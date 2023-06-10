"SIMINVEST WITH V SOON" trends as BTS' Kim Tae-hyung gears up for his first ever solo fan meeting

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung is set to attend his first-ever solo fan meeting, organized in collaboration with the Indonesian platform SimInvest. He is set to attend the fan meeting on June 11, 2023, which will be held in Seoul, South Korea.
In March, one of the largest conglomerates in Indonesia, Sinarmas Sekuritas, officially announced Kim Tae-hyung as the international ambassador for their mutual-funds application, SimInvest. Following the announcement, the firm has also stated that he will be attending a solo fan meeting in collaboration with SimInvest as part of their promotional activities.
As the fanmeeting date approaches, fans are naturally excited and reminding fellow fans to stream it live on YouTube even if they can't attend. They are also using the hashtag "SIMINVEST WITH V" on social media to showcase their support to the idol.
"Show us your new hairstyle": Fans are eager to watch Kim Tae-hyung attend his first solo fan meeting
Till now, Kim Tae-hyung has been attending fan meetings with his group members, but this time, in collaboration with SimInvest, he will be attending his first-ever solo. As expected, fans are excited to see him at the event. They are excited for one more reason: to see his latest blonde hair, which he has been hiding recently.
The idol has arrived in South Korea after concluding his overseas schedule and has refused to showcase his blonde hair to the public. As a result, many fans are speculating that he will be unveiling his new hairstyle and color at the SimInvest fanmeet event.
Fans are also excited to see the winners who have received the opportunity to meet V face-to-face. ARMYs have been trending Kim Tae-hyung on Twitter under different hashtags, including SIMINVESTIAL WITH V SOON, SiminvestxV, King is back, SimInvestXTaehyung, We Love You Tae-hyung, and many others.
Since SimInvest is a mutual fund and investment app, many fans who have gotten the chance to see Kim Tae-hyung in real life have invested a lot of money to see him. The winners had them registered on a site called FanMeet after they had made investments through the application SimInvest. There are 80 winners: 10 gold winners who have spent a massive sum of 13 billion IDR, among whom most are men, and 80 silver winners.
Needless to say, the craze and influence of Tae-hyung have made his fans invest so much in the aforementioned application. As a result, many fans believe that the lucky winners deserve to meet him and talk to him as well.
In other news, the rookie K-Pop group SECRET NUMBER is also set to accompany BTS' V at his solo meeting and reportedly perform at the meeting.
More about Kim Tae-hyung
The BTS member has released his latest track Take Two along with fellow group members in order to celebrate their 10th Anniversary FESTA and to give a gift to fans. He has also returned to South Korea and is gearing up for his next scheduled activities.
In other news, Kim Tae-hyung has became the global ambassador for the CELINE brand and has been attending the promotional activities for the aforementioned brand. The idol was recently spotted at the dinner party organized by CELINE alongwith South Korean actor Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK's Lisa. He has also been active and spending time with his Wooga Squad friends. The idol recently went live on the social media platform Weverse, where he interacted with fans.
ARMYs are excited to watch Kim Tae-hyung's first solo fanmeeting, and SimInvest has confirmed that the fanmeet will be streamed live on their YouTube channel.