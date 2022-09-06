BTS RM causes chaos with his recent visit to a famed Japanese restaurant

Another day and another mayhem caused by BTS RM in the ARMY fandom.

A couple of days ago Bangtan’s leader visited Japan on September 3 to attend &AUDITION - The Howling - FINAL ROUND, the idol survival program launched by HYBE to debut their next boy group.

While visiting Japan, the artist took some time out to explore various wonderful places. During his time there, he visited a Japanese restaurant, specializing in pork cutlets, and shared glimpses on his social media account.

While BTS' RM didn’t post the name of the restaurant, fans dived deep into their research and found out where the eatery might be.

Soon, BTS ARMY members flocked to the place on RM’s “recommendation” and soon the Japanese restaurant became famous, causing chaos unknowingly.

BTS RM makes a Japanese restaurant famous; Check fan reactions below

One might think the famed Japanese restaurant is a concert venue or tourist spot looking at the long line of customers. However, its added popularity was due to BTS RM visiting the restaurant, proving that just their name is enough to sell anything.

A kind ARMY member with the social media handle @HOSEOKandSEM218 dug out all the details and found out more about the restaurant where RM dined and generously shared it with other fans online.

The post currently has 16.7 likes and fans are thanking the kind ARMY member for sharing the restaurant details as the line outside the eatery continues to grow all thanks to the much-loved BTS RM.

Fans are calling this the “Namjoon effect” and well, we cannot agree more.

“Our President” is what ARMYs are saying and this is the best description of the artist we have heard.

Fans are also requesting each other to continue streaming RM’s latest track Sexy Nukim and help it gain more records.

BTS RM was spotted sitting with HYBE’s owner and BTS creator Bang Shi-hyuk at &AUDITION - The Howling - FINAL ROUND along with ENHYPEN members as he cheered for HYBE’s new Japanese boy group.

He was also spotted “Namjooning”, a term used by RM to go out by himself and explore his surrounding.

He visited an art gallery where he bumped into BIGBANG’s Taeyang yet again, making us wonder if there is a new friendship brewing in K-pop land.

They first met at BTS member j-hope’s Jack in the Box listening party.

BTS RM to voice upcoming Korean art exhibition at LACMA

BTS RM is all set to put his beautiful voice to good use yet again. On September 6, several Korean media outlets reported that the Bangtan member lent his voice to the upcoming Korean art exhibition at LACMA via their audiobooks.

It is reported that he has curated and recorded commentary that is helpful to visitors. The audiobooks are about 10 art pieces that will be displayed at 'The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art' exhibition at LACMA.

Since BTS’ leader is muti-lingual, he generously recorded his commentary in Korean and English for his fans to have a better experience.

‘The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art' will take place at LACMA from September 11 to February 19, 2023.

BTS RM's latest single Sexy Nukim, in collaboration with alternative K-pop group Balming Tiger is winning hearts worldwide and currently has 5.3 million YouTube views.

