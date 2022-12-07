6 Core Stability Exercises You Can Do at Home

Core stability exercises are a crucial part of the exercise regimen, as the core is the foundation for everyday movements, such as sitting, running, lifting, and more. A strong core is important for improving athletic performance and doing compound exercises.

Here, we have curated a list of the best core stability exercises that can be done at home without any equipment or gym membership. These exercises can be easily incorporated in your workout regime and provide both functional and physical benefits.

Best At-home Core Stability Exercises

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Stir the Pot

It's one of the best core stability exercises to enhance body balance. This stability ball exercise can also help in building a strong core by working on the anterior core muscles.

How to do the stir the pot:

Position yourself in the standard plank pose with your forearms pressed onto the stability ball.

Maintain a straight posture while keeping the core muscles engaged.

Start moving your arms in circles in one direction.

Repeat the same in the opposite direction.

2) Bird Dog Exercise

This is a simple core stability exercise that can work on the entire body and improve the health of the lower back. This exercise can also help in enhancing overall mobility of the lower body.

How to do the bird dog exercise?

Start on all fours with both knees and palms pressed onto the ground.

Keep your spine neutral and shoulder blades drawn together throughout the exercise.

Simultaneously, raise your right leg to the back and left hand to the front.

Reverse the movement, and swap sides. Repeat.

3) Body Saw

It's an amazing core stability exercises that can help in reducing belly fat and increase body balance.

How to do the body saw exercise?

Start with a conventional forearm plank on the ground.

Position either towels or gliders under your feet so that they can easily move onto the floors.

Keep a good posture, and tighten your abdominal muscles.

Slide your feet inward towards the chest and back outwards by moving your elbows back and forth. Continue.

4) Glute Bridge March

It's a highly efficient core stability exercises to help in getting rid of love handles.

How to do the glute bridge march?

Begin by lying down flat on your back, with your toes pressed onto the ground and knees bent.

Elevate your hips by keeping your head and shoulders pressed onto the ground to assume the glute bridge position.

Raise one foot off the ground, with your knee bent at 90 degrees before lowering it back to the ground. Repeat on the other side.

Change sides, and continue.

5) Hollow Body Hold

It's among the excellent core stability exercises that can help maintain constant tension in the core. It can also help in building strength in the lower back muscles and preventing back pain.

How to do the hollow body hold?

Begin in a lying down position on the ground, with your hands extended over your head and parallel to each other and legs stretched in front.

Contract your abdominals, and press your lower back into the ground before elevating your legs off the floor.

Simultaneously, raise your head and arms off the ground. Stay in this position before releasing.

6) Supine Toe Tap

It's a decent core stability exercise that can also help you get stronger legs.

How to do the supine toe tap?

Begin by lying down on the ground with your back flat and arms placed on the sides.

Pull your belly button to your spine, and engage your abdominals. Bend your knees, and raise them at 90 degrees.

Slowly lower your left foot to the ground before returning it back to the 90-degree position and swapping sides.

Continue, and alternate.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned core stability exercises are among the best and most efficient ones that can be done at home. They do not require any expensive gym membership or heavy equipment.

Some benefits provided by these exercises include building a stron core, getting rid of belly fat, building sculpted abdominal muscles, improving back health, and more. Considering the benefits, you should incorporate them into your workout routine.

