BTS’ Jung Kook entertains ARMYs by singing NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, Sam Smith, and more in surprise Weverse Live

BTS’ Jung Kook knows how to entertain millions of fans and does well at every chance he gets. On February 2, 2023, the singer hosted a Weverse livestream, an Instagram live stream, and another Weverse livestream from around 2 am that night, ending more than four hours later.

The BTS maknae’s signature live stream concept has become singing karaoke songs. Without thinking about any fan wars, he sometimes takes requests from ARMYs through comments and sings any songs he wishes to. He sang several artists' songs in his most recent live performance, showcasing his vocal prowess.

These artists included his 97-liner friend group SEVENTEEN, rookie group NewJeans, veteran group Epik High, popular soloist Crush, Sam Smith, and others. Fans were particularly excited to see him belt out the high notes of SEVENTEEN’s Pretty U and HOT. He also sang Clap (aka Baksu) soon after.

February 2, 2023, now marks a historic day in the ARMY fandom. To make up for being inactive, BTS’ Jung Kook hosted several live streams across Weverse and Instagram for over four hours, beginning at around 2 am. The maknae enjoyed talking to the fans and engaging in conversations with them. RM and V also stopped over briefly, but he spent the majority of his time singing for the ARMYs.

In his over four-hour-long livestream, he sang several trending and classic songs by famous artists. He sang NewJeans Ditto and Hype Boy, Jay Park’s All I Wanna Do, Crush’s Hug Me, Shinhwa’s Perfect Man, Jimin x TAEYANG’s VIBE, BTS’ Blue and Gray, JAURIM’s Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras’ UNHOLY, Justin Bieber’s Boyfriend, and many others.

The second Weverse live stream easily attracted 10 million or more people, whereas the first live stream ended with 16.8 million viewers. BTS’ Jung Kook had a beer glass in his hand and continued talking to fans and singing songs. He also hummed Rain’s Rainism, which had fans super excited since it was a song that Jung Kook performed with BTS six years ago on Gayo Daejejeon.

Jung Kook shows off his tattoo sleeve on live

The BTS maknae’s Weverse Live was a treat for the fans. Aside from giving them a new karaoke playlist and talking to them, he explained the significance behind his tattoos for the first time.

He showed fans the details of his tattoo sleeve, including the ARMY letters, BTS’ debut date, his favorite emoticon, his birth flower (Tiger) with the phrase “Please love me” on his forearm, a microphone, Chinese letters of HYYH or The Most Beautiful Moment in Life and more. He also showed fans the BTS friendship tattoo.

Hours after the live stream, the ARMYs trended ‘Thank you Jungkook’ to express their gratitude to BTS’ Jung Kook for spending multiple hours with them.

