"I'm learning silence": BTS' RM pens down an emotional letter, leaving fans speechless 

On May 5, 2023, BTS' RM updated his fans with a heartfelt letter on the South Korean social media app, Weverse. He wrote down a lengthy post where he described his honest thoughts, feelings, and the things he has been experiencing of late. He further noted that he was becoming silent, writing:

"Just as one grows up, I believe I'm learning silence."

The idol also jotted down his fears of what the group will become once they are reunited in 2025 after every member of BTS concludes their military duty.

btstatsreminder⁷| D-Day | Ft. RM | 🎸💙 @btstatsreminder "i believe I'm learning silence"

"I'm curious and scared of what it'll be like after coming back"

"It's our 10th anniversary soon"

""It's going to be painful"

" I'll deliver my love to you"

The leader of BTS has been famous among ARMYs for occasionally pouring out his thoughts via long letters on his social media handle.

However, the latest letter had fans experiencing mixed emotions. While some are worried about what is happening with him, others fear that he will soon announce his military enlistment date.

"We'll never ever forget you": Fans become emotional after they read the heartfelt letter by BTS' RM

When ARMYS read the letter, they felt overwhelmed with RM's outpouring of emotions. Some commented that they were on the verge of crying, while others wished to see him happy. Many fans also took to their social media accounts to point out that RM's "love language" is writing long letters.

◡̈ @taebokkiii Namjoon’s love language is writing long letters to army on weverse 🥹🤍 Namjoon’s love language is writing long letters to army on weverse 🥹🤍 https://t.co/vTs5Vpp4Qz

irish⁷ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ | slow @honorspry @taebokkiii he is a poet. he said once, that it was poetry that protected him all along. and seeing him express his feelings for the army through poetry, really makes me even more amazed with his soul @taebokkiii he is a poet. he said once, that it was poetry that protected him all along. and seeing him express his feelings for the army through poetry, really makes me even more amazed with his soul

✩ ft. RM @fayepjm im about to cry myself out oh mygod oh mygod im about to cry myself out oh mygod oh mygod

⁷ @mygbebe The energy from that letter felt different, not bad different, but good different? It's a difference where I've never felt from Namjoon? I feel like, as he age, he grows into a version we're not used to, but for some reason it's a privilege for everytime he lets us know he grew. The energy from that letter felt different, not bad different, but good different? It's a difference where I've never felt from Namjoon? I feel like, as he age, he grows into a version we're not used to, but for some reason it's a privilege for everytime he lets us know he grew.

However, some fans are also scared that BTS' RM jotted down the letter so that he could warn them about his enlistment announcement. Many took to social media to talk about how they were "not ready yet" for the leader of the group to enlist, especially given that group members j-hope and Jin recently left for their military duty as well.

What did Kim Namjoon write in his letter?

In his letter, the BTS member penned down many of his intimate thoughts and emotions:

"Many things are sad yet also happy sometimes things can be happy but then turn sad. While watching videos of words I have said in the past, I myself feel shy now. The dull things that I seldom remember feels a bit regretful, empty, and strange. I have times where I have confidence but don't have perhaps I just want to be like this."

He further wondered about how things will look when he makes a comeback, possibly after the group reunites in 2025:

"Honestly, after returning, I'm curious and scared of how it will be as time flies by and everything changes, and I, too, change. I no longer want to ask for all your love irresponsibly anymore and although I want to cling to crying but won't. Rather than wandering around searching for love, I believe that if I am with love and grow myself, love will naturally come and find."

The idol also continued his letter by requesting ARMYs to be careful of the rain and not to catch a cold. He also informed them that letters are the way he loves to convey his love for them and asks them to stay healthy even if they are going through a difficult phase.

Recent updates about BTS' leader

The leader of BTS is highly active on social media, where he shares his favorite music, books, and movie recommendations. He recently also became the global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta.

The idol also visited Bottega Veneta's fashion show at the Milan Fashion Week in Italy where fans welcomed him with loud screams, cheers, and more. He was also spotted sending off fellow BTS member j-hope when he left for his mandatory military service.

Fans only wish they do not have to hear about the idol's military announcement date anytime soon after reading his letter.

