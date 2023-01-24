“He has an incredibly deep range of thoughts” – TXT’s Soobin dishes praise on BTS’ RM yet again in recent interview 

TXT’s Soobin yet again lavished praise on BTS’ RM in his recent interview with Esquire Korea. He revealed what he admired about the Indigo singer as a leader and what he has learned from him so far.

The Anti-Romantic singer confessed that BTS’ RM is solid and confident, and has his head firmly screwed over his shoulders. He reiterated that he admires the Trivia: Love singer because he is an exemplary leader.

Showering more praise on the BTS frontman, Soobin revealed that BTS’ RM is someone who has a great deal of knowledge in different areas:

“He has an incredibly deep range of thoughts in all areas and confidence in his own tastes and directions. I don’t think I can become a leader like that.”

BTS’ RM fans react to TXT’s Soobin praising the Indigo singer

RM NEWS DATA • ɪɴᴅɪɢᴏ 12/2 💙🌊



RM, No.2

"Knowing I've done my best, I want to let go of the past and begin a new year."



Check out the playlist here:

TXT Soobin choose RM's No. 2 as one of the track he picks for thier Apple Music TXT's Lunar Year Playlist

While showering praise on BTS’ RM and his incredible leadership, TXT’s Soobin acknowledged that he could not be a leader like that. Instead, he could be the best version of himself.

Soobin believes he is the kind of person who can make people comfortable around himself and believes this is the kind of leader he is to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s members.

BTS’ RM’s fans took to social media to react to TXT’s Soobin gushing about the Indigo singer.

RM Updates & Archive 💙 INDIGO



RM, "No.2"

"Knowing I've done my best, I want to let go of the past and begin a new year."



Beomgyu

BTS, "Epiglogue: Young Forever"

"I've listened to this a bunch as a trainee. It just gives me strength."



music.apple.com/playlist/new-y… Soobin:RM, "No.2""Knowing I've done my best, I want to let go of the past and begin a new year."BeomgyuBTS, "Epiglogue: Young Forever""I've listened to this a bunch as a trainee. It just gives me strength." Soobin:RM, "No.2""Knowing I've done my best, I want to let go of the past and begin a new year."BeomgyuBTS, "Epiglogue: Young Forever""I've listened to this a bunch as a trainee. It just gives me strength."music.apple.com/playlist/new-y…

Kim Namjoon Source @KNJsSource Soobin for Esquire:



“I don't think I'm the perfect leader who's solid, confident, with everything in my head. I recently said that I admire RM and he’s really like that. He has an incredibly deep range of thoughts in all areas and a confidence in his own tastes and directions” Soobin for Esquire: “I don't think I'm the perfect leader who's solid, confident, with everything in my head. I recently said that I admire RM and he’s really like that. He has an incredibly deep range of thoughts in all areas and a confidence in his own tastes and directions” https://t.co/gc2bXHcJiD

btxt archive ✧ d-3 @0X1_1304

: I recently said that I respect RM hyung of BTS. He's really like that (solid & confident). He has an incredibly deep range of thoughts in all areas, and he has strong confidence in his own tastes and direction. #SOOBIN mentioned #RM in his recent Esquire Korea interview!: I recently said that I respect RM hyung of BTS. He's really like that (solid & confident). He has an incredibly deep range of thoughts in all areas, and he has strong confidence in his own tastes and direction. #SOOBIN mentioned #RM in his recent Esquire Korea interview!🐰: I recently said that I respect RM hyung of BTS. He's really like that (solid & confident). He has an incredibly deep range of thoughts in all areas, and he has strong confidence in his own tastes and direction. https://t.co/pwpvF1wIRr

Earlier, Soobin took to Weverse to talk about his growing friendship and fondness for BTS’ RM. Citing the Indigo singer as his role model, he claimed that RM is the coolest senior in the world.

The Blue Hour singer revealed that BTS’ leader personally reached out to him after TXT’s debut in 2019, where he assured Soobin of his help and support.

Kim Namjoon Source @KNJsSource



"RM - No.2

Knowing I've done my best, I want to let go of the past and begin a new year"



music.apple.com/br/playlist/ne…



#방탄소년단RM #RM #김남준 #Namjoon Soobin from TXT added “No.2” by RM with Park Jiyoon to his Apple Music New Year's Lunar Day 2023 Playlist:“RM - No.2Knowing I've done my best, I want to let go of the past and begin a new year” Soobin from TXT added “No.2” by RM with Park Jiyoon to his Apple Music New Year's Lunar Day 2023 Playlist: “RM - No.2Knowing I've done my best, I want to let go of the past and begin a new year” 🔗 music.apple.com/br/playlist/ne…#방탄소년단RM #RM #김남준 #Namjoon https://t.co/EdEz5dWDbe

TXT’s Soobin confessed that the Indigo singer invited him to his house, and the duo went for a long walk to talk about their problems and grievances. Although Soobin didn’t specify what they discussed, he confessed to developing a renewed sense of enthusiasm toward his work.

A couple of months ago, BTS’ leader RM and TXT’s Soobin surprised fans by sharing a heartwarming hug at the 2022 The Fact Music Awards. Fans were delighted to see RM seek out Soobin and give him a warm embrace.

Although a little taken aback initially, Soobin was happy to receive some warm acknowledgment from RM in public.

BTS’ RM makes a PowerPoint presentation to convince HYBE to change their NFT project policies

Kim Namjoon Source @KNJsSource



"BTS is known to have a strong voice in the agency. It's reported that RM, the leader, made a presentation (PT) directly to Hybe's executives to change the company's policy and received favorable responses."



#RM An article about the NFT platform “Momentica” mentioned RM:“BTS is known to have a strong voice in the agency. It’s reported that RM, the leader, made a presentation (PT) directly to Hybe’s executives to change the company's policy and received favorable responses.” An article about the NFT platform “Momentica” mentioned RM:“BTS is known to have a strong voice in the agency. It’s reported that RM, the leader, made a presentation (PT) directly to Hybe’s executives to change the company's policy and received favorable responses.”#RM https://t.co/lYqzAmVWYi

In October 2022, HYBE and blockchain technology firm Dunamu partnered together to launch an app - Momentica. For those unversed, it is an NFT platform where fans can buy digital collectibles featuring HYBE’s popular artists like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, and LE SSERAFIM, amongst others.

At the time, fans noticed that the agency’s top-selling artist, BTS, were absent from the platform. Now, it seems like the band might have been directly involved in the decision. BTS fans protested the concept of the platform, claiming that it causes damage to the environment in the process.

As expected, Momentica’s sales were low due to BTS’ absence.

It is believed BTS' leader RM made a Powerpoint presentation directly to HYBE’s executives to change the company’s policy. His suggestions were received quite favorably.

