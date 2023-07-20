"SOLD OUT KING”: BTS’ V sells out Cartier’s Panther Necklace following his announcement as their new brand ambassador

BTS’ V a.k.a Kim Tae-hyung recently sold out luxury jewelry brand Cartier's exquisite Panther Necklace alongside other high pieces on his first day of being the house's new brand ambassador and the face of their Panthère de Cartier campaign. V's ambassadorship with the Paris-based jewelry mammoth was announced on July 19, 2023.

The idol looked debonair in a red suit, donning the Maison's iconic panther necklace among other pieces of jewelry. The panther inspiring Cartier's designs untamable and wild, representing elegance and symbolism unique to the brand since 1914.

The BTS member was seen wearing a sculptural diamond ring, tête-à-tête panther bracelet, the Révélation d’une Panthère watch, and a Panthère de Cartier necklace made of white gold, diamonds, onyx, and emeralds.

To nobody's surprise, the pieces are now sold out, even crashing the official Cartier website in the process. As such, proud ARMYs (BTS fans) worldwide are busy discussing their "SOLD OUT KING".

"His power is unbelievable": BTS’ V characterizes the panther's aura and magnetism

Kim Tae-hyung caught the eye of the high jewelry house owing to his look and strong personality exuded since his debut. It matches the magnetism and aura of the panther. Among further praises for the 27-year-old singer, Cartier's senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Arnaud Carrez revealed the following.

When it came to embodying the magnetism and aura of the panther, our choice naturally fell on V. He has the look and strength of character. A personality whose choices are guided by creativity as a dancer, musician or art lover, with this style and this elegance that belong only to him. (Via: Cartier)

Since becoming the face of the French luxe jewelry house, BTS’ V has sold out the Cartier Panther Necklace in yellow gold and white gold alongside the Panthère de Cartier yellow gold and white gold rings from the official website of the Maison.

AThe overall price of all pieces together comes to a whopping 185,500 USD and has left fans in awe of the K-pop sensation's influence.

Cartier staff revealed that getting BTS’ V to be the face of the Maison was a feat hard to achieve, as the PR marketers had to put in a lot of effort to make this deal a reality.

The collaboration between Cartier and V was hinted at earlier by a staff of the brand, revealing "It is V time".

BTS’ V has his hands full and is in demand as he is currently also the face of the Paris-based fashion brand Celine. As Cartier's new global ambassador, V joined other big names on board the ambassadorship like BLACKPINK's Ji-soo, GOT7's Jackson Wang, and Chinese actress Gong Li.