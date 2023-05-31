Create

"They really chose the right person": ARMYs proud as BTS' RM is reportedly set to become an ambassador for the Ministry of National Defence

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified May 31, 2023 09:53 GMT
Featuring Kim Namjoon ( Image via Bighit Entertainment)
Featuring Kim Namjoon ( Image via Bighit Entertainment)

On May 31, 2023, the South Korean media outlet reported that BTS' RM was reportedly appointed as the public relations ambassador for the Ministry of National Defence's excavation team. On the same day, the rapper's agency responded to another media outlet, OSEN, and confirmed the news:

"It is true that RM was selected as the public relations ambassador for the remains detection team. A public relations ambassador appointment ceremony will be held on June 1."
[NEWS]@BTS_twt’ RM will officially appointed as an ambassador of the Ministry of National Defense's excavation team on the 1st June.BigHit confirmed the news stating;“It's true that #RM was appointed as an ambassador of the Ministry of National Defense's excavation team.” https://t.co/hBc1VTLGeU

The excavation team from the Ministry of National Defence carries out the retrieval of the fallen Korean War heroes' remains and ensures their delivery to their respective families.

As soon as the fans heard about the confirmation news of Kim Nam-joon becoming the public relations ambassador for the execution team, they were elated and proud. One user tweeted:

so so so proud of him. they really chose the right person for such amazing humanitarian project, he's making history and he'll continue to do so .PROUD OF KIM NAMJOONAMBASSADOR RM https://t.co/crBpGSecIn

Fans are proud and believe that BTS' RM will be able to pull off such an important and humanitarian task

[NEWS] The Ministry of National Defense's Remains Investigation Team will officially appoint RM as a public relations ambassador on the 1st of next month. The Ministry of N.D.. is an organization that excavates the remains of fallen Korean War veterans and sends them to their+ https://t.co/sq7KqshxFx

It has been confirmed that the Wild Flower singer will assume the role of Public Relations Ambassador for the Ministry of Defence for Killed in Action Recovery and Identification. Fans have a lot of confidence in his abilities to manage the team's humanitarian activities.

Given that the project involves locating and identifying the remains of the unrecognized heroes of the Korean War who have remained unidentified for a significant period, the idol will utilize various means to inform the public and support the project's initiatives. Due to his experience in addressing sensitive issues, fans feel that he is a good fit for the role.

In the meantime, many fans have humorously commented that it is high time for him to be appointed as the President of the Nation, while others are offering their congratulations on his new and prestigious position as the Public Relations Ambassador.

KIM NAMJOON OUR PRESIDENT🫡 https://t.co/0bWJYeLOIN
Whenever I feel sad, i just want to hear this Man because his words heals me like a magic.I believe that you can serve this duty amazingly. Kim Namjoon iam so proud of the amazing human you are🥹WE LOVE YOU NAMJOONRM PUBLIC RELATIONS AMBASSADORRM CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR TITLE https://t.co/8f1jtLl9UA
I'm so proud of him 💜WE LOVE YOU NAMJOONRM PUBLIC RELATIONS AMBASSADOR RM CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR TITLE https://t.co/p3twIBCaNK
@btschartsdailys This is such very namjoon thing😇, doing a social service and the love of people he has its just amazing being ambassador for it... Got the thought of how he trying to connect with society and people, be get know the world from ground 👌!
@btschartsdailys Wow! This is a very heavy but honorable task. I am sure that Namjoon will perform the duties of his job to the best of his ability. İ am so proud of him.
Proud doesn’t even begin describe how I feel about Joon. This appointment must mean a lot to him, to help families heal. twitter.com/btschartsdaily…
when i say namjoon has been paving the way ever since forever i mean exactly this like everything with him is so unique, brilliant & never been done before. a kpop idol like namjoon is a rarity and he’s a once in a lifetime kind of man! i’m so proud of him 💗 twitter.com/btsbaragi_jk/s…
He indeed deserve the title.WE LOVE YOU NAMJOONRM PUBLIC RELATIONS AMBASSADOR RM CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR TITLE https://t.co/4ubPuGwRJ2

The Ministry of Defence's excavation team, or Killed in Action Recovery and Identification, encompasses a range of approaches to highlighting the ongoing retrieval of South Korean and U.N. soldiers' remains. Furthermore, the team intends to repatriate the remains of the fallen Chinese and North Korean soldiers either back to their home countries for humanitarian reasons or temporarily lay them to rest in Korea.

RM’s Appointment Ceremony of Public Relations Ambassador for the Ministry of National Defense will be streamed on Youtube! 🗓️ June 1st at 1:00PM (KST) 🔗 youtube.com/live/WwKf4YziP…#RM #방탄소년단RM #김남준 #BTSRM #Namjoon https://t.co/K6Ltaibrxk

BTS' RM has always been vocal about his love for the preservation of the culture and traditions of South Korea and has been seen admiring the heritage of his own country on his Instagram. Following professor Seo Kyung Deok and veteran MC Song Hae, the BTS member has become the third ambassador for the Ministry of National Defence's Killed in Action Recovery and Identification organization.

Fans can also watch BTS' Kim Nam-joon's appointment ceremony live on the YouTube channel.

BTS' new single Take Two to release on June 9

To celebrate their 10th anniversary, @BTS_twt will release digital single “Take Two”, out Friday June 9 at 1PM KST/12AM ET!All 7 members participated in the song, which conveys their appreciation toward ARMY & their desire to always be together with you. https://t.co/hRKwqvlZ89

Kim Nam-joon, the leader of BTS, is preparing for their upcoming 10th-anniversary celebration, known as the 2023 Festa. The members are fulfilling their military service obligations sequentially, and BTS intends to resume activities as a group in 2025.

In honor of their 10th anniversary, BTS will be releasing a digital single titled Take Two on Friday, June 9, at 1 PM KST/12 AM ET. This song features the participation of all seven members and effectively expresses their gratitude towards the fan and their unwavering desire to always remain together with their fans.

Kim Nam-joon will be appointed as the public relations ambassador for the National Defence's Killed in Action Recovery and Indentification team on June 1, 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...