“Taehyung is indeed artists fav muse”: BTS fans lavish praise on artwork displayed at World Art Expo Seoul 2023

An elaborate artwork of BTS' Kim “V” Taehyung, done by artist Shin Sang-Cheol, was displayed at the World Art Expo Seoul 2023 exhibition held at COEX Hall from February 9 to 12.

The painting was part of a series titled “Heroes,” and the description of his painting said “Someone’s hero V,” which is his stage name.

The image is inspired by BTS' Butter concept photoshoots, which featured multicolored hues. ARMYs were elated after seeing the photos and took to social media to share their reactions. Lavishing praise on the Singularity singer, one fan wrote,

“Taehyung is indeed artists fav muse.”

Taehyung of BTS earns fans’ praise for stunning artwork dedicated to him at World Art Expo Seoul 2023

BTS' Taehyung was praised by fans for the stunning artwork dedicated to him at the World Art Expo Seoul 2023. The World Art Expo was held in Coex 513, Yeongdong-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Different artworks and paintings were on display for a duration of four days (February 9-12), with hundreds of visitors visiting the World Art Expo at the time.

However, V's painting caught the attention of ARMYs, and they took to Twitter to shower praise on the singer.

Previously, artist Shin Sang-cheol featured the Christmas Tree crooner in his exhibition “The Strata of Memory” at MOMA Damda in Yongin city on January 20, 2021. Taehyung was called a “World Music Icon” at this exhibition.

The singer was featured alongside globally renowned stars like Freddie Mercury and John Lennon. The aim of the exhibition was to portray the globalization of Hangul (the alphabetic script in which Korean is written).

Not only that, another artist named Lee Jong-bae, known by his pen name STAZ, a graffiti artist from Gunsan, recently made murals with BTS members' faces.

The talented artist confessed that V is his favorite member of the septet and confessed that he loves his gorgeous visuals and husky voice and, hence, he put in a little extra effort in designing his graffiti well.

Taehyung's upcoming variety show Seo Jin's is selling advertisement slots for $235,000

According to CJ ENM's broadcasting guide, V’s upcoming food-based variety show Seo Jin's is all set to air on February 24, for a total of 10 episodes until April 28. A new episode will air every Friday for an hour and a half.

It is reportedly believed that all the advertisement slots are sold out despite their high pricing. The advertisement slots for BTS’ V’s upcoming variety show Seo Jin's are priced at $235,000 or 300 Million KRW for only a single ad.

The only other show with all the ad slots sold out is Crash Course in Romance, which is a fictional drama.

A spin-off of Youn’s Kitchen, Seo Jin's stars Kim “V” Taehyung, Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, and Jung Yu-mi as the main cast, where they will be setting up a Korean snack bar in Bacalar, Mexico.

Seo Jin's or Jinny’s Kitchen is set to premiere on February 24, at 8:50 pm KST on tvN and TVing.

