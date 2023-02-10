“Seojins Maknae V” takes over Twitter trends as a new trailer featuring the Singularity singer is released

tvN’s new variety show Seo Jin's, featuring BTS’ V, dropped a brand new poster and trailer, and fans are loving it.

Seo Jin's, also known as Jinny’s Kitchen for non-Korean audiences, is a spin-off of the popular variety show Youn’s Kitchen, which was previously run by award-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung. Seo Jin's is helmed by PD Na Young-suk.

The new season features Lee Seo-jin as the new boss, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, and Jung Yu-mi as the main cast. The new poster and trailer showcase the Singularity singer as the maknae (youngest) member of the cast in his debut appearance on a variety show outside BTS’ group activities.

taehyungie asking seojoon if his dream was to become a marvel actor, his smile when seojoon said no, he wanted to be the owner of this restaurant

V of BTS dazzles in the new poster and trailer for his debut variety show Seo Jin's

BTS’ V dazzles in the new poster and trailer for his debut variety show, Seo Jin's. BTS fans are happy to see the Singularity singer on the variety show. The trending keywords include “Taehyung on Seojins,” “Tae on variety show,” and “Taehyung is cooking.”

Fans are proud of the Inner Child singer, who, despite being the youngest on the team, has been delivering his best. Additionally, fans can’t get enough of his dazzling visuals, and the compliments he has been receiving are proof of that.

: Hyung was it/it was your dream to become a Marvel actor right?

PSJ : No it wasn't

: What is it (then)?

PSJ: (Dream was) To be the owner of this restaurant



: Hyung was it/it was your dream to become a Marvel actor right?
PSJ : No it wasn't
: What is it (then)?
PSJ: (Dream was) To be the owner of this restaurant

The new poster is designed to resemble a menu card and is adorned with delicious-looking snack-shaped badges. Key cast members and their respective designations are mentioned for audiences and fans to know.

For the unversed, Jung Yu-mi is the head chef and director. She is also known as the “Queen of Kimbaps.” Park Seo-joon is the sous chef and the manager. He has also earned the title of “Cooking King.” Choi Woo-sik is the server, intern, and “King of Publicity” for personally requesting customers visit their snack bar. Finally, Kim Tae-hyung is introduced as the new face of the team and as the “King of Dishwashing.”

In the second trailer released alongside the poster, the talented BTS member shines yet again as he diligently works in the kitchen and washes dishes at the snack bar set in picturesque Bacalar, Mexico. He can be seen wearing purple gloves, a subtle nod to Bangtan’s group color.

Jung Yu-mi welcomes viewers with a Spanish "hola," while owner Lee Seo–jin begs intern Choi Woo-sik to get back to work. Inside the kitchen, Park Seo-joon reveals he wants to own the restaurant, while Tae-hyung is happy doing domestic chores and enjoying his time.

BTS’ Kim "V" Tae-hyung named as one of the celebrities with filial piety by Elle Japan

Elle Japan has named the Christmas Tree singer as the top-ranking celebrity who is known for their filial piety. For the unversed, filial piety is love and affection towards one’s parents. The other Korean celebrities who ranked on the list were IU, Suzy, and SHINee’s Taemin.

The Sweet Night singer has spoken about the love and admiration he feels towards his father on multiple occasions. On the variety show You Quiz On The Block, he shared that he wants to be like his father because he is his role model.

Kim Tae-hyung also revealed how his parents supported him throughout his idol trainee period and comforted him by saying that if that does not work out for him, he can opt for something else.

Seo Jin's or Jinny’s Kitchen is set to premiere on February 24, at 8:50 pm KST on tvN and TVing.

