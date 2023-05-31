"They really chose the right person": ARMYs proud as BTS' RM is reportedly set to become an ambassador for the Ministry of National Defence

On May 31, 2023, the South Korean media outlet reported that BTS' RM was reportedly appointed as the public relations ambassador for the Ministry of National Defence's excavation team. On the same day, the rapper's agency responded to another media outlet, OSEN, and confirmed the news:

"It is true that RM was selected as the public relations ambassador for the remains detection team. A public relations ambassador appointment ceremony will be held on June 1."

The excavation team from the Ministry of National Defence carries out the retrieval of the fallen Korean War heroes' remains and ensures their delivery to their respective families.

As soon as the fans heard about the confirmation news of Kim Nam-joon becoming the public relations ambassador for the execution team, they were elated and proud. One user tweeted:

Fans are proud and believe that BTS' RM will be able to pull off such an important and humanitarian task

It has been confirmed that the Wild Flower singer will assume the role of Public Relations Ambassador for the Ministry of Defence for Killed in Action Recovery and Identification. Fans have a lot of confidence in his abilities to manage the team's humanitarian activities.

Given that the project involves locating and identifying the remains of the unrecognized heroes of the Korean War who have remained unidentified for a significant period, the idol will utilize various means to inform the public and support the project's initiatives. Due to his experience in addressing sensitive issues, fans feel that he is a good fit for the role.

In the meantime, many fans have humorously commented that it is high time for him to be appointed as the President of the Nation, while others are offering their congratulations on his new and prestigious position as the Public Relations Ambassador.

İ am so proud of him.

when i say namjoon has been paving the way ever since forever i mean exactly this like everything with him is so unique, brilliant & never been done before. a kpop idol like namjoon is a rarity and he's a once in a lifetime kind of man! i'm so proud of him

The Ministry of Defence's excavation team, or Killed in Action Recovery and Identification, encompasses a range of approaches to highlighting the ongoing retrieval of South Korean and U.N. soldiers' remains. Furthermore, the team intends to repatriate the remains of the fallen Chinese and North Korean soldiers either back to their home countries for humanitarian reasons or temporarily lay them to rest in Korea.

BTS' RM has always been vocal about his love for the preservation of the culture and traditions of South Korea and has been seen admiring the heritage of his own country on his Instagram. Following professor Seo Kyung Deok and veteran MC Song Hae, the BTS member has become the third ambassador for the Ministry of National Defence's Killed in Action Recovery and Identification organization.

Fans can also watch BTS' Kim Nam-joon's appointment ceremony live on the YouTube channel.

BTS' new single Take Two to release on June 9

To celebrate their 10th anniversary, @BTS_twt will release digital single "Take Two", out Friday June 9 at 1PM KST/12AM ET! All 7 members participated in the song, which conveys their appreciation toward ARMY & their desire to always be together with you.

Kim Nam-joon, the leader of BTS, is preparing for their upcoming 10th-anniversary celebration, known as the 2023 Festa. The members are fulfilling their military service obligations sequentially, and BTS intends to resume activities as a group in 2025.

In honor of their 10th anniversary, BTS will be releasing a digital single titled Take Two on Friday, June 9, at 1 PM KST/12 AM ET. This song features the participation of all seven members and effectively expresses their gratitude towards the fan and their unwavering desire to always remain together with their fans.

Kim Nam-joon will be appointed as the public relations ambassador for the National Defence's Killed in Action Recovery and Indentification team on June 1, 2023.

