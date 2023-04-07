Create

“Face Genius”: ARMYs rejoice as BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung ranks first in Top 10 most handsome Korean celebrities in their 20s

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Apr 07, 2023 12:59 IST
Featuring BTS
Featuring BTS' Kim Tae-hyung (Image via Bighit Entertainment)

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung has ranked first in the poll conducted by Rankingoo for the Top 10 most handsome Korean celebrities in their 20s who fans think are ’face geniuses.' The polls, conducted in the month of March, saw participation from approximately 1,765 women ranging from teens to those in their 50s.

The BTS singer received 224 votes and secured the first spot in the polls.

ARMYs could not contain their excitement and took to Twitter to express how they really felt about another feat achieved by the idol.

Kim Taehyung ranked #1 on Ranking of handsome Korean celebrities in their 20s who think they are 'face geniuses'. Face genius recognized by the world V (BTS) on rankingoo site!#KIMTAEHYUNG #BTSV #V #テテ #TAEHYUNG #뷔 https://t.co/rsyCPsO3Cg

“Most handsome Man on the globe BTS V”: Fans celebrate Kim Tae-hyung’s ranking first on Top 10 most handsome Korean celebrities in their 20s

As the site announced BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung as the winner of the Top 10 most handsome Korean celebrities in their 20s, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement. Many felt proud while others congratulated the idol for his latest achievement.

@BTSV_supremacy @v_hotrends Congratulations Taehyung!Most Handsome Man on the globe BTS V🌎 I vote #V from #BTS for #TOP100KPOPMEMBER @TOP100KPOP https://t.co/9VSNF7jJ3U
Kim Taehyung ranks #1 on Ranking of handsome Korean celebrities in their 20s who think they are 'face geniuses'. Face genius recognized by the world V (BTS) was selected #1 by 1,765 women in their teens to 50s on rankingoo site!#KIMTAEHYUNG #BTSV #V #テテ #TAEHYUNG #뷔 https://t.co/vPP8VvyJxF
@v_hotrends @TAEMYS0ULMATE I totally admit this. V BTS is the best. Congratulations V BTS
@Taehyung_india_ @BTS_twt @rankingoo_jp Congratulations TaehyungIndeed "the best in history of mankind" the one and only #V #뷔 #KimTaehyung #김태형 https://t.co/AWrHVSoHZH
Taehyung is voted as the #1 handsome K-Celebrity in his 20s who is a ‘Face Genius’ “V is a real ‘FACE GENIUS’! A high nose, sharp jawline & beautiful eyes are truly an extraordinary sculptural beauty. His blessed appearance is chosen not only by women but also by K-male idols.” https://t.co/Sckvt7CTxq
taehyung being recognised as face genius ,even surgeon had revealed th face & beauty is impossible to recreate at the end of day he"ll be the one getting praised for having alluring visuals no wonder other stan's envy and want same for their fav too😭 https://t.co/AxD5jXNufM
@KTH_Nepal @ami_avantage37 #KimTaehyung the most handsome man in the world. 🥰🥰 https://t.co/DFZ9FABF5d

The idol was followed by other Korean celebrities including Cha Eun-woo, Hwang Min-hyun, Nam Joo-hyuk, Ahn Hyo-seop, Rowoon, Kim Min-kyu, Park Jin-young and Lee Jae-wook in the rankings.

Kim Tae-hyung has previously topped the charts for Most Handsome Men in the world and was previously selected among the Top 5 K-face geniuses and by the idols themselves, as reported by ELLE Taiwan magazine in 2021.

Kim Taehyung /V is crowned the winner of Top10 Most Handsome Men in the World 2022, Most Handsome ACTOR in the World 2022, Most Handsome Male SINGER in the World 2022 by PEOPLE'S VOTE site. Congratulations Taehyung!#KIMTAEHYUNG #BTSV #V #テテ キムテヒョン 金泰亨 #TAEHYUNG #뷔 https://t.co/9sFrHVzlV6

He was recently crowned the winner of the Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World 2022, Most Handsome Actor in the World 2022, and Most Handsome Male Singer in the World 2022 as per the votes conducted by the site PEOPLE’s VOTE. The polls were conducted from December 5, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung recent activities

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung recently became the newest global ambassador for the famous luxury brand Celine. Following his announcement after becoming the brand ambassador for the brand, he visited Celine’s Pop-Up event held in Seoul. He is now dubbed the Celine Boy by ELLE magazine and his fans.

He has also become a brand ambassador for one of the biggest investment companies and its newly released app SimInvest, where individuals can invest in mutual funds and shares. He was recently seen celebrating the birthday party of his fellow friend Choi Woo-shik along with his Wooga Sqaud.

Tae-hyung’s 11-episode Korean variety show Jenny’s Kitchen is currently on air where he is serving as an intern alongside his friends Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik. The show is streamed on Prime Video and TVING.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia
