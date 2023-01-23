"He's the sweetest": BTS V's French bodyguard reveals the idol's off-camera personality

During the recent Paris Fashion Week, ARMYs met BTS V's French bodyguard who accompanied the idol on several occasions during his last trip to Paris Fashion Week in June 2022 for Celine's Spring 2023 show. V, who became the star of the show with his charisma last year, also won the hearts of the staff who worked with him during his visit.
Though it might not come off as a surprise to many ARMYs who've known V before, his French bodyguard revealed that BTS V has an endearing personality and was very humble with the staff throughout his trip.
From playing a game of basketball to hugging the bodyguard as a farewell before he left Paris, the two seemed to click really well for the short time they'd known each other.
The bodyguard shared that apart from being grounded and chill during their interactions, V also offered to take pictures with him, which ended with three series between the two.
In other news, he also clarified the much intriguing question of fans as to why V wasn't seen departing with the other two accompanying attendees of the show, Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK's Lisa.
He said that due to the heavy crowd and swarming people at the exit, BTS V used a side entrance to avoid further increases in the crowd. Following the news hitting the internet, ARMYs couldn't help but swoon over V's ever-charming and humble personality, which makes fans feel proud to stan the idol.
Fans send love and praise to both BTS V and his French bodyguard as they swoon over their sweet bond
The conversation with BTS V's French bodyguard came about at the 2023 Paris Fashion week when an ARMY recognized the bodyguard as the one who accompanied V last year.
The fan was present at the show to watch BTS Jimin, who was this year's attendee, and upon recognition, they initiated a conversation with the bodyguard, casually asking about how working with V was.
The fan also revealed that he/she was initially interested in engaging in a conversation in order to get a good spot to get a clear view of BTS Jimin. But, the bodyguard seemed genuinely excited to share his experience as he continued to praise V on how nice and humble the K-pop idol was throughout his trip.
Though many fans could guess that the two had a good time working with each other last year, given their sweet interactions and the fun time they spent with each other, the sudden surface of the same after almost a year both surprised and excited fans.
Naturally, fans flooded Twitter with praise, not just for BTS V and his endearing personality but also for the French bodyguard who was nice enough to share his experience and converse with ARMYs.
While the speculated reappearance of V at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week didn't roll about, fans were excited to see BTS j-hope and Jimin being seated in the front-row seats of the show together.
As more and more stories about BTS members' down-to-earth personalities surface on the internet, fans can't help but swoon over the boys and shower them with praise.