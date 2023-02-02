“Not good for my health”: BTS’ Jung Kook’s long hair and tattoos in surprise Weverse Live makes fans go wild

BTS’ Jung Kook took fans by surprise as he switched on livestream on the Weverse app at around 2 am on February 2 KST. The 25-year-old served boyfriend looks to ARMYs as he sported a basic tee but amped up the charm levels with his long hair and tattoo sleeve on full display.
In the Weverse Live, the Left & Right singer first communicated with fans and apologized for being inactive. He also updated fans on Jin’s enlistment mentioning that he sometimes sends messages to them in their group chat. However, the content of the live stream aside, fans went berserk over the BTS maknae’s looks and vibes in his house.
“Knock knock,” “THE LONG HAIR” trends on Twitter as BTS’ Jung Kook holds a surprise Weverse Live
Any BTS member not taking over social media whenever they host a live stream is a phenomenon that is yet to occur. In the wee hours of January 2 KST, BTS’ maknae Jung Kook switched on Weverse Live without the agency's permission to spend time with fans.
BTS’ Jung Kook first hinted to fans about his surprise live stream after posting a simple “Knock knock” on the Weverse platform. Soon after, he went live. Since the idol’s last update was on December 31 for a New Year's wish, fans were over the moon watching him live after nearly a month. Moreover, the filter and the outfit he greeted fans with made them go berserk.
Phrases such as “Knock knock,” “Long hair,” “OMG Jungkook” began going viral on Twitter as fans gushed over the singer’s looks. The maknae entertained 16.3 million viewers by greeting them in his style, apologizing for the inactivity and turning on the karaoke machine.
In the over two hours live stream, the maknae sang songs ranging from SEVENTEEN to CRUSH to SUGA and even his own group, among many other artists.
Take a look at how fans reacted to Jung Kook’s hair and outfit:
BTS’ Jung Kook also took his own sweet time and explained each of his tattoos and their significance. Since the idol was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, fans could see his tattoo sleeve on full display.
Meanwhile, there were some in-person and onscreen visitors in BTS’ Jung Kook’s live stream. His pet dog, Bam, made an appearance and had fans turning into heart eyes as the singer hugged and kissed him. RM and V also arrived online and had brief conversations with the maknae on chat.
While RM's messages were adorable, V’s appearance was the most delightful as he asked Jung Kook to host a double live. After the maknae commented that Weverse was different from Instagram, V told the maknae that he would take care of things and asked him to move to Instagram to host a live stream together.
In other news, rumors of RM and Jung Kook representing BTS at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards are currently rife on the internet. The group’s agency is yet to address them.