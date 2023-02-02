“Not good for my health”: BTS’ Jung Kook’s long hair and tattoos in surprise Weverse Live makes fans go wild

BTS’ Jung Kook took fans by surprise as he switched on livestream on the Weverse app at around 2 am on February 2 KST. The 25-year-old served boyfriend looks to ARMYs as he sported a basic tee but amped up the charm levels with his long hair and tattoo sleeve on full display.

In the Weverse Live, the Left & Right singer first communicated with fans and apologized for being inactive. He also updated fans on Jin’s enlistment mentioning that he sometimes sends messages to them in their group chat. However, the content of the live stream aside, fans went berserk over the BTS maknae’s looks and vibes in his house.

“Knock knock,” “THE LONG HAIR” trends on Twitter as BTS’ Jung Kook holds a surprise Weverse Live

Any BTS member not taking over social media whenever they host a live stream is a phenomenon that is yet to occur. In the wee hours of January 2 KST, BTS’ maknae Jung Kook switched on Weverse Live without the agency's permission to spend time with fans.

BTS’ Jung Kook first hinted to fans about his surprise live stream after posting a simple “Knock knock” on the Weverse platform. Soon after, he went live. Since the idol’s last update was on December 31 for a New Year's wish, fans were over the moon watching him live after nearly a month. Moreover, the filter and the outfit he greeted fans with made them go berserk.

Phrases such as “Knock knock,” “Long hair,” “OMG Jungkook” began going viral on Twitter as fans gushed over the singer’s looks. The maknae entertained 16.3 million viewers by greeting them in his style, apologizing for the inactivity and turning on the karaoke machine.

َ @yvantee JUNGKOOK, KNOCK KNOCK, WELCOME BACK, THE LONG HAIR, HIS HAIR trend now. JUNGKOOK, KNOCK KNOCK, WELCOME BACK, THE LONG HAIR, HIS HAIR trend now. https://t.co/NqntD1giAv

In the over two hours live stream, the maknae sang songs ranging from SEVENTEEN to CRUSH to SUGA and even his own group, among many other artists.

Take a look at how fans reacted to Jung Kook’s hair and outfit:

♡ @archivekukk OMG JUNGKOOKS LONG HAIR AND TATTOOS OMG JUNGKOOKS LONG HAIR AND TATTOOS 😭https://t.co/OBF7eK2tag

bts quotes archive ☁️ @btsqtsarchive "jin hyung? i think jin hyung's been well. he occasionally sends a message in the group chat"



ㅡ 230202, Jeon Jungkook In Weverse live "jin hyung? i think jin hyung's been well. he occasionally sends a message in the group chat" ㅡ 230202, Jeon Jungkook In Weverse live https://t.co/fU0Xp3ewRT

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons oh, i missed his laugh :( oh, i missed his laugh :( https://t.co/0zxi8vArG6

✨ simi ᵗᵏ ✨ @vantaemaybe ive never seen anyone who looks better with long hair than jungkook



ive never seen anyone who looks better with long hair than jungkook 🐻 ive never seen anyone who looks better with long hair than jungkook https://t.co/vlGpH7ZeFz

BTS’ Jung Kook also took his own sweet time and explained each of his tattoos and their significance. Since the idol was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, fans could see his tattoo sleeve on full display.

bts quotes archive ☁️ @btsqtsarchive "ARMY is such a strong/supportive existence to me so I wanted this tattoo somewhere visible"



ㅡ 230202, Jeon Jungkook In Weverse live "ARMY is such a strong/supportive existence to me so I wanted this tattoo somewhere visible"ㅡ 230202, Jeon Jungkook In Weverse live https://t.co/NU1rlDSWd6

jk vids 🎥 (slow) @jjklve_ jungkook really did a tattoo tour omg jungkook really did a tattoo tour omg https://t.co/Ryx8iccCSh

Meanwhile, there were some in-person and onscreen visitors in BTS’ Jung Kook’s live stream. His pet dog, Bam, made an appearance and had fans turning into heart eyes as the singer hugged and kissed him. RM and V also arrived online and had brief conversations with the maknae on chat.

While RM's messages were adorable, V’s appearance was the most delightful as he asked Jung Kook to host a double live. After the maknae commented that Weverse was different from Instagram, V told the maknae that he would take care of things and asked him to move to Instagram to host a live stream together.

미니융 🧸 @miiniyoongs



im a bit drunk..

🏻‍♂️ 🏻‍♂️



i should cut my hair



lets be happy always

im saying i love you, kid

im going to go sleep





contact me

🏻‍♂️ Comments from RM on Jungkook’s Liveim a bit drunk..🏻‍♂️🏻‍♂️i should cut my hairlets be happy alwaysim saying i love you, kidim going to go sleepcontact me🏻‍♂️ Comments from RM on Jungkook’s Live🐨 im a bit drunk..🐨 🙇🏻‍♂️❤🙇🏻‍♂️🐨 i should cut my hair🐨 lets be happy always🐨 im saying i love you, kid🐨 im going to go sleep🐨 ❤❤❤🐨 contact me🐨 ❤❤🙇🏻‍♂️❤ https://t.co/sI8KqSK2tM

taekook ❤️‍🩹 @hourlytkhands TAEHYUNG WAS WATCHING JUNGKOOK'S INSTA LIVE TOO TAEHYUNG WAS WATCHING JUNGKOOK'S INSTA LIVE TOO https://t.co/sTCXo8GoJC

In other news, rumors of RM and Jung Kook representing BTS at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards are currently rife on the internet. The group’s agency is yet to address them.

