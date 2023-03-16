“What a King”: BTS’ V’s fans congratulate him as it is revealed he garners the highest average number of likes per Instagram post

BTS’ V has another feather to his cap by surpassing yet another milestone on Instagram.

The BTS member, who currently boasts 57.8 million followers on Instagram, also garnered the highest average number of likes per Instagram post. This data was revealed by the influencer marketing software program SocialBook. It is an impressive feat considering he joined the photo-sharing platform in December 2021 and has achieved this incredible feat in less than two years. Apart from that, V is currently the only celebrity in the world to boast an impressive engagement with fans.

Fans of the singer were thus happy to see V achieving another milestone. They took to Twitter to congratulate the singer on garnering the highest average number of likes per Instagram post.

BTS’ V beats Ronaldo to gain the highest average number of likes per Instagram post

BTS’ V has beaten footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to achieve the highest average number of likes per Instagram post. Ronaldo, who stands second on the list curated by the influencer marketing software program SocialBook, has five times more followers than the BTS member.

According to SocialBook, ultimate platform for both brands and influencers to grow their businesses, TAEHYUNG has the HIGHEST average likes per post - 𝟏𝟓,𝟔𝐌 - in the whole world, surpassing Ronaldo and Eilish. He also has the HIGHEST engagement rate in the world - 𝟐𝟐.𝟗%.

The footballer has 561 million followers on the photo-sharing app. However, he boasts an average of 8.9 million likes per Instagram post, which is half of the Singularity singer’s likes per post.

Not only that, last month, BTS’ V had the highest engagement rate on Instagram. Although he uploaded only one post, that alone garnered nearly 13.5 million likes, with 23 percent of his followers engaging with the post. As it happens, BTS fans took to social media to congratulate him for his incredible feat.

According to SocialBook, the ultimate platform for both brands and influencers to grow their businesses.

Kim Taehyung has the highest average number of likes per post (15.6M) worldwide, surpassing Ronaldo and Eilish.

Vandana Verma @Vandana18904982 Purple you TAEHYUNG @KimTaehyung_Rus My bias is THE BEST IPurple you TAEHYUNG @KimTaehyung_Rus My bias is THE BEST I 😊Purple you TAEHYUNG 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

TAEGIJOONgods/SMF(3/17) @TYNgods @KimTaehyung_Rus TAEHYUNG SNS KING @PatrisssyaDy Gosh the difference in numbersTAEHYUNG SNS KING @KimTaehyung_Rus @PatrisssyaDy Gosh the difference in numbers 😭😭 TAEHYUNG SNS KING

Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish ranks third with an average of 8.3 million likes per Instagram post. Kylie Jenner tailed behind with 8.2 million, followed by Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi at an average of 7.3 million of likes per Instagram post.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa also featured as the only other K-pop star on the top 10 list alongside BTS’ V, boasting an average of 6.4 million likes. Euphoria star Zendaya ranked seventh with an average of 6.1 million likes, equaled by Selena Gomez. Finally, Kendall Jenner ranked eighth with a 5.6 million average number of likes.

Notably, BTS’ V’s Influencer score is 88 and has posted 78 posts so far, much lesser than the other stars on the aforementioned list. Additionally, he also became the first person on the photo-sharing app to have all of his posts exceed 10 million likes.

In his latest post, he shared exclusive cover photos of him on the cover of Elle Korea as CELINE’s new global brand ambassador. At the time of writing, the post has garnered 8.6 million likes on Instagram.

BTS’ V breaks the internet with his new Elle Korea cover

BTS’ V will be gracing the April 2023 edition of Elle Korea as the cover star. So far, he has starred on three covers for the fashion magazine. The singer has also been announced as the French luxury brand CELINE’s new brand ambassador, joining Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Ever since the announcement and Elle Korea revealing the pictures on Instagram, the Singularity singer has been trending non-stop on social media platforms. Moreover, he even caused CELINE’s official website and Korean search engine Naver to crash because of the increased user traffic.

Min Yoo, the global PR for CELINE, revealed that the Sweet Night singer kept the atmosphere light on the set as he personally participated during the photo shoot.

The magazine’s physical copy with the singer’s exclusive interview will be released on April 4, 2023.

