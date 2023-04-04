“Jungkook World Domination”: Dreamers singer stuns fans with his Global Campaign for Calvin Klein

On March 29, 2023, BTS’ Jungkook was officially announced as the global ambassador for the American brand Calvin Klein. The American luxury brand is known for its expensive and comfortable menswear, womenswear, undergarments, cosmetics, perfumes, bed and bath liners, among other daily life essentials.
As soon as Jungkook was announced as the global ambassador for Calvin Klein, ARMYs went gaga over the idol’s bold pictures across several social media platforms. Additionally, the introduction page of Calvin Klein’s website has a picture of Jungkook with the caption:
“Introducing Jungkook - The Global icon in Calvin Klein.”
BTS’ Jungkook's Calvin Klein ad has been called the "biggest global campaign" as he increased the company's stock explosively by 20%
After BTS’ Jungkook was appointed as the global ambassador for Calvin Klein, the luxury brand started the the idol’s first ever global campaign. Launched internationally, the brand saw an increase in their stocks by 20% stocks due to Jungkook's influence, as reported by the South Korean media outlet Yonhap News TV.
The Global Campaign has been launched in countries including Asia, the U.S., and Europe. Jungkook’s videos and tweets are some of the most liked posts on Calvin Klein’s accounts. The brand itself has stated that the Dreamers singer’s Calvin Klein ad is their biggest ever campaign in history. As it happens, fans are proud of the massive impact the idol is causing worldwide.
The global campaign started off by putting up a massive billboard in New York. The brand also posted posters, billboards, and video advertisements in different countries, including South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, China, India, etc.
Calvin Klein has over a thousand stores globally and has been actively launching the global campaign in different stores. Fans from all over have been flocking to malls and the brand's outlets so that they can have a sneak-peak on the idol’s global campaign.
Meanwhile, the denim jack and white T-shirt that the Dreamers singer was wearing in his ad campaign has already been sold out from different stores. The singer also became the No.1 bestseller for Calvin Klein. Even the staff of the brand were busy responding to fans' queries regarding the sold-out products.
More about the Dreamers Singer
Aside from being multi-talented, BTS member Jungook is known for his hardworking and humble nature. The golden maknae has previously collaborated with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth for the English single Left and Right.
He also became the first-ever K-pop soloist or Korean artist to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with his composed song Dreamers, which went viral on social media at the time. The idol has been credited with several other songs, including Stay Alive, Spring Day, Magic Shop, and Butterfly, among others.
In the recent news, the idol has been active on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he would come live for hours and interact with his fans.