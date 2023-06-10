"SIMINVEST WITH V SOON" trends as BTS' Kim Tae-hyung gears up for his first ever solo fan meeting

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung is set to attend his first-ever solo fan meeting, organized in collaboration with the Indonesian platform SimInvest. He is set to attend the fan meeting on June 11, 2023, which will be held in Seoul, South Korea.

In March, one of the largest conglomerates in Indonesia, Sinarmas Sekuritas, officially announced Kim Tae-hyung as the international ambassador for their mutual-funds application, SimInvest. Following the announcement, the firm has also stated that he will be attending a solo fan meeting in collaboration with SimInvest as part of their promotional activities.

As the fanmeeting date approaches, fans are naturally excited and reminding fellow fans to stream it live on YouTube even if they can't attend. They are also using the hashtag "SIMINVEST WITH V" on social media to showcase their support to the idol.

thv updates @DailylofV ‍ get ready for Taehyung’s Siminvest fanmeeting on June 11th at 3pm kst streaming live on YouTube:



SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON



get ready for Taehyung’s Siminvest fanmeeting on June 11th at 3pm kst streaming live on YouTube: youtube.com/@siminvest_id SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON ❤️‍🔥get ready for Taehyung’s Siminvest fanmeeting on June 11th at 3pm kst streaming live on YouTube: youtube.com/@siminvest_id SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON https://t.co/lI7cBXEdxb

"Show us your new hairstyle": Fans are eager to watch Kim Tae-hyung attend his first solo fan meeting

Till now, Kim Tae-hyung has been attending fan meetings with his group members, but this time, in collaboration with SimInvest, he will be attending his first-ever solo. As expected, fans are excited to see him at the event. They are excited for one more reason: to see his latest blonde hair, which he has been hiding recently.

The idol has arrived in South Korea after concluding his overseas schedule and has refused to showcase his blonde hair to the public. As a result, many fans are speculating that he will be unveiling his new hairstyle and color at the SimInvest fanmeet event.

♛ @sceneryfortae



SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON

#SimInvestxV

Reminder that SimInvest global ambassador Taehyung’s Fanmeeting will be live streamed on Youtube on 11th June 3PM KST.SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON Reminder that SimInvest global ambassador Taehyung’s Fanmeeting will be live streamed on Youtube on 11th June 3PM KST.SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON#SimInvestxV https://t.co/npDYhJWdfV

Fans are also excited to see the winners who have received the opportunity to meet V face-to-face. ARMYs have been trending Kim Tae-hyung on Twitter under different hashtags, including SIMINVESTIAL WITH V SOON, SiminvestxV, King is back, SimInvestXTaehyung, We Love You Tae-hyung, and many others.

Taehyung Website @TaehyungWebsite



V on livestream as the SimInvest Global Brand Ambassador June 11 Korea Time 3pm

youtube.com/@siminvest_id SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON #TAEHYUNGxSimInvest #SimInvestxV Manifesting "so show us" your new hairstyle our Icon of An Era! Hairstylists worldwide to have the color on hand!V on livestream as the SimInvest Global Brand Ambassador June 11 Korea Time 3pm SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON #TAEHYUNGxSimInvest #SimInvestxV Manifesting "so show us" your new hairstyle our Icon of An Era! Hairstylists worldwide to have the color on hand! V on livestream as the SimInvest Global Brand Ambassador June 11 Korea Time 3pm youtube.com/@siminvest_id https://t.co/UtTjOTlhNl

thv updates @DailylofV ‍

Kim Taehyung’s fanmeeting x Siminvest will be in five days, I’m so excited Kim Taehyung’s fanmeeting x Siminvest will be in five days, I’m so excited❤️‍🔥https://t.co/a9pDgDTAjr

V Meriam @Meriam_Taehyung



SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON

#SimInvestxV

Kim Taehyung

#BTSV

KING IS BACK

#TAEHYUNGxSimInvest

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG Let's trend higher guys 🗣️:SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOONKim TaehyungKING IS BACKWE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Let's trend higher guys 🗣️:SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON#SimInvestxVKim Taehyung#BTSV KING IS BACK #TAEHYUNGxSimInvestWE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/s9VbNtMg2I

Nancy Kakkar @nancykakkar321



SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON

#SimInvestxV

#TAEHYUNGxSimInvest So excited for the winners who are going to see Kim Taehyung up and close, hear his speak and hopefully have a chance to talk to him 🫠SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON So excited for the winners who are going to see Kim Taehyung up and close, hear his speak and hopefully have a chance to talk to him 🫠SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON#SimInvestxV#TAEHYUNGxSimInvest https://t.co/oXCKWvgp0t

naughty girl😉 @Lilly220302 my bestfriendship wow his smile so beautiful

I am so excited for you KIM TAEHYUNG

SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON #SimInvestxV



V on livestream as the SimInvest Global Brand Ambassador June 11 Korea Time 3pm Kim taehyung currently trending on Twittermy bestfriendship wow his smile so beautifulI am so excited for you KIM TAEHYUNGSIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON #TAEHYUNGxSimInvest V on livestream as the SimInvest Global Brand Ambassador June 11 Korea Time 3pm twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Kim taehyung currently trending on Twitter 🌍 my bestfriendship wow his smile so beautiful 😍💜💜I am so excited for you KIM TAEHYUNG SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON #TAEHYUNGxSimInvest #SimInvestxV V on livestream as the SimInvest Global Brand Ambassador June 11 Korea Time 3pm twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/4dZoSPpJS2

Healthywealthyhappy @stuck_with_V



SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON The SimInvest winners will see Tae's blonde gorgeous visual n hear his soft baritone voice in person. They must be preparing their best outfit rn. When u're gonna meet the king, u should look impressive.SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The SimInvest winners will see Tae's blonde gorgeous visual n hear his soft baritone voice in person. They must be preparing their best outfit rn. When u're gonna meet the king, u should look impressive.SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5iMmAbUYhm

𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐄𝐥𝐟 🔥✨🐯 @KthSeoul1230



SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON

#SimInvestxV



Can’t wait for Taehyung’s Fanmeeting with SimInvest on 11th June 3PM KST. We’ll finally get to see his hair.SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON Can’t wait for Taehyung’s Fanmeeting with SimInvest on 11th June 3PM KST. We’ll finally get to see his hair. 😅🙌SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON#SimInvestxV https://t.co/Vr9M9HU07i

Since SimInvest is a mutual fund and investment app, many fans who have gotten the chance to see Kim Tae-hyung in real life have invested a lot of money to see him. The winners had them registered on a site called FanMeet after they had made investments through the application SimInvest. There are 80 winners: 10 gold winners who have spent a massive sum of 13 billion IDR, among whom most are men, and 80 silver winners.

ₗₒVₑᵣ ⁷⁹ @Vmalntoplc

The winners had to register in a site specifically made for the "fanmeet" after making investment through the app.

gold winners spent almost 13B IDR just to see Taehyung.

#TAEHYUNGxSimInvest Some armys doesnt know what Siminvest fanmeet is about bcz of the lack of infos.The winners had to register in a site specifically made for the "fanmeet" after making investment through the app.gold winners spent almost 13B IDR just to see Taehyung. Some armys doesnt know what Siminvest fanmeet is about bcz of the lack of infos.The winners had to register in a site specifically made for the "fanmeet" after making investment through the app.gold winners spent almost 13B IDR just to see Taehyung.#TAEHYUNGxSimInvest https://t.co/6p53EjCCa8

Needless to say, the craze and influence of Tae-hyung have made his fans invest so much in the aforementioned application. As a result, many fans believe that the lucky winners deserve to meet him and talk to him as well.

In other news, the rookie K-Pop group SECRET NUMBER is also set to accompany BTS' V at his solo meeting and reportedly perform at the meeting.

More about Kim Tae-hyung

The BTS member has released his latest track Take Two along with fellow group members in order to celebrate their 10th Anniversary FESTA and to give a gift to fans. He has also returned to South Korea and is gearing up for his next scheduled activities.

In other news, Kim Tae-hyung has became the global ambassador for the CELINE brand and has been attending the promotional activities for the aforementioned brand. The idol was recently spotted at the dinner party organized by CELINE alongwith South Korean actor Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK's Lisa. He has also been active and spending time with his Wooga Squad friends. The idol recently went live on the social media platform Weverse, where he interacted with fans.

ARMYs are excited to watch Kim Tae-hyung's first solo fanmeeting, and SimInvest has confirmed that the fanmeet will be streamed live on their YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes