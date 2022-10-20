5 new Paramount Plus shows releasing in November 2022

Paramount Plus is globally renowned for its expansive collection of premium titles that can be streamed on demand.

The OTT platform's diverse genre offerings ensure that there is something for everyone, and things are about to get even more exciting for November, as a number of promising TV shows and films will be released for audiences to binge on during the month.

Here's a list of five shows and movies that will keep you captivated this winter.

5 shows and movies to look out for in November's Paramount Plus lineup

1) Transformers: Earthspark, November 11

Transformers: EarthSpark is an animated series produced by Hasbro and Takara coming to Paramount Plus. The series adapts the Transformers storyline and seeks to explore human-machine friendship in a new kind of society.

The Malto family moves from Philadelphia to the sleepy village of Witwicky, Pennsylvania, at the end of the Autobot-Decepticon Civil War where they came across the birth of a new Transformer species known as Terrans. Malto's children, Robby and Mo, observe the Terrans and form bonds with them. Terrans help newly adopted children discover and protect their lives, as well as find their place in the world.

Transformers: Earthspark was renewed for a second season in October 2022.

2) Tulsa King, November 13

Sylvester Stallone has gone from working for a mafia boss in the classic Rocky to now being a mafia capo (a crew leader) in the new crime drama series Tulsa King.

Stallone plays Dwight "The General" Manfredi, who has recently been released from prison after serving a 25-year sentence. Manfredi is immediately dispatched by his boss to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to cement criminal operations. Dwight Manfredi slowly but steadily assembles his "crew" of unlikely characters to assist him in establishing his new criminal "empire."

Tulsa King is produced by MTV Studios and 101 Studios. The series also stars, Andrea Savage, who is best known for her role in the comedy show I'm Sorry.

3) Blue’s Big City Adventure, November 18

Blue's Big City Adventure is the first full-length feature film in the Blue's Clues franchise, which began as a Nick Jr. TV show. The show's interactive format and use of simple yet captivating storybook colors have made it popular with both children and adults.

Josh and Blue, the puppy, try out for a Broadway musical in New York City in this upcoming film, originally titled "Blue's Broadway Dreams." They get lost because Josh forgets to bring his Handy Dandy Notebook. A slew of other animated characters, Joe and Steve, join the duo in New York City to help them find the notebook. Will they be able to attend the audition with the assistance of Joe and Steve?

A few stills from the highly anticipated film, as well as its poster and logo, were made available on Paramount Plus' streaming services on February 15, 2022.

4) Criminal Minds: Evolution, November 24

Criminal Minds: Evolution is a reboot of the 2005 television drama series that aired for 15 years.

The "Evolution" part of the title refers to the premise of the upcoming show, in which an anonymous criminal uses the pandemic to establish a network of serial killers. The FBI is tasked with tracking them down and saving civilian lives, all while the world adjusts to the "new normal."

Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, and A.J. Cook reprise their roles as David Rossi, Emily Prentiss, and JJ, respectively. The new series will have ten episodes, with two premiering on November 24, and each subsequent episode releasing every Thursday only on Paramount Plus.

5) Fantasy Football, November 25

Fantasy Football Poster (Image via Paramount Plus Express)

Fantasy Football is a live-action film, starring Marsai Martin, Kelly Rowland, Omari Hardwick and Rome Flynn.

Fantasy Football is about a 15-year-old girl who discovers she can control her father's real-life performance on the football field via a video game. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the father-daughter team must keep their magical abilities hidden at school and on the field. The film reimagines what it means to be a family and support one another through life's ups and downs.

Fantasy Football is produced by Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films, and executive produced by LeBron James, a sports legend. It is directed by Anton Cropper and will be released on November 25 in Paramount Plus.

