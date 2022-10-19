"Without Stallone, I'm not watching": Fans disappointed over Rocky's absence in Creed III trailer

The official trailer for Michael B. Jordan's Creed III is out, and it has been the topic of discussion on Twitter. Jordan reprises his role as boxer Adonis Creed and looks in fine form in the trailer.

However, fans are disappointed about Rocky's absence in the trailer. One went on to say:

"Without Stallone I'm not watching."

Creed III is the first film in the Rocky franchise that does not feature the iconic Sylvester Stallone character.

Fan Reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Twitterati is unsure about the Creed III trailer due to Rocky's absence

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new Creed III trailer. Many seem unhappy about Sylvester Stallone's Rocky not featuring in the upcoming film.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

The trailer opens with Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed saying,

''I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams. Bianca, Rocky, My dad. This was built on their shoulders.''

The trailer briefly depicts several pivotal scenes from the film and establishes the plot while giving glimpses of Creed's relationships with various people. The trailer, however, does tend to give away too many details that might potentially be spoilers for fans.

Overall, it has a gripping and emotional tone that fans of the franchise's previous films will undoubtedly love. However, with no Sylvester Stallone starring, it'll be interesting to see the kind of reception the film gets once it's released.

A quick look at Creed III plot and cast

Creed III focuses on its titular character, who's at the peak of his athletic powers. However, he now needs to face a challenge from his childhood friend and boxer who's returned from prison. Here's a synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.''

The description further reads:

''The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian -- a fighter who has nothing to lose.''

The movie stars Michael B. Jordan in the lead role, and he looks phenomenal in the trailer. Jordan perfectly captures the determination and resolve that defines his character. Viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from the actor.

Starring alongside Jordan in another key role is actor Jonathan Majors, who essays the role of Creed's childhood friend, Damian Anderson. Majors looks equally brilliant in the trailer, and fans can expect an unforgettable face-off between the two leading stars.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film also stars several others in pivotal roles, including Wood Harris, Tessa Thompson, and Florian Munteanu, among many others. The film is directed by Jordan, who makes his directorial debut with the movie.

Creed III is expected to arrive in theaters on March 3, 2023.

