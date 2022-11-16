“I couldn’t be happier”: BTS create multiple historical records with three nods at 2023 Grammy Awards

BTS created another historical record on November 16, 2022, by being nominated thrice at the 2023 Grammy Awards and officially becoming the most nominated Korean artist in its history. The internet went into uproar when the 65th Grammy Awards announced their nominations.
The excitement in the ARMY fandom grew minute-by-minute as BTS earned not one, but three Grammy nominations, making them the only Korean act to ever receive three nominations.
Yet to Come, a full Korean language song from the septet’s latest album, Proof, and superhit collaboration track My Universe (English-Korean) with Coldplay earned impressive nods at the 65th Grammy nominations. Yet to Come also became the first ever Korean-language song to be nominated at the Grammy Awards.
BTS overall has received five consecutive Grammy nominations, including three for the 2023 Grammy Awards. They also became the only Korean act to accomplish this incredible feat, with Sumi Jo previously holding the record with three Grammy nominations.
BTS takes over Twitter as ARMYs celebrate the septet’s multiple nominations at the 2023 Grammys
The prestigious yet controversial global music award show, Grammy Awards, announced its nominations for 2023 on November 16, 2022. As the world waited with bated breath to see which singer earned nods, BTS took the spotlight by earning three nominations in a single year, the highest for any Korean act ever.
The Yet to Come singers were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe, their hit collaboration track with Coldplay. This is septet's third consecutive nomination in the category, following nominations for Butter in 2022 and Dynamite in 2021.
The K-pop sensation received their second nomination for Best Music Video for their comeback song, Yet to Come, from the album Proof. They are the first K-pop act to be nominated in this category, adding to the artist's historical achievements. It is also the first Korean language song to receive a Grammy nomination.
Moreover, Yet to Come music video is filled with nuances of the septet’s nine-year-long journey. It is a nod to the group and ARMYs of the past and the present, as it leaves no stone unturned to pay homage to their incredible discography.
The fact that the music video they felt best represented them was nominated for a Grammy in 2023 meant a lot to ARMYs.
The third nomination was for BTS as a group as well as individual members. Leader RM (Kim Nam-joon), SUGA (Min Yoon-gi) and j-hope (Jung Ho-seok) were nominated as songwriters for Album of the Year for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres. The collaborative track, My Universe, is a part of Coldplay’s album and the BTS rap line members took part in writing its lyrics.
The Album of the Year trophy, as per the Grammy Awards website, is awarded to every person who works on the album, including:
“Artist(s), Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).”
ARMYs trended phrases such as ‘BTS PAVED THE WAY’ to express their absolute delight and pride in being fans of the septet.
With Jin’s enlistment nearing, RM’s solo album release next month, and rumors of Jung Kook and Jimin's solo release next year, 2023 will bring with it an impactful shift in the fandom.
The 2023 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount Plus on February 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.
Poll : Do you think BTS will bring home at least one Grammy this year?
Yes
No
0 votes