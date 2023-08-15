On August 15, 2023, W Korea unveiled the newest photoshoot featuring BTS' Kim Tae-hyung. He sported Cartier pieces while delicately cradling a yellow gecko in his hand, showcasing the brand's earrings. This brand new look of the idol ignited a frenzy among fans.

Expand Tweet

In July 2023, Kim Tae-hyung was announced as Cartier's latest global brand ambassador. Arnaud Carrez, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of Cartier, provided insight into their choice to partner with Tae-hyung and elaborated:

"When it came to embodying the magnetism and aura of the panther, our choice naturally fell on V. He has the look and strength of character, a personality whose choices are guided by creativity as a dancer, musician, or art lover, with a style and elegance that belong only to him."

The newly released photoshoot video featuring Kim Tae-hyung quickly went viral for two prominent reasons—firstly, his identity as V, and secondly, his gentle grasp of a gecko reptile—all while highlighting the exquisite Cartier jewelry.

Fans wasted no time in taking to social media to share their desire to transform into a gecko, expressing it through their tweets.

Expand Tweet

"He is so gentle": Fans go gaga over how Kim Tae-hyung is holding the Gecko in the photoshoot

In the recent video shared by W Korea, a gecko can be seen crawling on Kim Tae-hyung's hands. Remarkably, the idol appears entirely composed and serene, and his touch exudes a gentle quality that resonates even with fans. They lauded the idol's new appearance, and the internet is abuzz with excitement about his tranquil gaze and the way he effortlessly stares into the camera while showcasing his stunning Cartier jewelry.

In the W Korea photoshoot, V flaunts a captivating style, donning Maison Margiela's sleeveless black leather jacket, coupled with the iconic Cartier Panthère de Cartier jewelry. This ensemble is tastefully enhanced by an elegant pair of 18k white gold earrings and two exquisite rings, each adorned with 72 and 81 brilliant cut diamonds respectively.

Check out the fan reactions to Kim Tae-hyung's latest W Korea photoshoot:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

W Korea accompanied the aforementioned video of V with a caption that read:

"Impactful rendezvous of wild panda and BTS's V. Followed by V's gaze, meet the Panda de Cartier high jewelry, which comes alive with a strong sense of life."

Although some praised the idol for the innovative concept of the photoshoot, others, due to their phobia of lizards, wished the creature were removed to allow an uninterrupted view of the BTS member. Meanwhile, several found the lizard to be adorable and harmless. As expected, fans had varying reactions to Kim Tae-hyung's latest photoshoot, flooding social media with diverse opinions.

Expand Tweet

The Christmas Tree singer has recently unveiled two tracks from his upcoming album Layover, namely Love Me Again and Rainy Days. These songs have garnered tremendous responses from fans, who are thoroughly enjoying every aspect of the music and the MVs. The idol also mentioned in his latest Weverse live that he has dedicated the upcoming album to his pet dog, Yeontan, and will give the first physical copy to him.

Kim Tae-hyung is set to release his much-anticipated album Layover on September 8, 2023.