for having started the modern Hanbok trend in Korea after he was seen sporting some monochrome looks as his airport OOTDs.
A talented all-rounder
Apart from the above qualities, the maknae's golden status has been proven by his other qualities as well. He has previously stolen hearts with his athleticism at the Idol Star Athletic Championships. He has formidable martial arts skills, while his dedication and passion for his craft also continue to inspire fans to be the best versions of themselves.
This was not the only recognition received by the singer. The golden maknae was also named the most popular celebrity in India in a research conducted by Big Data Hallyu Market Research.
Additionally, Jungkook was also voted as the most popular K-pop idol in Thailand, home to two famous K-pop idols BLACKPINK's Lisa and GOT7's BamBam. The poll was conducted by IdolChamp's special global survey, which is held every month to collect data on the popularity of idols in various countries.