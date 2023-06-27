"No one does it better than Kim Tae-hyung ": Fans gush over BTS' V's latest Instagram post

On June 26, 2023, Kim Tae-hyung updated his fans with stunning photos of himself sporting a Celine outfit and carrying the brand's bag. The Winter Bear singer captioned the post as:

"Went a picnic 👦🏻😎 @/celine #/CELINEBYHEDISLIMANE"

In March 2023, the BTS member was officially announced as the global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house. He joined actor Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK's Lisa as brand ambassadors for the brand.

As soon as fans saw the latest stylish pictures of Kim Tae-hyung, they couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express themselves. One user tweeted:

♡ @realvkk no one does it better than kim taehyung no one does it better than kim taehyung https://t.co/phdggwk0so

"Omg": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung latest Instagram post

The latest Instagram post by Kim Tae-hyung gained over a million likes within eleven minutes of being posted. The idol sported a head-to-toe Celine outfit, wowing fans with an embroidered Hawaiian shirt in viscose and a denim jacket that complimented his overall look.

He flaunted his look by wearing Wesley Jeans in a charcoal wash denim, paired with zipped western boots. Additionally, he was carrying a Celine bag. Fans were head over heels after seeing the idol's latest look.

Soon, social media was flooded with several posts praising the beauty of Kim Tae-hyung on various handles. They also mentioned that he has a strong presence on Instagram, and whenever he posts, he is bound to generate engagement due to his influence.

Check out how fans are reacting to Kim Tae-hyung's latest picture on Instagram:

(V)ɪɴɴᴇʀ ᴄʜɪʟᴅ (fan account) @111taekim111 CELINE BOY V gained 5M likes on his latest update in 2 hours and 5 minutes. Now imagine the power blond Kim Taehyung post will hold, once it will be shared CELINE BOY V gained 5M likes on his latest update in 2 hours and 5 minutes. Now imagine the power blond Kim Taehyung post will hold, once it will be shared 🔥 https://t.co/ILVi8XPcdD

ً @healwithtae a veautiful day | kim taehyung a veautiful day | kim taehyung https://t.co/Ha5WZUyUKl

*✧ @taeteluv_ OH MY GOD KIM TAEHYUNG OH MY GOD KIM TAEHYUNG https://t.co/BpVOelpzWq

Raygr10 ( fan Acc) (BUSY) @nino08929586 Wooo Kim Taehyung warning Celine and melting hearts all over the world Wooo Kim Taehyung warning Celine and melting hearts all over the world https://t.co/wZYnQroARm

Meanwhile, the Winter Bear singer has recently reached 60 million followers on Instagram, indicating his influence and popularity on a global level. Every post by the idol has garnered over ten million likes on Instagram.

Furthermore, since becoming the global ambassador for the brand, it has experienced the highest surge in brand value in quite some time, according to Brand Finance.

kpopping @kpoppingcom



Korean netizens commented:

He's unrivaled, the number of likes can shoot more than 10 million.

Moreover, Kim Tae-hyung has also spotted attending several events organized by the brand in the past. He attended the dinner party hosted by Celine on May 22, alongwith Lisa from BLACKPINK, and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum. The event took place at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, situated close to Cannes in France.

Prior to this, Kim Tae-hyung , Lisa and Park Bo-gum were spotted together at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week, specifically at the Celine Men's Spring-Summer 2023 collection show.

The photos they took together at that time quickly became popular on social media, causing fans to become extremely excited.

Kim Taehyung's recently activities

The Winter Bear singer has recently released a new music video titled Le Jazz De V where he sang two songs, including Its Beginning to look a lot like Christmas and Cheek to Cheek in collboration with the South Korean singer Minna Seo. Fans loved their harmonization and are expecting a lot more similar songs in future.

Kim Tae-hyung also attended Suga's last day concert of his Agust D tour in Seoul, South Korea, along with Jungkook and Jimin. The idol was seen enjoying himself and even waved at his fans while heading out of the concert.

Meanwhile, he also attended his SimInvest fanmeet where he interacted with his Indonesian fans.

Kim Tae-hyung is reportedly to release his solo album in the second half of 2023.

