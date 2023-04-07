“Face Genius”: ARMYs rejoice as BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung ranks first in Top 10 most handsome Korean celebrities in their 20s

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung has ranked first in the poll conducted by Rankingoo for the Top 10 most handsome Korean celebrities in their 20s who fans think are ’face geniuses.' The polls, conducted in the month of March, saw participation from approximately 1,765 women ranging from teens to those in their 50s.

The BTS singer received 224 votes and secured the first spot in the polls.

ARMYs could not contain their excitement and took to Twitter to express how they really felt about another feat achieved by the idol.

“Most handsome Man on the globe BTS V”: Fans celebrate Kim Tae-hyung’s ranking first on Top 10 most handsome Korean celebrities in their 20s

As the site announced BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung as the winner of the Top 10 most handsome Korean celebrities in their 20s, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement. Many felt proud while others congratulated the idol for his latest achievement.

KTH Nepal @KTH_Nepal Taehyung is voted as the #1 handsome K-Celebrity in his 20s who is a ‘Face Genius’



“V is a real ‘FACE GENIUS’! A high nose, sharp jawline & beautiful eyes are truly an extraordinary sculptural beauty. His blessed appearance is chosen not only by women but also by K-male idols.” Taehyung is voted as the #1 handsome K-Celebrity in his 20s who is a ‘Face Genius’ “V is a real ‘FACE GENIUS’! A high nose, sharp jawline & beautiful eyes are truly an extraordinary sculptural beauty. His blessed appearance is chosen not only by women but also by K-male idols.” https://t.co/Sckvt7CTxq

v✯ @AIIRTHV taehyung being recognised as face genius ,even surgeon had revealed th face & beauty is impossible to recreate at the end of day he"ll be the one getting praised for having alluring visuals no wonder other stan's envy and want same for their fav too taehyung being recognised as face genius ,even surgeon had revealed th face & beauty is impossible to recreate at the end of day he"ll be the one getting praised for having alluring visuals no wonder other stan's envy and want same for their fav too😭 https://t.co/AxD5jXNufM

The idol was followed by other Korean celebrities including Cha Eun-woo, Hwang Min-hyun, Nam Joo-hyuk, Ahn Hyo-seop, Rowoon, Kim Min-kyu, Park Jin-young and Lee Jae-wook in the rankings.

Kim Tae-hyung has previously topped the charts for Most Handsome Men in the world and was previously selected among the Top 5 K-face geniuses and by the idols themselves, as reported by ELLE Taiwan magazine in 2021.

He was recently crowned the winner of the Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World 2022, Most Handsome Actor in the World 2022, and Most Handsome Male Singer in the World 2022 as per the votes conducted by the site PEOPLE’s VOTE. The polls were conducted from December 5, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung recent activities

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung recently became the newest global ambassador for the famous luxury brand Celine. Following his announcement after becoming the brand ambassador for the brand, he visited Celine’s Pop-Up event held in Seoul. He is now dubbed the Celine Boy by ELLE magazine and his fans.

He has also become a brand ambassador for one of the biggest investment companies and its newly released app SimInvest, where individuals can invest in mutual funds and shares. He was recently seen celebrating the birthday party of his fellow friend Choi Woo-shik along with his Wooga Sqaud.

Tae-hyung’s 11-episode Korean variety show Jenny’s Kitchen is currently on air where he is serving as an intern alongside his friends Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik. The show is streamed on Prime Video and TVING.

