"So crazy": Fans react as BTS' RM shares Lana Del Rey's album on his Instagram story 

On April 20, 2023, BTS' RM shared Lana Del Rey's album, titled Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under the Ocean Blvd, on his Instagram story. The post had fans raving over the idol's taste in music. This is not the first time that the leader of the group has shared songs by other artists, as he occasionally posts music of his liking on his Instagram story.

The album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Ocean Blvd by the American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey was released on March 24, 2023, with 16 tracks and 77:43 durations long. The American singer has collaborated with many artists for her latest album, including Father John Misty, Zach Dawes, Tommoy Genesis, and more.

As soon as fans saw RM's Instagram story about the album, they took to social media to praise his taste in music.

🧸 nana ⋆ ˚｡⋆୨୧˚ | puppykitty lover @nanac0r3 rm listening to lana del rey is so crazy to me, he is literally just like the rest of ys rm listening to lana del rey is so crazy to me, he is literally just like the rest of ys

Fans on social media cannot stop gushing over BTS' RM listening to the Lana Del Rey album

As soon as RM posted on his Instagram, fans commented that he has a good taste in music, adding that it was good to see him listening to the same music as them.

Lana Del Rey Updates @lanadelreylnfo_ | RM, a member of BTS, has shared a photo of him listening to Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd on his Instagram Stories. | RM, a member of BTS, has shared a photo of him listening to Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd on his Instagram Stories. 📱| RM, a member of BTS, has shared a photo of him listening to Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd on his Instagram Stories. https://t.co/BY720Sz8cX

🚂Damla♡⁷✨ @puthysIayer69 i love him sm rm is listening to lana del reyi love him sm rm is listening to lana del rey😭 i love him sm😭

tayriana's version @tayrianapop Lana del Rey had gotten a RM noticed Lana del Rey had gotten a RM noticed👀

𝓐 @brunetteidol I should’ve known RM listens to Lana Del Rey I should’ve known RM listens to Lana Del Rey https://t.co/XkxCj4FfXN

mother haegeum ★ 🥢 @taelvsin RM LISTENED TO LANA DEL REY I REPEAT RM LISTENED TO MY MOTHER RM LISTENED TO LANA DEL REY I REPEAT RM LISTENED TO MY MOTHER

The leader of BTS has previously shared a variety of songs through his Instagram story, including Wu for the Children by Nas, Less Than Zero by The Weekend, Complicated by Mac Miller, LOVE FOREVER by JAURIM, Just Friends by Musiq Soulchild, Statue by Lil Eddie, Leave Us Be by Terrace Martin, Gray So Gray by Epik High and Younha, Afro Blue by Robert Glasper and Ty Dollar Sign, and many others songs.

Fans have always praised the idol for sharing his music playlists with fans. Many also love to watch the movies he suggests and the book recommendations that he often shares on Weverse, a South Korean social media platform, and Instagram.

More about the BTS member

BTS' RM recently became the global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta and recently visited the brand's Fall 2023 Ready-To-Wear fashion show held during Milan Fashion week.

The idol recently released his first ever solo official album, Indigo. For the 10 tracks on the album, the BTS member collaborated with many other artists and also visited his idol Younha's concert and uploaded a selfie with her on her Instagram story. He also collaborated with South Korean musician So Yoon for their song Smoke Sprite.

The idol recently bid adieu to fellow BTS member j-hope, who left for his mandatory military service along with other members.

Poll : 0 votes