“We know each other too much”: BTS’ RM revealed why members refrain from commenting on each other’s solo works

BTS’ RM revealed how his members reacted to his new album Indigo in one of his promotional interviews for the reputed magazine, Variety.

The idol revealed that the BTS members are practically one family, and hence, they like to maintain a respectful distance from each other’s personal space and work and allow the others to work on their own.

RM, who is the group's leader, also explained how the members support each other’s work but also understand the need for space and refrain from offering their judgment and opinions, unless asked to. The Indigo singer feels that owing to their tight bond, the BTS members cannot give each other an unbiased and neutral perspective:

“I want just other members to listen to it when it actually comes out, on an actual music platform. The casual listening session would be good, but still, I think we’re family — therefore, we’re too close. We know each other too much”.

BTS’ RM reveals j-hope was the first to listen to Indigo

In the same interview, BTS’ RM went on to reveal that only fellow rapper and co-member j-hope listened to Indigo prior to its release.

He explained that j-hope let him listen to his album Jack in the Box, so the idol simply wanted to return the favor. Apparently, j-hope also loved the title track Wildflower and Yun with artist Erykah Badu. Prior to the release of Indigo, j-hope had revealed that RM’s album is healing in nature.

However, that’s not generally the norm, the BTS leader confessed. Members usually refrain from listening to each other’s solo work prior to its release. In fact, post-release, the feedback is usually about how cute or good the member looks and nothing overtly critical.

BTS’ RM shared that the members are practically a family and support each other whole-heartedly, and hence refrain from being overtly critical of each other’s work. He confessed he likes it better when members listen to the album post its official release just like ARMYs do.

Fans loved the friendship and equation between the members and took to social media to express their happiness.

J-hope had previously revealed that only RM and Jungkook had listened to his album Jack in the Box in its entirety before its release. The singer-rapper also hosted a listening party for some of the biggest names in the Korean industry, that included the likes of Tiger JK, Jessi, BIBI, COOGIE, Loco, Cha Eun-woo, and the Wooga Squad members.

SUGA also insists on listening to other members’ solo work post the official release to give their official projects due respect. Jin even revealed that most members listened to The Astronaut after it was released.

RM’s Indigo breaks new record on music charts

Indigo has deservedly had much success on global music charts. BTS’ RM has set the record for the biggest debut for an album by a Korean soloist in Spotify history, by earning over 20 million streams.

BTS’ RM is currently the seventh most streamed artist on the global Spotify chart, surpassing his own group BTS who are ranked eighth on the list.

Wildflower, the album’s lead track, featuring Cho Youjeen of Cherry Filter, has debuted at number 13 on the aforementioned list with 3.6 million streams. It is also noteworthy that all the songs from the album simultaneously debuted in the top 100 on the global Spotify chart on December 4.

Additionally, Indigo soared atop iTunes Top Albums charts in 67 countries including the European nations Germany, France, and Italy. Not to be left far behind, the title track reached number one on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 87 countries including the U.S. and Canada.

BTS’ RM will be hosting a small and intimate concert for 200 ARMYs on December 5, at 8 pm KST in Seoul.

