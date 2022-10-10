“BTXT dimpled leader line”: Fans gush over BTS' RM and TXT's Soobin’s sweet hug at 2022 TFMA

BIG HIT MUSIC’s leaders’ BTS' RM and TXT's Soobin’s sweet hug at the 2022 The Fact Music Awards is winning fans’ hearts. BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) attended the 2022 Fact Music Awards on October 8.
BTS bagged seven awards, including the Grand Prize (Daesang) and TXT walked away with the “Artist of the Year” award along with BTS.
The Bangtan boys seemed happy to see TXT and hugged them. But BTS' RM and TXT's Soobin’s hug went especially viral amongst fans.
BTS' RM sought out TXT’s Soobin at the 2022 Fact Music Awards
During the Encore stage at the end of the ceremony, BTS members went out of their way to hug TXT members and make sure everyone received a hug. However, the favorite moment for fans was BTS' RM hugging TXT’s leader Soobin. BTS' RM sought out TXT’s Soobin and reached out to him first for a hug.
Fans were gushing over their sweet hug and their reactions were proof of that.
BTS members hugged TXT members and patted them on their backs as well.
Jimin pulled Beomgyu for a hug and SUGA and Yeonjun shared a quick bow, wowing fans. Jimin also stood on his tiptoes to hug TXT members.
BTS' RM drops a major hint regarding their upcoming Busan concert
BTS leader RM dropped a major hint regarding their upcoming Busan concert at the 2022 The Fact Music Awards.
Fans are excited to watch BTS take centre-stage together for the first time in six months since they announced their hiatus from group activities in June this year and wrapped up their Permission to Dance On Stage tour in Las Vegas in April of this year.
They recently released their anthology album Proof along with three new tracks title track Yet To Come, For Youth and Run BTS. They have performed the singles Yet To Come and For Youth many times, including at the 2022 Fact Music Awards.
Run BTS has so far evaded from their performance setlist and ARMYs are wondering if Bangtan might finally play this song at their Busan concert, thanks to RM’s hint.
While giving their speech at the awards, j-hope said:
“We will work hard running right?”
While he said that, parallelly, RM acted out the action of running, giving a solid hint that Bangtan might be performing Run BTS live for the first time at the Busan concert.
BTS will perform at Busan’s Asiad Stadium on October 15 KST to help South Korea win the bid for the 2030 World Expo. The concert will be streamed live for international fans on Weverse, ZEPETO and NAVER NOW. The concert is expected to draw around 100,000 fans to Busan.