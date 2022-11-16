"Taehyung looks so cool": BTS' V wins hearts with his rocking visuals as he arrives at the Incheon International Airport 

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has once again become a social media trend. The Sweet Night singer was spotted at the Incheon International Airport on November 15 for a surprise departure. As per reports, the BTS member boarded a flight to Paris.

Since no prior announcement was made by Taehyung or BigHit Music, fans were surprised to see BTS' V at the airport. Needless to say, his rockstar-like ensemble soon grabbed their attention and began making the rounds on social media.

The vocalist was seen sporting blue jeans and a T-shirt with a leather jacket on top. He turned the airport into his personal runway with the look, and added another great ensemble to his range of airport outfits.

♡ @reuyye ‍ ‍ Taehyung looks so COOL Taehyung looks so COOL❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥https://t.co/F2G1DeYgaH

BTS' V earns love from fans as he boards a flight to Paris

Some sources earlier stated that the BTS member is leaving for Mexico to film an episode of Youn's Kitchen with Wooga Squad besties Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik.

However, he has been spotted by Parisian ARMYs in the city, who posted videos and pictures of him online.

BTS' V was accompanied by a manager during his trips, and ARMYs didn't fail to notice that he has been Taehyung's regular companion for quite some time now.

Soon after his unexpected airport appearance, the K-pop idol began trending online, with fans gushing about his airport look.

7bts.update⁷ @7btsupdates HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG https://t.co/FXwKs9eTnY

*✧ @taeteluv_ kim taehyung in this fit looking so fine twitter.com/i/web/status/1… kim taehyung in this fit looking so fine twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/pRIW5yZndj

`` @BELLAKTH___ Taehyung: no news, surprise airport appearance, private schedule, no will know...



Sk and the rest of the world: Taehyung: no news, surprise airport appearance, private schedule, no will know...Sk and the rest of the world: https://t.co/JrkJdkAfEo

ٍ @vantrated kim taehyung the fashion icon kim taehyung the fashion icon https://t.co/CWMstjeSUi

The Singularity crooner also gained attention for his well-behaved interaction with the staff at the airport. He impressed everyone with his gentlemanly behavior as he exchanged smiles and a few words with some of the reporters who had turned up.

Bowing to the reporters and smiling widely, BTS' V soon became a hot topic on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Naver, and more.

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Kim taehyung is so polite and humble, he bowed to the reporters 🥹 Kim taehyung is so polite and humble, he bowed to the reporters 🥹 https://t.co/h7kq6GqIfs

For its October 2022 issue, Vogue Korea deemed Taehyung the "Icon of an Era," owing to his talents, skills, artistry, and positive influence. The publication also praised him for being a style icon.

A few days ago, the artist received the "Singer We Are proud of" MMA Plaque Award because of his impact on the K-pop industry.

kth_naija @V_Nigeria Sincerely, I don’t think I have seen who have the kind of impact taehyung have in the industry. Taehyung is really respected and loved by the GP, and today unannounced schedule just proved it again. I am reminded of @VogueKorea words “Icon of an Era” Sincerely, I don’t think I have seen who have the kind of impact taehyung have in the industry. Taehyung is really respected and loved by the GP, and today unannounced schedule just proved it again. I am reminded of @VogueKorea words “Icon of an Era” https://t.co/mSoqyKDm5a

Additionally, the idol created a frenzy when he attended Paris Fashion Week in June 2022. The singer astounded the crowd with his presence and looks, becoming one of the most talked celebrity of the event.

BTS' V is also simultaneously gearing up for his solo debut. Moreover, BTS members who have decided to serve in the mandatory military service plan to release solo music before their enlistment. Members j-hope and Jin have already released solo albums, while RM's Indigo will drop next month.

Poll : 0 votes