“I am going insane”: Fans go gaga over BTS’ V ’s six-pack abs in latest Elle Korea photoshoot

On March 21, Elle Korea unveiled riveting pictures of BTS’ V, where the idol was seen flaunting his six-pack abs. For their April issue, the magazine not only issued one but three different covers featuring the K-pop idol.

In the pictorial shared, the magazine referred to BTS’ V as the "hotter than ever Elle cover star" and captioned their post as:

“We reveal some of the hotter than ever Elle cover star, V’s pictorial. Don’t forget the interview film full of Tae-Tae moments, and the fashion film with Celine.”

The magazine had previously announced V as the newest global ambassador for CELINE.

As soon as Elle Korea shared additional pictures of V on their social media accounts, Twitter was flooded with several tags like "V is coming," "V for Elle Korea," and others. In particular, the pictures showing off the idol's six-pack abs gained traction among fans.

Fans can’t get enough of BTS’ V flaunting his abs

In the pictorial shared by Elle Korea, BTS’ V is seen decked-up in a denim jacket, offering a glimpse of his six-pack. His intense gaze and disheveled hair only add to the appeal of the picture.

Other pictures from the photoshoot featured him posing on a bed wearing a blue denim jacket with white pearls. What's unique about this image is that one corner of his lips looks slightly red, almost as if it was scratched.

Given that BTS' V was recently announced as a CELINE ambassador, the idol was also seen wearing the CELINE Spring 2023 Menswear collection in the latest pictorial. The brand also shared how V was proactively involved in giving ideas for the photoshoot, sending fans into a frenzy.

V's latest photoshoot has fans fawning over his toned body and his abs. Needless to say, Twitter was flooded with posts gushing about the same.

Kim Tae-hyung has joined Korean actor Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa as the latest CELINE global ambassadors. The brand has also announced that they will be releasing more photoshoots, interviews, and YouTube videos of him in the coming months.

BTS’ V, Park Bo-gum, and BLACKPINK's Lisa previously attended Hedi Slimane’s Summer 2023 menswear fashion show together and sent the internet into a meltdown with their pictures and videos at the event.

As the latest pictorial went viral on social media, many fans flocked over to CELINE's official website to purchase the jacket and appealing clothing pieces that V was wearing in the photoshoots, showcasing his influence as a promising ambassador.

More about BTS’ V

Kim Tae-hyung recently became the brand ambassador for the largest financial Indonesian firm SimInvest, where his newly released promotional videos again sent the internet into meltdown.

BTS’ V has been credited with many singles, including It’s Definitely You, Sweet Night, Winter Bear, Christmas Love, and others. He has also contributed to his group as a main vocalist and dancer.

The idol is currently appearing on the Korean variety show Jinny’s Kitchen, where he works with his celebrity friends Park Seo-joon and Choi Won-shik.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the BTS’ V's Elle Korea’s April issue which will be officially released on April 4, 2023.

