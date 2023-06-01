"Proud of Kim Namjoon": ARMYs rejoice as BTS' RM gets officially appointed as public relations ambassador for the Ministry of National Defence 

On June 1, 2023, BTS' Kim Nam-joon was officially appointed as the Public Relations Ambassador for the Ministry of National Defence's Killed in Action Recovery and Identification. Bighit Entertainment said a day earlier that the BTS leader would be appointed for this position.

The Ministry of National Defence is responsible for excavating the remains of Korean War soldiers who have passed away and facilitating their return to their respective families. RM will actively engage in promotional endeavors to raise public awareness about this project to unearth these remains.

As soon as the appointment ceremony began and Kim Nam-joon was officially named the Public Relations Ambassador, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express their joy. One user tweeted:

"Proud is truly an understatement": ARMYs are proud and elated of Kim Nam-joon and his latest feat

With the leader of BTS, Kim Nam-joon, now serving as the Public Relations Ambassador for the Ministry of Defence's excavation team, fans were overwhelmed with happiness. They expressed that "proud" is an understatement when comparing it to the achievements made by BTS' Kim Nam-joon.

They were ecstatic that he went from delivering an inspirational speech at the United Nations for the Love Yourself campaign in 2018 and meeting the President of the United States to becoming the Public Relations Ambassador for the aforementioned organization.

RM has consistently showcased his positive influence among the youth, and fans think that just his speeches can inspire and motivate them to make improvements in their lives.

After the ceremony concluded, fans flooded social media with congratulatory posts and shared their reactions. Check out how fans are responding to the latest achievement by the Wild Flower singer:

Everytime when I look at him, I feel so proud of him, he is always showing his power! Always doing such a great job! Leader to the Speaker, always his voice and personality is standing up, He is literally the pride of this whole nation, I'm so proud of you KIM NAMJOON!

WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU KIM NAMJOON

During the ceremony, Kim Nam-joon accepted the position and delivered a speech that deeply moved fans. The idol looked stunning in his black ensemble suit, exuding elegance in formal attire.

Kim Nam-joon, along with Professor Seo Kyung Deok and veteran MC Song Hae, has become the third ambassador for the Ministry of National Defence's organization dedicated to recovering and identifying soldiers killed in action.

Fans also feel that the idol is the perfect choice for this position, believing that he will shed light on the unsung heroes and effectively disseminate information about those whose identities faded during the Korean War in different countries.

BTS' RM's speech at the ceremony

christa⁷ 💜 TAKE TWO IS COMING @ryuminating Hello, I am RM of BTS.

Firstly, it is truly an honor to be in the presence of such estimable guests at the Ministry of Defense's Excavation Team and become the Ambassador of Promotion.

This is the 10yr anniversary of BTS's debut. + Hello, I am RM of BTS.Firstly, it is truly an honor to be in the presence of such estimable guests at the Ministry of Defense's Excavation Team and become the Ambassador of Promotion.This is the 10yr anniversary of BTS's debut. + 🐨 Hello, I am RM of BTS.🐨 Firstly, it is truly an honor to be in the presence of such estimable guests at the Ministry of Defense's Excavation Team and become the Ambassador of Promotion.🐨 This is the 10yr anniversary of BTS's debut. + https://t.co/V5azmQqI5m

After Kim Nam-joon was officially named the public relations ambassador, he gave a speech where he talked about how he has been representing the nation and how elated he was to be in this position. He stated:

"The start of this was the interest in the work that I could do, as someone who loves Korea & Korean culture and is seen as a representative of Korea. As I visited museums & galleries, I raised awareness of Korean artworks & paintings and this was one way I could do this work.

He further stated:

"I sincerely believe it is due to the countless people who worked tirelessly in their roles until this land, which was ravaged by such times as the Korean War, could transform so beautifully, that I and BTS could dare stand here in 2023. I feel profound gratitude and respect"

Kim Nam-joon also stated what he would be doing as the public relations ambassador:

" I have very gratefully been appointed as the Ambassador of Promotion by the Ministry of Defense's Excavation Team, to send out to everyone a message of passing beyond conflicts & disputes towards resolution & healing, and as I believe the duties of the Ambassador of Promotion is in line with that which BTS hopes to be oriented towards as we go forward, in good faith, I came to join in these efforts."

Fans are elated that Kim Nam-joon is successfully representing South Korea and BTS on a global scale and are firmly proud of it.

