"OH MY GOD": ARMYs excited as BTS invites fans to celebrate their 10th Anniversary FESTA in Yeouido

On June 6, 2023, BTS dropped the trailer titled 10th Anniversary FESTA (Yeouido) reportedly inviting fans to Yeouido for the celebration of the aforementioned anniversary. As the video showcases the invitation, it seems the group is inviting fans to the Yeouido to celebrate the FESTA.
The sky is graced by BTS' iconic purple whale, soaring through the air in the trailer, delivering invitations to their devoted fans. Yeouido, also known as Yoi Island, is a substantial island situated on the Han River in Seoul, South Korea. Renowned as the primary hub for finance and investment banking in the city, it plays a vital role in Seoul's economic landscape.
As soon as the trailer dropped, many fans started speculating what the event would be, while others went into sorrow as they wouldn't be able to reach the celebration place because of their country. One fan tweeted:
ARMYs are speculating what will happen at the BTS 10th Anniversary celebration at Yeouido
As soon as the trailer for the invitation to Yeouido dropped, fans immediately started speculating about what BTS has in store for them. Some suggested that they might showcase unseen moments, old concerts, or unforgettable moments featuring the group members. Others expressed their hope that Bighit Entertainment would release the trailer without any hidden elements and in a straightforward manner, making it easier for them to uncover the surprises.
Bighit Entertainment dropped the trailer with a caption that was also liked by many fans. The post is captioned as:
"Days We've Walked Together. For the days we'll walk together. A day like a gift."
Fans were emotional after reading the caption, as they have promised BTS that they will always walk together. During the FESTA season, fans have been well fed with a variety of content that the group has uploaded, and they can't get enough of it.
During the annual FESTA period, which commemorates BTS' debut, the group has been diligently organizing numerous events for their devoted fanbase, ARMY. Among these events was the recent BangBangCon streaming event held on June 3.
During this event, fans were granted the opportunity to relish either the 2019 BTS 5th MUSTER [Magic Shop] concert in Seoul or the BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO. Furthermore, recently, fans were able to tune in and witness the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E concert.
Next Friday, June 9, at 1pm KST, BTS will be unveiling their digital single titled Take Two as part of the FESTA celebration. Additionally, to mark this special occasion, Festa billboard advertisements have been displayed in prominent locations such as Tokyo, Gangnam, New York, and Downtown LA.
Individual activities of group members
Currently, the group's activities have been put on hold as the members prepare for their mandatory military service in South Korea. As per the country's regulations, all able-bodied male citizens are required to serve in the military for a period of one or two years. Presently, Jin and j-hope are fulfilling their military duties, and they are keeping fans updated about their well-being through the South Korean social media platform Weverse.
Meanwhile, Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung have reportedly been working on their respective solo music albums, while Suga is engaged in his first-ever solo tour, the Agust D Tour, which recently concluded concerts in Japan.
On the other hand, the group's leader, RM, released his solo album, Indigo, in December of the previous year. Furthermore, Jimin recently unveiled his debut solo album, FACE, and has been actively participating in promotional activities for Tiffany & Co. and Dior. Additionally, vocalist Kim Tae-hyung is scheduled to hold his first-ever solo fan meeting in collaboration with SimInvest in June, as he has been selected as the international ambassador for the platform.
The main event for the 2023 FESTA is set to take place at Yeouido Hangang Park on June 17, serving as a significant highlight of the celebration.