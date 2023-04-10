"Namjoon looking up at grown-up Jungkook" - BTS' RM shares billboard pictures of him and Euphoria singer on his Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy

On April 9, 2023, BTS' RM took to his Instagram account to share billboard pictures of himself and Jungkook on his story. Jungkook recently became the global ambassador for Calvin Klein, while RM was announced as the face of Bottega Veneta. The giant billboards that Kim Namjoon has shared on his Instagram story were put up as part of their promotional campaign for the aforementioned brands.

As soon as fans saw the idol's story, they believed it seemed like he was looking up to the grown-up Jungkook. RM has watched the Euphoria singer grow up as an idol since the age of 15 and fans assumed that he must be proud of him.

"Proud and gorgeous ambassadors": Fans can't get enough of BTS' RM's Instagram story about Jungkook

It's a known fact among the ARMYs that Jungkook looks up to RM for inspiration and motivation. As RM shared a picture of the Calvin Klein billboard to give a shoutout to Jungkook, fans expressed that they were proud of him and found him adorable.

Fans are rejoicing at how BTS' RM is supporting the golden maknae wholeheartedly and took to social media to express their feelings about the same.

keci⁷⁺¹ 💜 (slow) @likechizu



"Me, hi" (seeing himself on bottega veneta billboard ads)

"You, hi" (seeing jungkook on calvin klein billboard ads) Namjoon"Me, hi" (seeing himself on bottega veneta billboard ads)"You, hi" (seeing jungkook on calvin klein billboard ads) Namjoon😆"Me, hi" (seeing himself on bottega veneta billboard ads)"You, hi" (seeing jungkook on calvin klein billboard ads) https://t.co/bQxbhlTXmh

cestlavie_90⁷💜 @cestlavie9090



He must be proud

#RMxBOTTEGAVENETA #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN Awww my love, Kim Namjoon walking around and saw his face and Jungkookie's 🥹He must be proud Awww my love, Kim Namjoon walking around and saw his face and Jungkookie's 🥹💜He must be proud 💜 #RMxBOTTEGAVENETA #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN https://t.co/GnBpCm60qa

Bottega Veneta announced RM as the ambassador for the brand on March 30, 2023, and he recently paid a visit to their fashion show AW23 held in Milan. He was welcomed by a huge crowd as fans cheered for him. RM was also seen wearing Bottega Veneta clothing for his first-ever solo album, INDIGO.

Jungkook was announced as the brand ambassador for the American brand Calvin Klein on March 27, 2023. The company shared a number of photos and videos of him wearing items by the brand. Soon, the clothing pieces he wore went out of stock and the brand highlighted the idol's campaign as one of the biggest ones in the history of Calvin Klein. Jungkook was dubbed the No.1 seller on the Calvin Klein website within just one day of him being the global ambassador for the brand.

Apart from the duo, other members of BTS are also ambassadors for some top-notch brands. Jimin is the global ambassador for the luxury brand Dior and Tiffany & Co, while Kim Tae-hyung is the face of brands including CELINE and SimInvest.

Suga was recently announced as the brand ambassador for the luxury Italian brand, Valentino, while J-Hope once again became the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Previously, BTS as a group became the brand ambassador for the French luxury brand but did not renew their contract when it expired.

The impact of BTS members endorsing luxury brands can be seen as their clothing pieces and other accessories go out of stock within hours.

More about Euphoria singer and Kim Namjoon

The Euphoria singer is known as the golden maknae of the group because he is the youngest member of BTS. Presently, he's very active on the South Korean social media app, Weverse, where he goes live for hours and interacts with his fans on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, Kim Namjoon recently collaborated with the South Korean musician So! YoON for the song Smoke Sprite. Fans loved the latest collaboration and termed it a masterpiece.

Fans loved seeing Kim Namjoon's Instagram story supporting the BTS member and wish to see the same from other idols as well.

Poll : 0 votes