Which Michael B. Jordan characters can be made on UFC 4?

UFC 4 fans who want to create a lookalike for Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan in the game need to look no further than a few YouTube tutorials. There are a few Jordan characters the in-game character creator can replicate.

'Adonis Creed' from the movie Creed and 'Erik Killmonger' from the movie Black Panther are two fan-favorite characters that can be built on the character creator of the game.

In October 2020, a YouTuber named AydinZero uploaded a tutorial revealing his techniques on how to create 'Adonis Creed' using UFC 4's character creator.

Watch the full tutorial below:

The vast number of customization options in the game allowed the YouTuber to create Michael B. Jordan's character, complete with the signature close-cropped hairdo and stubble.

Another favorite Michael B. Jordan character, 'Erik Killmonger', was created by the YouTube channel, Create-A-Player. The Black Panther-inspired character sported the signature Wakanda dreads and beard.

Watch the tutorial below:

With some additional tweaks to the game, hardcore fans can even make 'Killmonger' body tattoos resembling Jordan's look from the movie.

At this point, with the character customization options UFC 4 offers, it wouldn't be too complicated for fans to create ex-seal Team Six soldier 'John Clark', whom Jordan portrayed in the movie Without Remorse.

What's new in UFC 4?

UFC 4 marks the promotion's fourth mainstream entry into the world of video games. Adding to the already-impressive fighting system set by its predecessors, the new game sees improvements in various game modes and gameplay elements.

In the new and improved career mode, the game features an amateur phase where new players will be exposed to different drills to make them comfortable with the fighting mechanics.

Check out the game's official trailer below:

Providing more authenticity to the whole experience, the career mode also gives the player greater freedom to build relationships and diversify their career paths in-game.

Furthermore, changes have also been made to the gameplay. New features such as grappling assists and submission mini-games have been added for a smoother grappling experience for new players.

Check out the trailer breakdown of the new grappling system below:

Changes such as improved fighter likeness for fighters like Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou have also been incorporated into the game.

