8 times BTS' V went viral in 2022

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung has been generous in gifting fans with many viral moments over the years. In 2022, he continued to do so by being his usual goofy self and becoming the artist with the most number of viral videos on Twitter.

However, the highlight of his most viral moments this year have been the number of shirtless photos he has unexpectedly posted on social media. His stunning visuals in the photos only had the fandom swooning but even caught the attention of non K-pop fans worldwide.

From the flirty interaction with Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammys to the revelation of his friendship tattoo in Mexico, this article rounds up eight instances when Taehyung broke the internet in 2022.

8 Times BTS' V became a worldwide trend in 2022

1) The iconic pole dance in Paris

The video of V attempting to pole dance at Celine's after party in Paris took not just ARMYs but even BLINKS and members of the LGBTQ community by surprise.

This was because, first, fans knew BLACKPINK'S Lisa witnessed it live, and second, because the BTS member casually broke toxic masculinity standards by genuinely enjoying himself at what seemed to be a gender inclusive party.

2) ELLE Thailand's video of BTS' V

The five-second clip of Taehyung making his way through a crowded room exchanging greetings was enough to blow up the internet.

Fans were in awe of the singer's ethereal beauty and how effortlessly radiant he looked and even compared him to the actual diamonds on his neck. While ARMYs hailed him as a "beautiful work of art," they also showered praise on the girl seen with him in the video.

3) Vibing in a jazz bar among old couples

BTS' V who has publicly declared his love for jazz music, posted this video of himself in a Las Vegas Jazz club on Instagram with the caption "Shall we Dance?"

The K-pop star wore a chique white shirt with rolled up sleeves and classic black pants and grooved to a live rendition of Frank Sinatara's Fly Me To The Moon among other elderly couples on the dance floor.

Swooning over both his dance moves and his style, fans appreciated him for being "an old soul" and embracing his love for the genre.

4) Flirty Grammy skit with Olivia Rodrigo

While ARMYs are usually rooting for BTS to interact with western artists on American award shows, this unexpected interaction between BTS' V and Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammys left fans flabbergasted.

Although scripted as part of their Butter performance, Taehyung whispering in the Drivers License singer's ear and her gasping in response appeared rather flirty to fans, who couldn't believe what they had just seen.

5) Shirtless in the swimming pool

A mere three-second video of a shirtless Taehyung emerging from a swimming pool sent fans into a meltdown.

The thirst-trap moment comes from the second episode of In The Soop: Friendcation, a series that Taehyung filmed with his actor friends Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and rapper Peakboy.

6) BTS' V's shirtless sunkissed aura

Another shirtless moment, that had not just fans but even fellow BTS member j-hope in shock, was this photo V posted of himself basking in the sun.

Though the idol's back faced the camera, the photo went viral almost instantly, with fans praising everything from his toned body to his radiant aura. Since it was revealed that the picture was taken behind-the scenes of a Vogue photoshoot, fans had hoped to see more shirtless images of BTS' V in the magazine.

7) V and Woong

◡̈Tati⁷⁹🎄 TAECEMBER @BoleynLoyalist



Taehyung and armys have a long history of playing games together, this moment right here is hands down my favorite of all times, Woong literally got rid of everyone just to have Tae to themselves Taehyung and armys have a long history of playing games together, this moment right here is hands down my favorite of all times, Woong literally got rid of everyone just to have Tae to themselves 😭https://t.co/t6YI58a79K

Taehyung's gaming live with fans had its fair share of viral moments, but the video of the BTS member reacting to a player named "Woong's antics" during a Mafia game left the internet in splits.

Every time a player entered the room, Woong (who was the Mafia) would eliminate them and go back to face Taehyung's character in the game, making the idol sigh in disbelief.

Finding the whole incident hilarious, many fans said they related to Woong and even trended his name worldwide on Twitter.

8) The friendship tattoo reveal

Though this shirtless photo from V's trip to Mexico didn't reveal much, it went viral after fans spotted the BTS friendship tattoo on his left thigh.

As all the members of the band, apart from Taehyung and Suga, had already revealed their number 7 tattoo, fans finally got a glimpse of V's tattoo, which put an end to the months-long discussion on whether the idol had got the tattoo at all and where its location was.

Apart from breaking the internet, these viral moments of BTS' V made fans gasp, blush, and even slightly envious. The V in his name now stands for "Viral" in addition to "Visuals" and "Versatility," and fans can't wait to see what the idol goes viral for next.

