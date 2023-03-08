“Everybody Wake Up” - The announcement of So!YoON!’s collaboration with BTS’ RM for Smoke Sprite sends ARMYs into a frenzy

On March 8, So!YoON from the SE SO NEON band dropped a teaser for her upcoming song Smoke Sprite featuring BTS’ RM on the group’s official YouTube channel. The newly released teaser has been titled 'So! YoON! - Smoke Sprite (feat RM of BTS) Teaser.'

The founder and leader of the band SE SO NEON, So!YoON! is a South Korean self-made musician, guitarist, and songwriter who began her music career at the age of 18. Since then, she has gained popularity for her high-energy live performances and vocals.

The BTS leader recently released his first-ever solo album INDIGO, including 10 tracks about the personal thoughts and feelings he experienced during his 20s. It was after this that his newest collaboration with So! YoON! has come as an unexpected surprise to the fans.

elli⁷🪞 @jiminsvkook EVERYBODY WAKE UP!!! A NEW 'RM OF BTS' COLLAB IS DROPPING NEXT WEEK

“Let’s work hard for Namjoon” - ARMYs can't keep calm about So! YoON!’s Smoke Sprite featuring RM of BTS

Presently, the BTS fandom is busy as the members have been releasing some hit solos projects. From J-hope’s recent single on the street in collaboration with American rapper J. Cole to the announcement of BTS’ Jimin’s solo album FACE, fans can’t keep calm and are trying to digest the exciting updates by their idols.

Fans are now in for a treat with RM's upcoming collaboration song. It has been reported that while the idol was promoting INDIGO, he made a valuable contribution to composing and writing the song Smoke Sprie along with So! YoON!.

Fans are over the moon about the news and have also been calling the project the 'collab of the century.' ARMYs are also praising So! YoON! as they explore her music and live performances and gear up to witness something different and new.

NoPi ⁱⁿᵈⁱᵍᵒ SUGA'S DAY 🍊Smoke Sprite @MonoForYouth Smoke Sprite (feat. RM of BTS)" from So!YoON!

It was written and composed by RM, who also worked on it while promoting INDIGO, and Namjoon will be appearing in the MV, no excuses. Let's work hard for Namjoon like it's for RM4.

Several ARMYs also took to social media to point out that they had noticed an interaction between Kim Namjoon and So!YoON! in the past.

RMarch loops 💙 @loopsofnj Namjoon watching Se So Neon last year at a festival, Namjoon gave vocalist Soyoon a signed copy of Indigo, he's been to their studio AND recommended their song via rkive Instagram Story



RM X SE SO NEON

RM X SE SO NEON

SMOKE SPIRTE

Both Kim Namjoon and J-hope have also attended So! YoON!’s live performance and were seen enjoying it to the fullest, according to fans. Earlier, she also arrived at J-hope’s listening party for Jack In The Box and even clicked some pictures with him.

lex⁷ @prodK0YA she's AMAZING for everyone that doesn't know her that's soyoon with the guitar at the front and that's joon and hobi watching her

So!YoON! also announced that Smoke Sprite will be part of her second album titled Episode 1: Love. The lyrics for the song Smoke Sprite have been penned by the artists Hwang Soo-yoon, Chae Lin-suh, and Kim Namjoon. Meanwhile, it has been composed by Hwang Soo-yoon, Kim Namjoon, Terim, and Chiyoonhae.

Know more about the BTS member and So!YoON!

The idol has been active on Instagram, updating fans about his whereabouts on a daily basis. The BTS member was recently spotted at the Bottega Venetta fashion show held in Italy. He also shared the announcement of his collaboration on his Instagram story.

So!YoON! on the other hand, has also been busy promoting her second album and the highly anticipated collab with BTS’ leader on her social media handles. She is known for her bold and unique style of singing, dressing, and live performances.

Smoke Sprite is slated to premiere on March 14, 2023, at 6 pm Korean Standard Time.

