“BTXT dimpled leader line”: Fans gush over BTS' RM and TXT's Soobin’s sweet hug at 2022 TFMA

BIG HIT MUSIC’s leaders’ BTS' RM and TXT's Soobin’s sweet hug at the 2022 The Fact Music Awards is winning fans’ hearts. BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) attended the 2022 Fact Music Awards on October 8.

BTS bagged seven awards, including the Grand Prize (Daesang) and TXT walked away with the “Artist of the Year” award along with BTS.

The Bangtan boys seemed happy to see TXT and hugged them. But BTS' RM and TXT's Soobin’s hug went especially viral amongst fans.

rkive @joooniehq btxt dimpled leader line interaction FINALLY oh my god i have never been so happy omfg namjoon made a beeline to shake hands & hug soobinbtxt dimpled leader line interaction FINALLY oh my god i have never been so happy omfg namjoon made a beeline to shake hands & hug soobin 😭😭😭 btxt dimpled leader line interaction FINALLY oh my god i have never been so happy https://t.co/RWxRjtjrLV

BTS' RM sought out TXT’s Soobin at the 2022 Fact Music Awards

mich⁷ | 아포방포 @sopew0rld_



like RM to Jin and Soobin to Yeonjun for TXT



and if this is true, Jin noticing and helping him is a strong foundation of the group, I CRY twitter.com/koremoonrj/sta… min zoya⁷ 🍊 @koremoonrj twitter.com/koremoonrj/sta… oomf said Seokjin needed zero help, he just wanted to distract nervous!Namjoon by giving him little leader tasks ..lemme cry oomf said Seokjin needed zero help, he just wanted to distract nervous!Namjoon by giving him little leader tasks ..lemme cry 😭 twitter.com/koremoonrj/sta… I read somewhere that BH had an arrangement of the oldest hyung not being the leader so that the leader can lean on the oldest hyung.like RM to Jin and Soobin to Yeonjun for TXTand if this is true, Jin noticing and helping him is a strong foundation of the group, I CRY I read somewhere that BH had an arrangement of the oldest hyung not being the leader so that the leader can lean on the oldest hyung.like RM to Jin and Soobin to Yeonjun for TXTand if this is true, Jin noticing and helping him is a strong foundation of the group, I CRY 😭😭 twitter.com/koremoonrj/sta…

During the Encore stage at the end of the ceremony, BTS members went out of their way to hug TXT members and make sure everyone received a hug. However, the favorite moment for fans was BTS' RM hugging TXT’s leader Soobin. BTS' RM sought out TXT’s Soobin and reached out to him first for a hug.

Fans were gushing over their sweet hug and their reactions were proof of that.

rkive @joooniehq you guys have to understand these are my ult biases hugging this feels like CHRISTMAS for me you guys have to understand these are my ult biases hugging this feels like CHRISTMAS for me

rkive @joooniehq they have a special bond & level of understanding :(( @stabilerjoon a leader to leader hug no lessthey have a special bond & level of understanding :(( @stabilerjoon a leader to leader hug no less 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 they have a special bond & level of understanding :((

Maryam @txtgenleaders



Bts and txt hugging each other's I love it Bts and txt hugging each other's I love it 😭https://t.co/LtprUizntm

.Joice‧.✘💔⁵ @jkmsoobinie

1. Namjoon walking straight where Soobin standing and hug him..

2. Yoongi and Jimin hug Yeonjun and Taehyun..

3. Taehyung put his hand on Taehyun's shoulder.. (KTH )

4. All talking, catching up until the rest of BTS members call Taehyung to take a picture with the MC. @txtgenleaders moment :1. Namjoon walking straight where Soobin standing and hug him..2. Yoongi and Jimin hug Yeonjun and Taehyun..3. Taehyung put his hand on Taehyun's shoulder.. (KTH4. All talking, catching up until the rest of BTS members call Taehyung to take a picture with the MC. @txtgenleaders moment :1. Namjoon walking straight where Soobin standing and hug him..2. Yoongi and Jimin hug Yeonjun and Taehyun..3. Taehyung put his hand on Taehyun's shoulder.. (KTH 😭)4. All talking, catching up until the rest of BTS members call Taehyung to take a picture with the MC.

BTS members hugged TXT members and patted them on their backs as well.

Jimin pulled Beomgyu for a hug and SUGA and Yeonjun shared a quick bow, wowing fans. Jimin also stood on his tiptoes to hug TXT members.

mr yunki 🫂 @boobkoos jimin aggressively standing on his tippy toes with txt 🥹 jimin aggressively standing on his tippy toes with txt 🥹 https://t.co/PhNlwwQ89y

BTS' RM drops a major hint regarding their upcoming Busan concert

BTS leader RM dropped a major hint regarding their upcoming Busan concert at the 2022 The Fact Music Awards.

Fans are excited to watch BTS take centre-stage together for the first time in six months since they announced their hiatus from group activities in June this year and wrapped up their Permission to Dance On Stage tour in Las Vegas in April of this year.

They recently released their anthology album Proof along with three new tracks title track Yet To Come, For Youth and Run BTS. They have performed the singles Yet To Come and For Youth many times, including at the 2022 Fact Music Awards.

Run BTS has so far evaded from their performance setlist and ARMYs are wondering if Bangtan might finally play this song at their Busan concert, thanks to RM’s hint.

While giving their speech at the awards, j-hope said:

“We will work hard running right?”

While he said that, parallelly, RM acted out the action of running, giving a solid hint that Bangtan might be performing Run BTS live for the first time at the Busan concert.

Sαҽ⁷ @daebakbangtang #BTSOnTMA2022 #TMA2022

New choreo for RUN BTS no cus Namjoon doing that move after they talk about RUN BTS performance doesn't seem like a coincidence New choreo for RUN BTS no cus Namjoon doing that move after they talk about RUN BTS performance doesn't seem like a coincidence 😭😭 #BTSOnTMA2022 #TMA2022https://t.co/OCeYCfOyu3

BTS will perform at Busan’s Asiad Stadium on October 15 KST to help South Korea win the bid for the 2030 World Expo. The concert will be streamed live for international fans on Weverse, ZEPETO and NAVER NOW. The concert is expected to draw around 100,000 fans to Busan.

