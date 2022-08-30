6 Best Mobility Exercises for Men

Mobility exercises tend to be a crucial part of any workout routine as they offer benefits when coupled with both everyday activities as well as gym workouts. These exercises will activate several muscles across your body that help with muscle gain and greater strength in the body.

Mobility exercises also help men increase their range of motion, which will enable them to perfectly execute weight lifting exercises in the proper form.

Here are six of the best mobility exercises that men can include into their workout routine.

Best Mobility Exercises for Men

1. Lateral Lunges

Lateral lunges tend to be one of the most dynamic mobility exercises that men can do to build balance and stability in the body. This exercise will significantly enhance the agility and side-to-side movement of the body.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in an elongated standing position with both your feet together and your toes pointing forward.

Now, take a big step with your right leg before hinging your hips towards the right side with your left leg straight and pointing forward.

Press onto your right foot to assume the center position.

Swap sides and repeat.

2. Elbow-to-Knee

Elbow-to-knee tends to be an effective mobility exercise that men can do for targeting several muscles of both the upper and lower body, including the core, erector spinae, glutes, delts, and traps.

Here's how you can do it:

Assume the tabletop position on the floor.

Raise one hand and the opposite knee off the floor.

Next, bring the said knee and elbow to touch each other underneath your body before explosively kicking your leg backward while punching your arms in the front.

Bring both of them in the connecting position again underneath your body. Repeat.

Swap sides and repeat.

3. Inchworms

Inchworm is one of the most effective mobility exercises that men can add to their routine to target their hamstrings, calves, hips, core, shoulders, and arms. This exercise will help in building significant strength in the body along with muscular endurance.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off with your feet apart at the hip distance before reaching onto the ground with your hands while your hips are pushed back.

Start walking forward with both arms until you are in a high plank position.

Move your arms back towards the toes before bringing your body back to the initial standing position. Repeat.

4. Spiderman Lunges

Spiderman lunges can also be effectively included in the mobility workout routine due to the deep stretch of movement which will strengthen and tone your body.

Here's how you can do it:

Assume a high plank position before bending one knee towards the shoulder while positioning the same foot outside the hand.

Next, push down your hips as your other leg remains straight.

Release after a few seconds.

Swap the legs and repeat.

5. Band Pullovers

Band pullovers are also amongst the most effective mobility exercises that men can do to effectively stretch and strengthen their chest, back, and arms.

Here's how you can do it:

Lie flat on your back near the machine and adjust the attached band in a manner that is over your head.

Position your feet flat on the ground while keeping your knees bent.

Bring your arms above your head and clutch the band with a grip wider than the hip distance.

Next, pull the band towards your hips with both hands before bringing it back to the initial position in a controlled manner. Repeat.

6. Single Leg Deadlift

A single leg deadlift will effectively stretch your legs, arms, and back with its movements. The unilateral movement of this exercise will ensure proper muscle development as well as strengthening of both sides. You can also add dumbbells to these exercises for the added challenge and resistance to the exercise.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by standing with both your feet together and hands beside your body.

Next, shift the body weight on your left leg before rotating your hips to extend your right leg behind you and bring the upper body angled parallel to the floor by tilting forward.

Press onto your heels to drive your body back to the initial position. Repeat.

Swap sides and repeat.

Bottom Line

Mobility exercises might not sound as fun or entertaining as other exercises. However, they tend to be extremely crucial in a workout routine.

From doing everyday movements such as bending, carrying, and walking, to working out in the gyms by lifting, squatting, and lunging, mobility exercises help in significantly enhancing these movements. Doing these exercises regularly will also improve your flexibility and balance.

Mobility exercises will also help in reducing the likelihood of getting hurt by strengthening your posterior chain and overall body. These exercises can also be done on your rest day as a standalone session that will effectively target and stretch the muscles throughout the body.

