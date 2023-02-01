There are numerous exercises for posture improvement that will help in correcting problems such as arching the lower back for a prolonged period, rounding your back, and slouching your shoulders.

Over time, poor posture can cause pain and aches in your muscles. That is why improving your posture is important.

In this article, we have curated a list of effective exercises for posture improvement that can be easily incorporated into your daily routine.

Exercise for better posture (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Best Exercises to Improve Posture

1. Downward Facing Dog

This is amongst the dynamic exercises for posture, which will help in aligning and strengthening the back muscles. Downward facing dog will also help in relieving your back pain by balancing your body.

How to do downward facing dog?

Begin in the standard plank position before elevating your hips upwards in a pointed manner with your palms and feet pressing onto the ground.

Slightly bend your knees while lengthening your spine. Your chin should be tucked towards your chest.

Hold this pose before gently releasing. Repeat.

2. Planks

Planks tend to be amongst the best exercises for posture improvement by increasing core strength. Improved core strength will not strain your back muscles and spine, which often causes hunchbacks.

How to do plank?

Start this exercise by laying down on your stomach with forearms pressed onto the ground.

Engage your core muscles before elevating your body so that you are positioned on your forearms and toes.

Make sure your spine remains in a neutral position and hold the plank for a few seconds.

Slowly release before repeating.

3. Forward Fold

Along with other exercises for posture, the forward fold is also efficient as it will help in lengthening and opening your back completely. This yoga pose will release tension from your posterior chain along with stretching your legs and hips.

How to do forward fold?

Start this exercise in a straight standing posture with your heels positioned slightly apart and big toes touching one another.

Fold forward from your hips and bring your hands towards the floor.

Lengthen your spine along with softening your hip joints and slightly bending your knees.

Keep your chin tucked in to your chest and your head to the ground.

Hold before gently releasing.

Forward fold (Image via Pexels/Roman Davayposmotrim)

4. Cat and Cow Pose

Cat and cow is also among the effective posture stretches, which will also help in enhancing lower back mobility along with strengthening these muscles.

How to do cat and cow pose?

Start this exercise by kneeling on all fours on the ground with your back straight. Breathe out and gently arch your spine.

Raise your head towards the ceiling and hold. Next, breathe in before rounding your spine and dropping your head towards the ground.

Hold this position for a couple of seconds before releasing. Complete the repetitions by alternating between the two positions. Repeat.

5. Resistance Band Pull Apart

Banded pull apart are also among the great exercises for posture, which will strengthen the muscles around your shoulder blades and back. This is amongst the posture correction exercises that will help in getting rid of the slouched shoulders.

How to do resistance band pull aparts?

Start this exercise in an elongated standing position while grasping the resistance band in both your palms with straightened hands at shoulder height.

Slowly move your hands outward and to the side of your body while squeezing your shoulder blades.

Make sure not to shrug your shoulders.

Reverse the movement and repeat.

Plank (Image via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

The aforementioned exercises for posture are among the best and most effective ones that you can easily incorporate into your daily routines. They will also provide a multitude of other benefits such as greater core strength, increased flexibility of the body, enhanced core stability, and more.

Besides performing exercises for posture improvement, you can also follow the measures to get better posture by incorporating the self-massage with foam roller or massage ball into your routine and being aware of your posture throughout the day.

