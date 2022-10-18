Creed 3: Everything we know so far about Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut

Creed 3, the highly awaited and intriguing sports drama that marks the directorial debut of critically acclaimed and beloved actor Michael B. Jordan, is all set to premiere on March 3, 2023, in the United States. The brand-new movie will be the 9th installment in the much-celebrated franchise, Rocky, and the sequel to 2018's Creed II.

The upcoming movie has been gleaned from the titular characters written by the legendary actor Sylvester Stallone. Ryan Coogler, Zach Baylin, and Keenan Coogler have served as story writers for Creed 3, while Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler have acted as the screenplay writers for the riveting sports drama movie.

Ever since the official first look of Michael B. Jordan as Adonis "Donnie" Creed from the upcoming sequel was dropped, the movie has begun to create a lot of positive buzz among the audience, who are waiting to see how the movie will unfold.

Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, and more set to play lead roles in Creed 3

Apart from Michael B. Jordan, the highly promising cast list of Creed 3 includes Jonathan Majors in the pivotal role of Anderson Dame. Majors' first look as Anderson Dame was also launched by Jordan along with his own first look for the movie.

A still of Jonathan Majors on the sets of Creed III (Image Via IMDb)

Apart from Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, the lead cast list for the movie also includes Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor, Wood Harris as Tony "Little Duke" Evers, Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed, and Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago.

The other cast members are Selenis Leyva, Spence Moore II, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Canelo Álvarez, Mila Davis-Kent, and a few others.

What can be expected from the movie?

It is hard to tell what exactly can be expected from the upcoming movie, as no official trailer or synopsis for the film has been released yet. Also, every movie in the beloved franchise holds on to its own separate story and does not leave much to anticipate for the next one.

However, the movie will most likely delve deep into Adonis' character, his growth, and the relationship he shares with his daughter.

Six-time Emmy-nominated Kramer Morgenthau has acted as the cinematographer for the movie. He was also the cinematographer for Creed II. Tyler Nelson has served as the editor of the movie.

Director Michael B. Jordan has also served as the producer for the film along with Irwin Winkler, William Chartoff, Charles Winkler, David Winkler, Jonathan Glickman, Kevin King-Templeton, Ryan Coogler, and Sylvester Stallone.

It is safe to say that fans of the long-running popular Rocky franchise have high expectations from Creed 3, as the fan-favorite saga continues. The audience has also been excited to witness the renowned actor's directorial skills.

Don't forget to watch Creed 3, arriving on March 3, 2023, in the United States.

