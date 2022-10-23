“I try my best”: BTS’ V reveals the extent to which he goes to meet ARMYs in Vogue interview

In his recent interview with Vogue Korea, BTS’ V revealed that he feels more secure now because they can meet ARMYs through their recent concerts and fan interactions.

He also shared that sometimes certain external constraints stop him from meeting the group, but he is glad that Bangtan members could meet ARMYs through their recent global concert in Busan, or else it would have been “difficult” for him.

Once BTS will be inactive as a group, the members will enlist in the military, starting with the group’s oldest member Jin. As a result, BTS' V gives it his all whenever the opportunity presents itself, revealing the lengths to which he goes to meet ARMYs. In the same interview, he stated:

“I try my best to show the most of myself whenever I get a chance to meet our fans.”

BTS’ V expresses his fear of losing ARMYs in his recent Vogue Korea interview

In a recent interview, BTS’ V revealed one of his most prominent fears, the fear of losing ARMYs’ love for the septet if they stay out of the limelight for long.

However, he feels more at ease now because the group was able to perform together one last time before enlisting in the military at Busan’s Yet to Come global concert.

He divulged that whenever he gets the opportunity to meet his fans, he gives it his all and tries his best to show more of his talent to them.

BTS’ V delivered an emotional speech on the last day of their four-day long tour in, PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE. in Los Angeles. It was the septet’s first concert in two years and BTS’ V was ecstatic and equally tearful upon seeing fans up close and personal.

He admitted that seeing fans two years later made him wonder if ARMYs had forgotten them because it had been so long since they had performed for them, but seeing fans in person for the first time in two years has put his concerns to rest. In an interview with Vogue Korea, he expressed:

“Thank you so much for loving us this much.”

ARMYs put V’s fears to rest and sent him sweet messages of love and appreciation to assure him that they were always there for BTS.

BTS' V was visibly moved and held back tears at the time, but later expressed his feelings about ARMYs in a Vogue interview.

During the group’s global Busan concert, BTS’ V tearfully shared that the members had decided to take a break from group activities to start work on solo activities, but they were happy to reunite for Busan concert for ARMYs.

Japan’s bookstores are filled with Vogue Korea copies featuring BTS’ V

Taehyung - Perú 🇵🇪 @thvperu BTS's V cover 'Vogue Korea' that decorated Japan's largest bookstore, are sold out.



The Ginza Tsutaya bookstore attracted attention by posting pictures of the Japanese version of the book "I Want to Go Home Even Though I'm Home" + BTS's V cover 'Vogue Korea' that decorated Japan's largest bookstore, are sold out.The Ginza Tsutaya bookstore attracted attention by posting pictures of the Japanese version of the book "I Want to Go Home Even Though I'm Home" + 📑 BTS's V cover 'Vogue Korea' that decorated Japan's largest bookstore, are sold out.The Ginza Tsutaya bookstore attracted attention by posting pictures of the Japanese version of the book "I Want to Go Home Even Though I'm Home" + https://t.co/XsuvIKWpeW

On October 21, V’s Vogue Korea copies went on sale at Tsutaya Bookstore, which is also dubbed as the country’s largest bookstore chain.

Tsutaya Bookstore is a beautiful space filled with a variety of books and magazines. The space also acts as a cafe and library. V’s Vogue Korea copies were featured in two locations, Shibuya and Ginza in Tokyo, making them accessible for young readers.

Six different Vogue Korea covers featuring BTS' V adorned the seventh floor of Shibuya. The message board placed beneath the Vogue covers gave fans a taste of what they can expect from the V's interview, including his journey as a BTS member, his nine years of hard work and dedication, and his love for ARMYs.

The gallery-like exhibition, dedicated to BTS member V, was an instant hit amongst Japanese ARMYs.

Shibuya Tsutaya Bookstore announced that fans could only purchase one type of magazine cover, whereas Ginza Tsutaya Bookstore proudly admitted that they had to restock the covers because they sold like hotcakes, demonstrating the BTS member's popularity yet again.

BTS member V’s debut Vogue Korea cover for October became the first magazine to exceed 50,000 copies sold on the fan-favourite platform Ktown4u.

