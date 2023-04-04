“Jungkook World Domination”: Dreamers singer stuns fans with his Global Campaign for Calvin Klein

On March 29, 2023, BTS’ Jungkook was officially announced as the global ambassador for the American brand Calvin Klein. The American luxury brand is known for its expensive and comfortable menswear, womenswear, undergarments, cosmetics, perfumes, bed and bath liners, among other daily life essentials.

As soon as Jungkook was announced as the global ambassador for Calvin Klein, ARMYs went gaga over the idol’s bold pictures across several social media platforms. Additionally, the introduction page of Calvin Klein’s website has a picture of Jungkook with the caption:

“Introducing Jungkook - The Global icon in Calvin Klein.”

kira 🌙 @abuserpjm



JUNGKOOK WORLD DOMINATION it's a massive global campaign for Jungkook just 3 days of being ck ga m crying and can’t wait to see JK all over Europe!!JUNGKOOK WORLD DOMINATION #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN it's a massive global campaign for Jungkook just 3 days of being ck ga m crying and can’t wait to see JK all over Europe!!JUNGKOOK WORLD DOMINATION #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN https://t.co/NzhISHTSsO

BTS’ Jungkook's Calvin Klein ad has been called the "biggest global campaign" as he increased the company's stock explosively by 20%

After BTS’ Jungkook was appointed as the global ambassador for Calvin Klein, the luxury brand started the the idol’s first ever global campaign. Launched internationally, the brand saw an increase in their stocks by 20% stocks due to Jungkook's influence, as reported by the South Korean media outlet Yonhap News TV.

The Global Campaign has been launched in countries including Asia, the U.S., and Europe. Jungkook’s videos and tweets are some of the most liked posts on Calvin Klein’s accounts. The brand itself has stated that the Dreamers singer’s Calvin Klein ad is their biggest ever campaign in history. As it happens, fans are proud of the massive impact the idol is causing worldwide.

The global campaign started off by putting up a massive billboard in New York. The brand also posted posters, billboards, and video advertisements in different countries, including South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, China, India, etc.

Calvin Klein has over a thousand stores globally and has been actively launching the global campaign in different stores. Fans from all over have been flocking to malls and the brand's outlets so that they can have a sneak-peak on the idol’s global campaign.

Sea | 𓆙 DREAMERS @jeonforevrr Within a day of being named Calvin Klein’s Global Ambassador Jungkook already has one of the biggest Global Campaigns with his pictures displayed all over the world in CK stores and Iconic Billboards. His ad has already been named as CK’s biggest global campaign! Such a KING! Within a day of being named Calvin Klein’s Global Ambassador Jungkook already has one of the biggest Global Campaigns with his pictures displayed all over the world in CK stores and Iconic Billboards. His ad has already been named as CK’s biggest global campaign! Such a KING! https://t.co/Dw2LUn6wxU

𝙅𝙆 𝘼𝙨𝙞𝙖 (Fan Account) - JK x CK @AsiaJK97 Calvin Klein kicks off its campaign for their newest Global Ambassador Jeon Jungkook!



Starting off with his massive billboard in New York, followed by putting up his posters & video ads in Asian countries: South Korea, China, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia! Calvin Klein kicks off its campaign for their newest Global Ambassador Jeon Jungkook!Starting off with his massive billboard in New York, followed by putting up his posters & video ads in Asian countries: South Korea, China, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia! https://t.co/4Gbv4Ebw8J

star⁹⁷ @stargguck

stocks increasing explosively by +20% after Jungkook's ad and appointment as the brand's Global Ambassador. Jungkook's videos & tweets are the most liked in their acc , He got media attention



'Jungkook's calvin klein ad is ck's biggest-ever campaign'stocks increasing explosively by +20% after Jungkook's ad and appointment as the brand's Global Ambassador. Jungkook's videos & tweets are the most liked in their acc , He got media attention 'Jungkook's calvin klein ad is ck's biggest-ever campaign'stocks increasing explosively by +20% after Jungkook's ad and appointment as the brand's Global Ambassador. Jungkook's videos & tweets are the most liked in their acc , He got media attention ⭐https://t.co/rvMZuqx1lK

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ @_RapperJK



#JUNGKOOKxCALVIKLEIN Jungkook’s posters are now up on on Calvin Klein’s stores! He’s officially taken over Jungkook’s posters are now up on on Calvin Klein’s stores! He’s officially taken over 👑#JUNGKOOKxCALVIKLEIN https://t.co/OLZSZnrNs0

Jungkook SNS✨️ @Jungkook_SNS Jungkook’s Calvin Klein ads in stores of Tokyo, Japan. Stunning!

Jungkook’s Calvin Klein ads in stores of Tokyo, Japan. Stunning!https://t.co/glx68v0Do0

나비.97 (FAN) @globaliconjeon

'Charismatic ambassador'

'CK ever biggest campaign'

'The Real Deal'

'Pop Icon of 21st century'

'Global Pop Music Leader'

'Pop Culture Sensation'



Nobody's doing like Jeon Jungkook

#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN



'INTERNATIONAL SPOKESPERSON JUNGKOOK''Charismatic ambassador''CK ever biggest campaign''The Real Deal''Pop Icon of 21st century''Global Pop Music Leader''Pop Culture Sensation'Nobody's doing like Jeon Jungkook 'INTERNATIONAL SPOKESPERSON JUNGKOOK''Charismatic ambassador''CK ever biggest campaign''The Real Deal''Pop Icon of 21st century''Global Pop Music Leader''Pop Culture Sensation'Nobody's doing like Jeon Jungkook🔥 #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN https://t.co/45BAU2XOGv

Daily_JK97ʲᵏ @Daily_JK97



CK Staff: “the exact item in the picture has unfortunately SOLD OUT at this time. Due to it being a collection item it will not be… Calvin Klein Staff responded to a fan inquiry about the particular jacket that Jungkook was wearing in the CK Ad but it is already SOLD OUT!CK Staff: “the exact item in the picture has unfortunately SOLD OUT at this time. Due to it being a collection item it will not be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Calvin Klein Staff responded to a fan inquiry about the particular jacket that Jungkook was wearing in the CK Ad but it is already SOLD OUT! CK Staff: “the exact item in the picture has unfortunately SOLD OUT at this time. Due to it being a collection item it will not be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5A8OFhJaQV

Meanwhile, the denim jack and white T-shirt that the Dreamers singer was wearing in his ad campaign has already been sold out from different stores. The singer also became the No.1 bestseller for Calvin Klein. Even the staff of the brand were busy responding to fans' queries regarding the sold-out products.

More about the Dreamers Singer

Aside from being multi-talented, BTS member Jungook is known for his hardworking and humble nature. The golden maknae has previously collaborated with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth for the English single Left and Right.

He also became the first-ever K-pop soloist or Korean artist to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with his composed song Dreamers, which went viral on social media at the time. The idol has been credited with several other songs, including Stay Alive, Spring Day, Magic Shop, and Butterfly, among others.

In the recent news, the idol has been active on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he would come live for hours and interact with his fans.

Poll : 0 votes