"He's the sweetest": BTS V's French bodyguard reveals the idol's off-camera personality

During the recent Paris Fashion Week, ARMYs met BTS V's French bodyguard who accompanied the idol on several occasions during his last trip to Paris Fashion Week in June 2022 for Celine's Spring 2023 show. V, who became the star of the show with his charisma last year, also won the hearts of the staff who worked with him during his visit.

Though it might not come off as a surprise to many ARMYs who've known V before, his French bodyguard revealed that BTS V has an endearing personality and was very humble with the staff throughout his trip.

From playing a game of basketball to hugging the bodyguard as a farewell before he left Paris, the two seemed to click really well for the short time they'd known each other.

The bodyguard shared that apart from being grounded and chill during their interactions, V also offered to take pictures with him, which ended with three series between the two.

In other news, he also clarified the much intriguing question of fans as to why V wasn't seen departing with the other two accompanying attendees of the show, Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK's Lisa.

He said that due to the heavy crowd and swarming people at the exit, BTS V used a side entrance to avoid further increases in the crowd. Following the news hitting the internet, ARMYs couldn't help but swoon over V's ever-charming and humble personality, which makes fans feel proud to stan the idol.

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌V @vantestream



“Taehyung was really sweet and asked his bodyguard to take pictures with him and he showed OP three selfies they took together [INFO] Taehyung’s French bodyguard that had accompanied throughout the entire duration of Paris trip shared sweet words about Taehyung“Taehyung was really sweet and asked his bodyguard to take pictures with him and he showed OP three selfies they took together [INFO] Taehyung’s French bodyguard that had accompanied throughout the entire duration of Paris trip shared sweet words about Taehyung “Taehyung was really sweet and asked his bodyguard to take pictures with him and he showed OP three selfies they took together ➕ https://t.co/zfccxn0QMj

Fans send love and praise to both BTS V and his French bodyguard as they swoon over their sweet bond

The conversation with BTS V's French bodyguard came about at the 2023 Paris Fashion week when an ARMY recognized the bodyguard as the one who accompanied V last year.

The fan was present at the show to watch BTS Jimin, who was this year's attendee, and upon recognition, they initiated a conversation with the bodyguard, casually asking about how working with V was.

SWEETYYYY ♡ ⟬⟭⁩ ⟭⟬⁩ ♡｡*♡✧*。 @sardar_sweety .....we appreciate your work .....



HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TEAHUYNG

#HaveASafeFlightV V hugging his French bodyguard who stays all the time by his side taking care of him...thank you.....we appreciate your work .....HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TEAHUYNG V hugging his French bodyguard who stays all the time by his side taking care of him...thank you ❤️.....we appreciate your work .....HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TEAHUYNG#HaveASafeFlightV https://t.co/mZu2x7j9UV

𝑻𝒊𝒇𝒇 ⁷ 🐥 𝐬𝐚𝐰 𝐉𝐌 𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐛𝐢 ✯ @jm95lovely He said Taehyung was really chill. He told me about how it went for the Celine show cos he didn't leave through the same exit as Lisa. There were two many people and Lisa didn't mind that much. Neither did Tae. But then the motorcycle driver helping him texted saying ++ He said Taehyung was really chill. He told me about how it went for the Celine show cos he didn't leave through the same exit as Lisa. There were two many people and Lisa didn't mind that much. Neither did Tae. But then the motorcycle driver helping him texted saying ++

𝑻𝒊𝒇𝒇 ⁷ 🐥 𝐬𝐚𝐰 𝐉𝐌 𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐛𝐢 ✯ @jm95lovely

It was so cute how he mentioned that Tae was really pleased, walking hands in his pockets

Then we just talked about his job and mine There was a side entrance with almost no-one there. So he took Tae and lead him there.It was so cute how he mentioned that Tae was really pleased, walking hands in his pocketsThen we just talked about his job and mine There was a side entrance with almost no-one there. So he took Tae and lead him there. It was so cute how he mentioned that Tae was really pleased, walking hands in his pockets 😅😅 Then we just talked about his job and mine 😁

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌V @vantestream Supposedly a fan had the opportunity to establish a conversation with who was Taehyung's bodyguard in Paris and this is what he told her:



“V was very, very sweet. He asked me to take photos with him and said that Bogum showed him three selfies that they took together. Supposedly a fan had the opportunity to establish a conversation with who was Taehyung's bodyguard in Paris and this is what he told her:“V was very, very sweet. He asked me to take photos with him and said that Bogum showed him three selfies that they took together. 🔸 Supposedly a fan had the opportunity to establish a conversation with who was Taehyung's bodyguard in Paris and this is what he told her:“V was very, very sweet. He asked me to take photos with him and said that Bogum showed him three selfies that they took together.➕ https://t.co/L3UzFQpzDo

The fan also revealed that he/she was initially interested in engaging in a conversation in order to get a good spot to get a clear view of BTS Jimin. But, the bodyguard seemed genuinely excited to share his experience as he continued to praise V on how nice and humble the K-pop idol was throughout his trip.

Though many fans could guess that the two had a good time working with each other last year, given their sweet interactions and the fun time they spent with each other, the sudden surface of the same after almost a year both surprised and excited fans.

Naturally, fans flooded Twitter with praise, not just for BTS V and his endearing personality but also for the French bodyguard who was nice enough to share his experience and converse with ARMYs.

SPAAH @frbspa

Thank you for sharing with us @jm95lovely That’s why Jiminie said that Tae is the most down to earth out of 7 of them. No prima donna behavior, just sweet and chill.Thank you for sharing with us @jm95lovely That’s why Jiminie said that Tae is the most down to earth out of 7 of them. No prima donna behavior, just sweet and chill. Thank you for sharing with us💜

Taetae_daily♠️Vante_verses♠️ @TaetaeMoments @allkpop it is incredibly to keep to kind nature in the hard & tiring event & trip but it is not that hard of u r really kind, pure at core like Taehyung! @allkpop it is incredibly to keep to kind nature in the hard & tiring event & trip but it is not that hard of u r really kind, pure at core like Taehyung!

👑🎺🎹🎻🎷 @keilardz9

#KimTaehyung #BTSV @allkpop So sweet from him, Taehyung always receive good words from the people that met him or work with him. @allkpop So sweet from him, Taehyung always receive good words from the people that met him or work with him. #KimTaehyung #BTSV https://t.co/EPwDVth0kd

While the speculated reappearance of V at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week didn't roll about, fans were excited to see BTS j-hope and Jimin being seated in the front-row seats of the show together.

As more and more stories about BTS members' down-to-earth personalities surface on the internet, fans can't help but swoon over the boys and shower them with praise.

Poll : 0 votes