Jonathan Majors Shares His Workout Routine For Kang and Creed 3

Jonathan Majors shot to fame for his role in the movie 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' and earned more recognition with his roles in 'Loki' and 'Atticus Freeman'.

Major's pictures have been breaking the internet because of his jacked physique that's certainly too hot. He has been following an intense diet and workout routine to get a chiseled body along with shredded abs, ripped upper body, and massive arms.

So, let’s look at the back bodybuilding routine followed by the actor for his chiseled body.

What is Jonathan Majors Working Out For?

Jonathan Majors has been involved in intense preparations for some of the major projects set to hit the big screens. He will next be seen as Michael B. Jordan in the upcoming movie Creed III. He will also be seen the MCU’S next big movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Kang.

Jonathan Majors will star as a bodybuilder in the movie Magazine Dreams and aviator in the movie Devotion.

Majors has been training for about a year for these movies and has gained about 21 pounds in his body while reducing his fat percentage to below ten.

Jonathan Majors does not take his workout routine seriously to only play the role effectively on the big screen; it's a source of self-expression for him. He says:

"Training and working out are very important to me. I try to challenge myself to get to a place to express things in the gym the same way that I do in my line of work.”

Jonathan Majors’ Back Building Workout

Here's a look at the intense back-building workout that has helped Jonathan Majors attain his newly jacked physique. He usually completes three sets of all the exercises, with an average of ten repetitions. The exercises that are involved in this backbuilding workout routine are:

The Straight Arm Lat Pull Down

Straight arm lat pull down is a prominent exercises in Majors' workout routine. It promotes muscle growth by targeting the major muscles in the arms and shoulders. It can also help in enhancing posture.

Close Grip Pull-up

Close grip pull-up enables Majors to target the muscles of his chest and biceps. This is a fabulous upper body exercise that helps in building strength and muscle in the core, back, and arms.

Leg Raise

Leg raises are an important exercise in Majors' backbuilding workout. They help in enhancing strength by working on the lower body and core. This exercise also helps in both strengthening and toning the muscles and increasing the range of motion.

Oblique Knee Raise

It's a pull-up variation that helps build abdominal strength and increasing muscle size. This exercise also helps in improving midline stability.

The One Arm Dumbbell Row

It's another prominent exercise in Majors’ workout routine. This compound exercise helps build upper body strength by targeting the back, upper arms, shoulders, and core.

Dumbbell Shrug

Dumbbell shrugs also form as one of the most important exercises in Jonathan back building routine, as it targets the trapezius and shoulder muscles. It also helps in correcting shoulder imbalance and build strength in the upper body.

Takeaway

Jonathan Majors has been following an intense workout routine to get a shredded physique like no other.

He's involved in a few major and upcoming projects, including Creed III, Ant Man, Devotion, and Magazine Dreams.

