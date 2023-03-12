“He’s real fanboy”: Fans go gaga over BTS’ RM attending Younha’s C/2023YH Encore Concert held in Seoul

On March 12, BTS’ RM took to Instagram to share that he attended Younha’s C/2023YH Encore concert held at Olympic Park, Handball Gymnasium, Seoul. He also posted a picture on his Instagram story congratulating the singer for the same.

In 2021, BTS’ RM and Younha collaborated on the song WINTER FLOWER, which was part of her album UNSTABLE MIND. The song was loved and appreciated by many fans because of its relatable and meaningful lyrics.

As pictures of the BTS idol with the singer went viral on social media, fans could not contain their excitement and were elated to see Namjoon enjoying his time doing what he loves. One fan tweeted:

“Oh My God”: Fans can’t get enough of BTS’ RM and Younha’s latest interactions

As mentioned before, BTS’ RM posted pictures with Younha on his Instagram story, indicating that the two must have met after the concert ended. As the duo’s pictures went viral on social media, fans started calling Kim Namjoon "boyfriend material," and stated that he looked cute in his attire.

At the same time, fans are recalling the lyrics of their collaboration song, which had a great impact on them. Fans are appreciating how WINTER FLOWER gives you a glimpse of hope where you can bloom in a harsh environment that compels you to wither away. They are thankful to the duo for creating the song.

Fans have also noticed how the BTS leader got to fulfill his fanboy dreams; in an interview for the promotion of the group's album Wings, he mentioned how he wanted to collaborate with Younha, which he did in 2020 by releasing WINTER FLOWER. On one occasion, the idol took to Twitter to express how excited he was for her fifth album and sent a message:

"The best singer songwriter in Korea...I love you. I seem to have listened to sunbae-nim's songs more compared to Nas or Eminem. Had listened to 22nd Street for the first time when I was 17 years old and I'm overhwelemed with emotions to be able to greet you like this at the age of 22. I'm anitcipating your 5th album. I also liek Supersonic euhahaha. Thank You!!(RM)(fan)"

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the same.

Got to listen to Younha live at GDA this year and it is no wonder Namjoon calls her his hero. That woman is ELECTRIC when she performs From Epik high to Pharrell, Joon is the most successful fan boy 🥹Got to listen to Younha live at GDA this year and it is no wonder Namjoon calls her his hero. That woman is ELECTRIC when she performs From Epik high to Pharrell, Joon is the most successful fan boy 🥹💜Got to listen to Younha live at GDA this year and it is no wonder Namjoon calls her his hero. That woman is ELECTRIC when she performs 🔥 https://t.co/gcpfnk9Hoe

thankful to namjoon & younha for taking part in making a lovely song come to life 🤍

winter flower , a song that gives you hope that you too can bloom beautifully like a flower in the harsh winterthankful to namjoon & younha for taking part in making a lovely song come to life 🤍 winter flower , a song that gives you hope that you too can bloom beautifully like a flower in the harsh winter ❄️thankful to namjoon & younha for taking part in making a lovely song come to life 🤍 https://t.co/Xi9Kba2mEM

BTS’ RM and Younha’s song WINTER FLOWER topped the Billboard World Digital song sales within the first week of its release. It even reached the No. 1 position on the iTunes Top Songs chart showcasing the influence the two have in the music industry. The Comet singer also talked about working with the BTS idol on the song, and mentioned that he was keen and observant with the minute details, including mix and tune.

WINTER FLOWER is about mental health, struggles, and finding comfort in the uncertainties and miserable parts of life. Fans are happy that the two artists have been spotted together and want everyone to hear the song. Younha also became the first female Korean singer to top the US iTunes chart since her collaboration with Kim Namjoon.

Recently, BTS’ RM has confirmed his collaboration with South Korean musician and singer So!YoOn! from the SE SO NEON band for the upcoming single Smoke Sprite. Fans have also observed that the idol previously attended her concert and was spotted enjoying it. He was also seen enjoying So!YoOn!’s concert with fellow BTS member j-hope.

Kim Namjoon was recently seen at Bottega Veneta’s fashion show

Kim Namjoon recently attended Bottega Veneta’s fashion show held in Italy, where he was spotted in an all-black ensemble suit. As he stepped out of his car, fans became overjoyed over the idol’s presence, and he waved back.

BTS' RM is very active on his social media accounts and shares everything with his fans through his Instagram account, be it the announcement of his latest collaboration or the time he spent with his family. He is known for uploading esthetically pleasing and appealing pictures on Instagram.

BTS’ RM and So!YoOn!’s upcoming song Smoke Sprite is slated to premiere on March 14, 2023.

