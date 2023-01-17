BTS’ V at Grammys 2022 and Paris Fashion Week makes it to “Best Moments of 2022” by Vogue US and MTV Select

BTS’ V’s appearances at the Grammy Awards 2022 and Paris Fashion Week have been considered one of the “Best Moments of 2022” by Vogue US and MTV Select.

The US edition of Vogue highlighted the Singularity singer’s appearance at Hedi Slimane's Spring 2023 show for Celine in their article, "The Year in Review: Fashion’s Biggest Moments of 2022”.

MTV Select and the BBC chose another standout moment featuring BTS’ V. The Inner Child singer made an appearance at the Grammy Awards 2022 along with the rest of the BTS members.

However, one of the “Five Stand-out moments” of the "Best Pop Culture Moments of 2022" included BTS’ V’s adorable interaction with singer Olivia Rodrigo.

In June last year, BTS’ V jetted off to Paris Fashion Week to attend Hedi Slimane's Spring 2023 show for Celine. He flew out to France’s capital city alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum in a private jet. While Lisa and Park Bo-gum are global brand ambassadors for Celine, the Sweet Night singer was specially invited to the show by Hedi Slimane.

Dressed in a stylish red leather jacket paired with an all-black outfit, the talented artist drew in a frenzied crowd, who gathered to get a glimpse of BTS’ V.

Fans raved about the artist's impeccable fashion sense at Paris Fashion Week for weeks to come on social media. Another fashion-favorite moment was the singer’s debut on the Vogue Korea cover, as chosen by Genius Korea.

V is the only male artist on the list of the most bankable and influential stars of 2022 as stated by The Impression. The list includes BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa in the top four positions. BTS member V ranks fifth on the list, with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in sixth and seventh positions respectively.

The Christmas Tree singer’s standout moment at the Grammy Awards 2022 did not go unnoticed either. BTS marked their fourth appearance at the prestigious event, where they performed their hit summer track Butter.

Both MTV and BBC chose BTS member V’s interaction with the Driver’s License singer Olivia Rodrigo as one of the "Best Pop Culture Moments of 2022" and one of the “Five Stand-Out Moments” of the past year.

V’s fashionable appearance at the awards, his chemistry with Olivia Rodrigo in a skit for Butter, and his heartwarming interaction with his musical idol Lady Gaga made it a worthy mention on the aforementioned list.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place on February 5 and BTS has not yet confirmed their attendance at the event.

BTS’ V follows and unfollows BIGBANG’s T.O.P

On January 15, BTS member V was in the news after he followed BIGBANG’s T.O.P. However, shortly after, a bunch of unruly fans attacked the Still Life singer’s social media accounts.

After this, V unfollowed the singer, and ARMYs supported the BTS member, reminding individuals that it was his choice who he followed from his personal social media account.

However, this was not the first time such an incident took place. Previously, the artist followed BLACKPINK’s Jennie on Instagram, and shortly after, unfollowed her. At the time, he claimed that Instagram was difficult to understand and that he followed her accidentally.

BTS member V is currently gearing up to join Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik for the food-based reality show Seojin’s, which has been shot in Mexico. The show is set to air sometime in 2023 and will consist of 12 episodes.

