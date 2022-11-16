“I couldn’t be happier”: BTS create multiple historical records with three nods at 2023 Grammy Awards

BTS created another historical record on November 16, 2022, by being nominated thrice at the 2023 Grammy Awards and officially becoming the most nominated Korean artist in its history. The internet went into uproar when the 65th Grammy Awards announced their nominations.

The excitement in the ARMY fandom grew minute-by-minute as BTS earned not one, but three Grammy nominations, making them the only Korean act to ever receive three nominations.

Yet to Come, a full Korean language song from the septet’s latest album, Proof, and superhit collaboration track My Universe (English-Korean) with Coldplay earned impressive nods at the 65th Grammy nominations. Yet to Come also became the first ever Korean-language song to be nominated at the Grammy Awards.

BTS overall has received five consecutive Grammy nominations, including three for the 2023 Grammy Awards. They also became the only Korean act to accomplish this incredible feat, with Sumi Jo previously holding the record with three Grammy nominations.

BTS takes over Twitter as ARMYs celebrate the septet’s multiple nominations at the 2023 Grammys

The prestigious yet controversial global music award show, Grammy Awards, announced its nominations for 2023 on November 16, 2022. As the world waited with bated breath to see which singer earned nods, BTS took the spotlight by earning three nominations in a single year, the highest for any Korean act ever.

The Yet to Come singers were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe, their hit collaboration track with Coldplay. This is septet's third consecutive nomination in the category, following nominations for Butter in 2022 and Dynamite in 2021.

The K-pop sensation received their second nomination for Best Music Video for their comeback song, Yet to Come, from the album Proof. They are the first K-pop act to be nominated in this category, adding to the artist's historical achievements. It is also the first Korean language song to receive a Grammy nomination.

Moreover, Yet to Come music video is filled with nuances of the septet’s nine-year-long journey. It is a nod to the group and ARMYs of the past and the present, as it leaves no stone unturned to pay homage to their incredible discography.

The fact that the music video they felt best represented them was nominated for a Grammy in 2023 meant a lot to ARMYs.

𝓪⁷ @JlNSONYEONDAN Yet to come is so personal that it feels like some stranger came into our house to compliment our home Yet to come is so personal that it feels like some stranger came into our house to compliment our home

⁷ With You 🃏👩🏻‍🚀💙 @Xeronzo @JlNSONYEONDAN Yeah like that song is our history,intimate,and a promise to our future. Its very surreal. happy for the boys, I hope they are proud of themselves cuz we damn are. @JlNSONYEONDAN Yeah like that song is our history,intimate,and a promise to our future. Its very surreal. happy for the boys, I hope they are proud of themselves cuz we damn are.

The third nomination was for BTS as a group as well as individual members. Leader RM (Kim Nam-joon), SUGA (Min Yoon-gi) and j-hope (Jung Ho-seok) were nominated as songwriters for Album of the Year for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres. The collaborative track, My Universe, is a part of Coldplay’s album and the BTS rap line members took part in writing its lyrics.

The Album of the Year trophy, as per the Grammy Awards website, is awarded to every person who works on the album, including:

“Artist(s), Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).”

ARMYs trended phrases such as ‘BTS PAVED THE WAY’ to express their absolute delight and pride in being fans of the septet.

144p bangtan @144pbangtan you’re telling me tannies just bagged the first ever korean collab AND korean song [email protected] nomination and we just so happend to be on day 777 on the 2025 countdown? mm ok you’re telling me tannies just bagged the first ever korean collab AND korean song [email protected] nomination and we just so happend to be on day 777 on the 2025 countdown? mm ok

⁷ @mygbebe Once again contributing to their country before their enlistment, being nominated for their crafts in Korean language. BTS's legacy and being the most important national treasure of South Korea, are set in stone. Once again contributing to their country before their enlistment, being nominated for their crafts in Korean language. BTS's legacy and being the most important national treasure of South Korea, are set in stone.

BTS Charts Daily⁷ @BTSChartsDailyx [K-media] BTS writes a new history of K-pop



BTS' being nominated for the 'Grammy Awards' for 3 consec. years is the 1st record that will go down in the history of Korean popular culture. BTS went one step further..proving once again that the path they are advancing is history. [K-media] BTS writes a new history of K-popBTS' being nominated for the 'Grammy Awards' for 3 consec. years is the 1st record that will go down in the history of Korean popular culture. BTS went one step further..proving once again that the path they are advancing is history. https://t.co/w07cUTEiz2

Dita ⁷ @almostdita



You are now FIVE-times Grammy nominee BTS



"Thanks to all our fans for making this dream come true, and we'll be back."You are now FIVE-times Grammy nominee BTS "Thanks to all our fans for making this dream come true, and we'll be back."You are now FIVE-times Grammy nominee BTS 💜https://t.co/2XEg17OPaL

j⁷ 🏁 @moonIunatik can't believe bts got 2 Grammy noms in the year they did 0 grammy promo can't believe bts got 2 Grammy noms in the year they did 0 grammy promo 😭

With Jin’s enlistment nearing, RM’s solo album release next month, and rumors of Jung Kook and Jimin's solo release next year, 2023 will bring with it an impactful shift in the fandom.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount Plus on February 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

