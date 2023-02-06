BTS' Jung Kook has been on a roll as of late. The 'Golden Maknae' returned to meet fans over a livestream after a long time, which many had termed a "drought," giving fans a lot to celebrate. He spent close to four hours on Weverse Live on February 2, and close to two hours the next day, not counting his completely unexpected Instagram live with V.

During his first live session, he did a karaoke concert, which ended on a sweet note with the Euphoria singer serenading fans with For Youth. On February 3, BTS' Jung Kook, in two back-to-back Weverse live sessions, ordered chicken, did a mukbang, and watched a Netflix show with fans.

Bam eating, Jimin popping in, and more cute moments from the mukbang livestream by BTS' Jung Kook

1) Jung Kook laughing off a comment about being scolded by the agency

kimthv⁷ 🐻 @taetaebeaarr Did I get scolded by the company?

Ey how long I’ve been doing this would I get scolded?

But in the group chat I was told not to drink and do live, so..

*whips out beer*

However I’m a man who can’t give up. Hello I am Jungkook, nice to meet you



#JungKook Did I get scolded by the company?Ey how long I’ve been doing this would I get scolded?But in the group chat I was told not to drink and do live, so..*whips out beer*However I’m a man who can’t give up. Hello I am Jungkook, nice to meet you 🐰 Did I get scolded by the company?🐰 Ey how long I’ve been doing this would I get scolded?🐰 But in the group chat I was told not to drink and do live, so..*whips out beer*🐰 However I’m a man who can’t give up. Hello I am Jungkook, nice to meet you#JungKook https://t.co/0LrAz6vdAP

The vocalist happened to mention that he had not informed his agency, Big Hit Entertainment, that he was going live on Weverse on February 2, so the next day, concerned fans enquired about whether his time with ARMYs landed him in trouble.

BTS' Jung Kook shared that he wasn't told off, but the other BTS members did warn him against drinking (beer) while doing a live video. The youngest member was tencious, however, and continued streaming without worrying.

2) Jimin checking in on his dongsaeng, making Jung Kook smile

t⁷♡ @bts_we_are_7 Jungkook reaction to jimin's comment on his live



JUNGKOOK LIVE

JK LIVE



Jungkook reaction to jimin's comment on his liveJUNGKOOK LIVEJK LIVEhttps://t.co/cRlt7BeadI

If the live video from February 2 by BTS' Jung Kook featured RM and V popping up in the comments, the one on February 3 had Jimin sending his love and telling the maknae that he should not be doing livestreams while tipsy.

After Jung Kook invited Jimin over to have chicken with him, the Promise singer lamented that he was away for work and could not join him. Jimin also commented on Jung Kook's hair and how cute he looked while wearing rubber gloves in the second mukbang live, before signing off and telling Jung Kook to have fun with Bam and ARMY.

3) Jung Kook eating angrily and letting fans know what he was watching

Fans know that the youngest is known to frown when he sincerely likes a food item, and his furrowed eyebrows while munching on the chicken he ordered and clean bones were a clear indicator that he thoroughly enjoyed it.

BTS' Jung Kook was watching the Netflix survival reality show, Physical: 100, and mentioned the same in English, making fans adore his accent and efforts to include international ARMY as well. He also happened to mention that he wished to catch up with The Glory, a revenge drama starring Song Hye-kyo, which was well-received in Korea and world-wide.

4) A series of Jung Kook-Bam shenanigans

Jung Kook's pet, Bam, has become a universally beloved dog ever since his first appearance with the group in the second season of BTS in the Soop. He is also a recent but welcome addition to the livestreams of BTS' Jung Kook, roaming in and out of the camera frame as he pleases.

Bam was particularly taken by the many colors of the mood lamp that Jung Kook had set up, admiring the spots the light reflected on, as the BTS vocalist giggled at his reactions. Jung Kook also left the livestream running as he walked out of the frame, giving fans a chance to appreciate his dog for a while.

Viewers also got a chance to glimpse a mukbang from Bam as the Dreamers singer poured out some food, which was devoured by the canine within seconds. BTS' Jung Kook also called the dog over while saying goodbye, making fans smile at the sweet relationship between them and tying together the mukbang livestream beautifully well.

Jungkook SNS✨️ @Jungkook_SNS Jungkook’s article written by Sports Chosun Reporter is trending in the Most Viewed News on Naver, for causing a stir of chicken restaurant sales after ‘Chicken Mukbang’ live with 10M views as ‘60Chicken’ also trended at #1 on S.K top food delivery app. naver.me/xBhjzmSM Jungkook’s article written by Sports Chosun Reporter is trending in the Most Viewed News on Naver, for causing a stir of chicken restaurant sales after ‘Chicken Mukbang’ live with 10M views as ‘60Chicken’ also trended at #1 on S.K top food delivery app. naver.me/xBhjzmSM https://t.co/gzC3FLvKc8

While the full livestream is yet to be uploaded on Weverse, presumably due to copyright issues, those who viewed the Netflix and dinner video call enjoyed BTS' Jungkook being his most authentic self. He also received praise from Korean netizens for the Weverse live because of his lack of pretense and genuinity.

BTS' Jung Kook has kept a low profile since his Dreamers performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, his bandmate Jimin updated fans about preparations for his solo album on another livestream, saying they just need to wait a little longer. His last release was VIBE, which he featured on with BIGBANG's Taeyang.

Poll : Did you watch BTS' Jung Kook's mukbang live video? Yes No 0 votes