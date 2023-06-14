Brand Finance recently reported that CELINE's brand value increased by 51% after BTS' Kim Tae-hyung was named one of its global ambassadors for 2022-2023.
The French luxury fashion house CELINE performed exceptionally well, rising to second place among luxury brands and first place in terms of brand value change, with a 51% increase, according to a report by Brand Finance titled Luxury & Premium 50 2023.
Moreover, CELINE also climbed six spots in the Brand Value ranking, as per the information provided in the report.
As soon as this news broke, ARMYs were pretty sure that the massive growth in CELINE's brand value is all thanks to Kim Tae-hyung. They were quick to express their take on social media with a fan tweeting:
"Congratulations CELINE for having Tae-hyung": Fans are proud of Kim Tae-hyung for his latest feat
Needless to say, fans are proud of Kim Tae-hyung and his impact. It is the first time CELINE has seen such a rapid rise in its Brand Value, and ARMYs believe it is all down to the Tae-hyung effect.
Additionally, previous classification lists reveal that CELINE has never occupied the top spot. Check out how fans are responding to Kim Tae-hyung and his impact on the doubling of CELINE's brand value:
The BTS member was recently spotted at a dinner party hosted by CELINE in Paris. It has also been said that, despite his absence, he generated the highest interaction rate for the brand during the Cannes Film Festival.
The Lefty report unveiled that CELINE stood out as the foremost brand in Cannes, as indicated by its EMV (Earned Media Value) ranking. To note, Lefty compared the engagement rates of its best influencers in order to reach its conclusions.
According to the analysis, Kim Tae-hyung attained the highest engagement rate, reaching 24.8%. A solitary post from him generated an impressive 14.5 million EMV. In comparison, engagement rates for other brand ambassadors averaged 8.1%.
Fans believe that this ranking serves as a testament to Taehyung's immense influence, as even a single post from him can generate more value for a brand than other global ambassadors.
Needless to say, fans have been trending Kim Tae-hyung effect and impact hashtags on social media to demonstrate his star power and magnetism.
More about Kim Tae-hyung
Kim Tae-hyung recently attended his first-ever solo fanmeeting in collaboration with SimInvest. The BTS member recently became the international ambassador for one of the largest conglomerates in Indonesia. On the occasion, he mingled with his Indonesian admirers and even expressed his love for them in their language.
In addition, he posted a series of unseen videos and photographs on Instagram to commemorate the BTS' 10th Anniversary FESTA with fans. Additionally, the group has released the single Take Two, which has been breaking numerous records on music listings.
It has been reported that V will unveil his upcoming solo album in the second half of 2023.