“OST King V”: BTS fans congratulate the Sweet Night singer for owning the Top 2 Most-Streamed Korean OSTs in Spotify history

BTS’ V sets a Spotify record with the top two most-streamed Korean OSTs in history—Christmas Tree (Our Beloved Summer) and Sweet Night (Itaewon Class).

Both the OSTs surpassed Stay With Me, the official soundtrack of The Guardian: Lonely and Great God, sung by Punch and EXO’s Chanyeol.

Sweet Night became the most-streamed Korean OST on Spotify two years ago, surpassing Stay With Me, which is now placed third on the list. Christmas Tree is ranked second on the list.

BTS’ V’s fans are proud and happy with his latest achievement and have taken to social media to express their pride. “Congratulations Taehyung” and “OST King V” were mentioned frequently in fan tweets.

BTS’ V’s fans take to social media to celebrate his latest achievement on Spotify

Fans of BTS’ V took to social media to celebrate his latest achievement of having the top two most-streamed OSTs on Spotify. Sweet Night currently has 285 million streams, while Christmas Tree is in second place with 240 million streams.

BTS Charts & Votings @btschartstudio



now occupied top 2 most streamed Korean OST in the platform’s history with “Sweet Night” and “Christmas Tree”! “Christmas Tree” is now the 2nd most streamed Korean OST on Spotify, surpassing “Stay with Me”! #V now occupied top 2 most streamed Korean OST in the platform’s history with “Sweet Night” and “Christmas Tree”! “Christmas Tree” is now the 2nd most streamed Korean OST on Spotify, surpassing “Stay with Me”!#V now occupied top 2 most streamed Korean OST in the platform’s history with “Sweet Night” and “Christmas Tree”! https://t.co/hEJZnYrtcB

Coincidentally, both Christmas Tree and Sweet Night are OSTs from K-dramas that starred the singer’s best friends, actors Choi Woo-sik and Park Seo-joon.

Sweet Night was originally a song that the BTS singer had saved for his debut solo album. He chose to use the OST instead for his friend Park Seo-joon's drama Itaewon Class, a heartfelt drama about a common man's triumph over a rich and powerful tycoon as he settles personal scores with him.

The OST is dedicated to Park Sae-royi’s (Park Seo-joon) growing feelings for Jo Yi-seo (Kim Da-mi).

The other song, Christmas Tree, is the OST for his other best friend Choi Woo-sik’s drama Our Beloved Summer, a charming and sunny drama about first love and reunion in which two former classmates reunite after years apart due to a high school documentary they filmed years ago.

The OST is dedicated to Choi Woong (Choi Woo-sik) and Kook Yeon-soo (Kim Da-mi) and their heartwarming love and togetherness. Coincidentally, both dramas feature Kim Da-mi as the lead actress.

Additionally, V’s melodious Christmas Tree was the first Korean OST to enter Billboard's Hot 100 chart. It was also the first Korean song to make its solo debut on Billboard's US Digital Song Sales chart at the number one spot.

Besides Sweet Night being the most streamed Korean OST of all time, V holds the record for the most streamed Korean OST for three consecutive years. Sweet Night remained at the top in 2020 and 2021, and Christmas Tree in 2022.

Now, since BTS members are busy pursuing their solo careers, fans are anticipating V’s debut solo album whenever it comes.

BTS’ V and the cast of Seo Jin's to appear on The Game Caterers

BTS’ V will reunite with his Wooga Squad friends Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik and the rest of the members from the food-based variety show Seo Jin's, also known as Jinny’s Kitchen.

It marks V’s variety show debut outside group activities and involves a group of talented Korean stars who run a Korean snack bar in Mexico for the locals there. A spin-off of Youn’s Kitchen, the show will be run by PD Na Young-seok.

The talented cast comprises of owner Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi as the director, Park Seo-joon as the general manager, Choi Woo-sik as the intern, and finally the Singularity singer as the youngest, or maknae as it is called in Korean.

The cast will star in Channel Full Moon’s The Game Caterers. The much-awaited episode will air on February 20, at 9 pm KST on the Channel Full Moon or Channel Shiboya YouTube channel.

Seo Jin's or Jinny’s Kitchen will air on February 24, at 8:50 pm KST on tvN.

