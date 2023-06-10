Create

"SIMINVEST WITH V SOON" trends as BTS' Kim Tae-hyung gears up for his first ever solo fan meeting

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Jun 10, 2023 00:24 GMT
Featuring BTS
Featuring BTS' V (Image via SimInvest)

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung is set to attend his first-ever solo fan meeting, organized in collaboration with the Indonesian platform SimInvest. He is set to attend the fan meeting on June 11, 2023, which will be held in Seoul, South Korea.

In March, one of the largest conglomerates in Indonesia, Sinarmas Sekuritas, officially announced Kim Tae-hyung as the international ambassador for their mutual-funds application, SimInvest. Following the announcement, the firm has also stated that he will be attending a solo fan meeting in collaboration with SimInvest as part of their promotional activities.

As the fanmeeting date approaches, fans are naturally excited and reminding fellow fans to stream it live on YouTube even if they can't attend. They are also using the hashtag "SIMINVEST WITH V" on social media to showcase their support to the idol.

❤️‍🔥get ready for Taehyung’s Siminvest fanmeeting on June 11th at 3pm kst streaming live on YouTube: youtube.com/@siminvest_id SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON https://t.co/lI7cBXEdxb

"Show us your new hairstyle": Fans are eager to watch Kim Tae-hyung attend his first solo fan meeting

📢#SimInvestivalGoestoKorea Fan Meeting with Brand Ambassador #BTSV / Kim Taehyung is to be held in Seoul on June 11, 2023!📅⏰#SimInvest has announced that the event will be live streamed on their YouTube (youtube.com/@siminvest_id) at 3PM KST!#SimInvestxV #TAEHYUNGxSimInvest https://t.co/9sr29nsqjr

Till now, Kim Tae-hyung has been attending fan meetings with his group members, but this time, in collaboration with SimInvest, he will be attending his first-ever solo. As expected, fans are excited to see him at the event. They are excited for one more reason: to see his latest blonde hair, which he has been hiding recently.

The idol has arrived in South Korea after concluding his overseas schedule and has refused to showcase his blonde hair to the public. As a result, many fans are speculating that he will be unveiling his new hairstyle and color at the SimInvest fanmeet event.

Reminder that SimInvest global ambassador Taehyung’s Fanmeeting will be live streamed on Youtube on 11th June 3PM KST.SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON#SimInvestxV https://t.co/npDYhJWdfV

Fans are also excited to see the winners who have received the opportunity to meet V face-to-face. ARMYs have been trending Kim Tae-hyung on Twitter under different hashtags, including SIMINVESTIAL WITH V SOON, SiminvestxV, King is back, SimInvestXTaehyung, We Love You Tae-hyung, and many others.

SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON #TAEHYUNGxSimInvest #SimInvestxV Manifesting "so show us" your new hairstyle our Icon of An Era! Hairstylists worldwide to have the color on hand! V on livestream as the SimInvest Global Brand Ambassador June 11 Korea Time 3pm youtube.com/@siminvest_id https://t.co/UtTjOTlhNl
Kim Taehyung’s fanmeeting x Siminvest will be in five days, I’m so excited❤️‍🔥https://t.co/a9pDgDTAjr
Let's trend higher guys 🗣️:SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON#SimInvestxVKim Taehyung#BTSV KING IS BACK #TAEHYUNGxSimInvestWE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/s9VbNtMg2I
So excited for the winners who are going to see Kim Taehyung up and close, hear his speak and hopefully have a chance to talk to him 🫠SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON#SimInvestxV#TAEHYUNGxSimInvest https://t.co/oXCKWvgp0t
Kim taehyung currently trending on Twitter 🌍 my bestfriendship wow his smile so beautiful 😍💜💜I am so excited for you KIM TAEHYUNG SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON #TAEHYUNGxSimInvest #SimInvestxV V on livestream as the SimInvest Global Brand Ambassador June 11 Korea Time 3pm twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/4dZoSPpJS2
The SimInvest winners will see Tae's blonde gorgeous visual n hear his soft baritone voice in person. They must be preparing their best outfit rn. When u're gonna meet the king, u should look impressive.SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5iMmAbUYhm
Can’t wait for Taehyung’s Fanmeeting with SimInvest on 11th June 3PM KST. We’ll finally get to see his hair. 😅🙌SIMINVESTIVAL WITH V SOON#SimInvestxV https://t.co/Vr9M9HU07i

Since SimInvest is a mutual fund and investment app, many fans who have gotten the chance to see Kim Tae-hyung in real life have invested a lot of money to see him. The winners had them registered on a site called FanMeet after they had made investments through the application SimInvest. There are 80 winners: 10 gold winners who have spent a massive sum of 13 billion IDR, among whom most are men, and 80 silver winners.

Some armys doesnt know what Siminvest fanmeet is about bcz of the lack of infos.The winners had to register in a site specifically made for the "fanmeet" after making investment through the app.gold winners spent almost 13B IDR just to see Taehyung.#TAEHYUNGxSimInvest https://t.co/6p53EjCCa8

Needless to say, the craze and influence of Tae-hyung have made his fans invest so much in the aforementioned application. As a result, many fans believe that the lucky winners deserve to meet him and talk to him as well.

In other news, the rookie K-Pop group SECRET NUMBER is also set to accompany BTS' V at his solo meeting and reportedly perform at the meeting.

More about Kim Tae-hyung

The BTS member has released his latest track Take Two along with fellow group members in order to celebrate their 10th Anniversary FESTA and to give a gift to fans. He has also returned to South Korea and is gearing up for his next scheduled activities.

In other news, Kim Tae-hyung has became the global ambassador for the CELINE brand and has been attending the promotional activities for the aforementioned brand. The idol was recently spotted at the dinner party organized by CELINE alongwith South Korean actor Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK's Lisa. He has also been active and spending time with his Wooga Squad friends. The idol recently went live on the social media platform Weverse, where he interacted with fans.

ARMYs are excited to watch Kim Tae-hyung's first solo fanmeeting, and SimInvest has confirmed that the fanmeet will be streamed live on their YouTube channel.

