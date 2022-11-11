Love handles refer to the excess accumulation of fat around your abdominal and hip region. While they may not be dangerous to your health, love handles might contribute to chronic diseases such as sleep apnea, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and more.

There are some simple exercises that you can inculcate in your daily routine to blast fat from your body along with engaging your core muscles. They will also help in burning a high number of calories by boosting your heart rate. Here are six simple ways that will help you get rid of love handles:

What Exercises Take Away Love Handles?

1. Lying Leg Twists

Here's how to do it:

Begin in the laying position on the ground with your back flat, palm flat on the ground, and both arms extended to the sides.

Position your calves parallel to the ground by bending your knees and lifting your legs.

Your thighs should create a ninety degree angle within your body.

Next, bring both your legs to the left side of the ground so that your outer left thigh is touching the ground.

Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

2. Glute Bridge

Here's how to do it:

Start in the laying position on the floor with your knees bent and feet close to your butt.

Create a straight line between your shoulders and knees by raising your lower back and hips off the ground.

Keep your glutes squeezed together. Release and repeat.

3. Russian Twists

Here's how to do it:

Begin in a seated position on your hip bones with both your feet pressed onto the ground and your knees bent.

Keep your abdominals tightened and lean your upper body slightly to the back at an angle of about forty-five degrees.

Bring both your palms together in front of your abdomen.

You can also clutch a weight in between your palms.

Balance your seated bones and raise your legs while keeping your knees bent.

Next, gently twist your upper body to the left and bring your hands to the left side of the body. Swap sides and repeat.

4. Side Planks

Here's how to do it:

Lay down on your left side and lean on your left elbow with your feet stacked and legs extended.

With your core, hold your body off the ground in a straight line for about a few moments before lowering yourself back on the ground.

Switch sides and repeat.

For adding intensity to the exercise, raise the top leg and hold so that it is not stacked over your bottom leg.

5. Bicycle Crunches

Here's how to do it:

Lie down on the ground or on a mat with both your knees bent and hands placed gently behind your head.

Engage your abdominals as you raise your head and shoulders off the floor.

Simultaneously, with your knees bent, raise your feet off the floor together so that your shins are angled parallel to the floor.

Next, gently twist your body to bring your right elbow to your left knee.

At the same time, straighten your right leg in front of you by hovering above the ground.

Bring your body to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side.

6. Mountain Climbers

Here's how to do it:

Begin in the traditional high plank position on the ground with your face down to the floor, toes curling to the ground, and hands just under both your shoulders with arms completely straight.

Raise one leg off the floor and drive your knee towards the chest.

Swap sides and repeat.

Can Love Handles Ever Go Away?

Yes, love handles eventually start melting away when you follow a combination of proper diet along with effective exercises. You need to incorporate exercises that help in losing fat from your body and later add on exercises to tone the muscles around your abdomen.

What Is the Main Cause of Love Handles?

One of the main causes of love handles tends to be fat retention. Fat cells start to accumulate in your body either due to lack of physical activity or consumption of high calorie foods, which is later shown in places such as the belly and waist.

Other causes behind love handles are aging, poor sleep schedule, lack of exercise in routine, diet high in sugar and fats, high amount of cortisol in body, and any undiagnosed condition.

How Long Does It Take to Lose Love Handles?

It is important to remember that losing love handles from your body might take some time. Focus on sticking to your exercise regimen and diet routine to reduce the overall fat percentage of the body. Eventually, you will be sure to reap the underlying benefits!

Poll : 0 votes