Taehyung of BTS has been chosen as the number one Korean celebrity known for his filial piety by Elle Japan

By Anwaya Mane
Modified Feb 10, 2023 15:19 IST
BTS
BTS' V chosen for his filial piety by Elle Japan (Image via Twitter/@ALB33224914)

Kim Taehyung, aka BTS’ V, has recently been chosen by Elle Japan as one of the Korean celebrities who is famous for his filial piety.

The magazine has released a list of popular Korean stars who are known for their filial piety, or love and respect for one's parents. BTS’ Kim Taehyung has been ranked first on the list, along with a host of other popular celebrities, including IU, Suzy, and SHINee's Taemin.

Taehyung of BTS has never shied away from expressing his love for his parents and proving that he boasts of incredible filial piety.

KIM TAEHYUNG toppedELLE Japan list of successful Korean celebrities who are known for their filial piety/love & respect for parentsTaehyung's heartwarming relationship w his parents is popular among fans besides his visuals talents & personality SO PROUD OF YOU TAEHYUNG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/quBQH6hCJ4

BTS' Kim Taehyung lavishes love and praise on his parents

Kim Taehyung has time and again lavished love and praise on his parents. The Inner Child singer has always praised his father and revealed that he considers him to be his role model.

During BTS’ appearance on tvN’s You Quiz On The Block, Taehyung spoke about his parents and the sacrifices they made for his dreams and career. He also shared how much he loves and cares about them.

ELLE Japan listed Taehyung as one of the K-celebrities who attracted attention for their Filial Piety (respect for one's parents)On the 2021 talk show "Let's BTS" the MC asked, "Do you give your parents an allowance?" V replied, "I recently gave them a lot of 50,000 won bills." twitter.com/ellejapan/stat… https://t.co/5J6hdlRGmb

While MC Yoo Jae-suk praised his stunning visuals, the Sweet Night singer revealed that his father is more handsome than him and that he resembles his father a lot. Taehyung also added that he wishes to grow up to be just like his father:

“My dream is to be my Dad."
[INFO] ELLE Japan includes Taehyung in their list of World renown celebrities who are known for their filial pity“V revealed once in an interview how he gave his father an abundance of 50K KRW bills & confessed he is always filial to his parents” https://t.co/tGkEAvdCll

The BTS singer also shared that his father was always supportive of his career choices and didn’t pressure him to be a K-pop idol when he was struggling during his trainee days. He even gave him the option to quit being an idol and to look for other career options if it was getting too hard.

Even on KBS 2TV’s special talk show Let's BTS in 2021, host Shin Dong-yup asked BTS members if they gave their parents an allowance. To this, the Christmas Tree singer proudly confessed that he gave them a lot of 50,000 won, proving that he is always respectful and grateful to his parents.

Omg this is too much for my little heart 😭😭😭😭Taehyung has the more purest relationship with his grandmother 🥺❤️ it's so emotional 😭I love Listening to #ChristmasTree #V_ChristmasTree #V @BTS_twt https://t.co/kony22YCw8

Kim Taehyung is all set to star in his first-ever variety show Seo Jins

BTS' Taehyung is all set to star in his first-ever variety show called Seo Jins outside his group. It stars his Wooga Squad members, which includes Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, and Peakboy.

Seo Jins is a spin-off of the popular food variety show Youn’s Kitchen, featuring a new restaurant run by actor Lee Seo-jin. It was previously helmed by Youn Yuh-jung, who is now busy filming of Pachinko's season two.

kths let's get to the trends, reply with:SEOJINS WORLD STAR V #TAEHYUNGonSeojinshttps://t.co/BocBQ21mnU

The upcoming variety show will focus on Korean street food and fast food items. Jung Yu-mi is the head chef, Park Seo-joon is the sous chef, Choi Woo-sik is the server, while the Singularity singer is set to be the new face of the team.

Seo Jin’s will premiere on February 24, at 8.50 pm KST on tvN and TVing.

Edited by Priya Majumdar
