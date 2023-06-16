"Heaven, I'm in heaven": BTS Kim Tae-hyung releases a new video Le Jazz De V for BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA

On June 16, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung released a new video titled Le Jazz De Ve on the Bangatan YouTube channel for the BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA.

In the video, Kim Tae-hyung sang two songs, including It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and Cheek to Cheek, in collaboration with Korean singer Minna Seo. The jazz-themed songs have been creating abuzz among ARMYs as they know about the V's deep love for jazz music.

Naturally, when fans heard Kim Tae-hyung singing the jazz songs, they could not resist their excitement and took to Twitter to express themselves. Many fans also agreed that his voice is perfect for jazz and sounds heavenly. One user tweeted:

thv updates @DailylofV heaven I’m in heaven ~ I’m speechless heaven I’m in heaven ~ I’m speechless https://t.co/yPEMxdlw5A

"It really sounds like heaven": ARMYs can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's new song

keci⁷⁺¹ 💜 (slow) @likechizu 'Le Jazz de V'

1. It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

2. Cheek To Cheek (with Minna Seo)



*Minna Seo also participated for the background vocals and vocal arrangement of Taehyung's cover "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" 'Le Jazz de V' 1. It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas 2. Cheek To Cheek (with Minna Seo) *Minna Seo also participated for the background vocals and vocal arrangement of Taehyung's cover "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" https://t.co/qZvwAiXZ1M

As the song dropped, fans started listening to his songs without giving them a second thought. The harmonization between Kim Tae-hyung and Minna Seo had fans raving over their vocals. They also stated they feel like they are in heaven after listening to the soulful voice of the Christmas singer. The internet is being flooded with social media posts describing the idol's wink and smile in the Le Jazz De V music video.

Fans are over the moon after watching Kim Tae-hyung's stunning prince-like visuals and are commenting that he is a man written by a woman because of his charisma. Fans have also been noticing BTS' V's cheerful smile while singing his favorite genre, and it's looking perfect on him, according to them.

tani⁷ @stopbeingdelulu Never knew I needed taehyung harmonizing with a women singing jazz together so bad. It really sounds like heaven.

Never knew I needed taehyung harmonizing with a women singing jazz together so bad. It really sounds like heaven.

짠 @_baepsaejk



LE JAZZ DE V OUT NOW

#Le_Jazz_de_V Kim Taehyung and Minna Seo vocals can heal the world. Looking forward for collab in the futureLE JAZZ DE V OUT NOW Kim Taehyung and Minna Seo vocals can heal the world. Looking forward for collab in the future💜LE JAZZ DE V OUT NOW#Le_Jazz_de_V https://t.co/WRAyUszbGK

⋆ @tetispam kim taehyung you feel like heaven kim taehyung you feel like heaven https://t.co/K3GmRiAZFz

taehyung pics @taehyvngpics this angelic voice is from an angel named kim taehyung



this angelic voice is from an angel named kim taehyung

TAE GUIDE @taeguide Singing his favorite genre with the biggest smile on his face. He loves this so much 🥹

Singing his favorite genre with the biggest smile on his face. He loves this so much 🥹 https://t.co/8d1kRVicNb

Kim Tae-hyung also took to his Instagram story to share his latest music video that he has gifted to the ARMYs on the occasion of BTS' 10th Anniversary FESTA. The music video garnered over one million views within one hour of its release.

The translation of Le Jazz de V from French is The Jazz of V, which served as a magnificent and healing present. It featured exceptional singing, enchanting visuals, and a soothing atmosphere with healing qualities.

Meanwhile, the South Korean singer Minna Seo also took to her social media account to thank the idol for giving her the opportunity to sing with him.

"Such an honor to have performed with V of BTS. This was such an enjoyable experience. Thank you," she wrote.

Minna Seo's notable claim to fame lies in her participation in the survival show Stars Awakening. Additionally, she also arranged and contributed background vocals for V's rendition of It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.

keci⁷⁺¹ 💜 (slow) @likechizu love this sooooo much!!! And "Cheek To Cheek" sounds soooo beautiful I still rembember how i couldn't move on during christmas because of taehyung's cover of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas", and now he gives us the live cliplove this sooooo much!!! And "Cheek To Cheek" sounds soooo beautiful I still rembember how i couldn't move on during christmas because of taehyung's cover of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas", and now he gives us the live clip😭😭😭 love this sooooo much!!! And "Cheek To Cheek" sounds soooo beautiful❤❤

ARMYs also took to social media to compliment her for her soulful vocals and want to see more of Kim Tae-hyun's jazz music. They are also waiting to see what kind of songs he will include in his upcoming solo album. Many are wondering if he will include his favorite jazz genre or not.

Tae-hyung recently attended his first solo fan meet

In a recent event, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, made his inaugural appearance at a solo fan meeting in collaboration with SimInvest. The BTS member recently took on the role of international ambassador for the prominent Indonesian conglomerate. During the event, he interacted with his Indonesian fans and even expressed his affection for them in their native language.

Furthermore, he shared a collection of exclusive videos and photos on Instagram to celebrate BTS' 10th Anniversary FESTA with his followers. Moreover, the group has released the single Take Two, which has been setting multiple records on various music charts.

Kim Tae-hyung is reported to release his solo album in the second half of 2023.

