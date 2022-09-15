5 best exercises for men to build huge and strong legs

Building huge and strong legs requires consistency and dedication, along with a workout routine that effectively targets all the muscles in your legs.

Leg days in the gym are often considered one of the hardest. However, leg day is also one of the most crucial days of the week, especially if you want to build muscular legs.

Besides helping build stronger legs, leg exercises also provide many other benefits, such as toning muscles, enhanced functional movement, increased range of motion, muscle gain, and better athletic performance.

Anyone aspiring to develop strong legs must include compound exercises such as deadlifts, squats, and lunges in their workout routine. The exercises listed below are a great start to building strong, muscular legs as they efficiently target all the muscle groups in your legs.

Goblet squats and 4 other effective exercises to build strong legs

1. Back Squats

Back squats are one of the excellent and best exercises men can incorporate into their workout routine for bigger legs. The exercise's deeper range and vertical positioning will help you get stronger legs. This is why back squats are the ideal choice to build huge, strong legs.

Here's how to do it:

Start in a standing position with your feet apart roughly at shoulder distance.

Position the barbell on your shoulders behind your head with your palms facing forward.

Make sure your spine is straight and in complete alignment throughout the movement.

Descend your body to the ground by hinging your hips and bending your knees.

Aim to position yourself in an invisible chair through this movement.

Reverse back to the initial position by driving through your feet. Repeat.

2. Machine Leg Extensions

Machine leg extensions are also one of the most effective exercises men can incorporate into their workout routine to build muscular legs. Regularly doing this exercise will help pack additional muscles into your quads without straining your hips and back.

Here's how to do it:

Assume your position in the leg extension machine with the pad positioned on your ankles.

Raise the weight until your legs are completely straight before bringing them back to the initial position with control.

Repeat.

3. Bulgarian Split Squats

Bulgarian split squats also help build strong legs through the unilateral movements of the exercise that will work on your hamstring, glutes, and quads. This exercise will also help correct muscle imbalance on both sides and work on your core muscles.

Here's how to do it:

Start by grasping the dumbbells in both hands with one leg on the floor and the other leg bent backward and positioned on the elevated bench.

With your back upright, start with the lunge movement.

Repeat on the alternate side.

4. Leg Press

Leg press is one of the most popular leg exercises amongst gym enthusiasts for building huge and strong legs. This exercise will help add muscle definition to the lower body, increase strength, and build explosive power.

Here's how to do it:

Assume the position on the leg press machine with your feet placed on the footplate and legs raised at an angle of ninety degrees.

With an engaged core, push the foot plate away from your body with both feet.

With control, bring it back towards your body. Repeat.

5. Goblet Squats

Goblet squat is also a great exercise you can include in your workout routine to build lower body strength. It targets the quads and glutes, which are the major movers in the exercise.

Here's how to do it:

Start in a standing position with your feet apart slightly more than the hip distance.

Grasp a dumbbell or kettlebell with both your hands and position it in front with your arms at shoulder height.

Descend into the squatting position before reversing back to the center position. Repeat.

Bottom line

The above-mentioned leg exercises will definitely help you to build strong legs if you practice them consistently. Remember that building muscle will require some time and patience, so do not get disheartened if you cannot see the progress or results of your hard work.

Be cautious and assume the proper stance for these exercises to avoid unwanted injuries. Beginners are advised to perform these exercises under the guidance of fitness professionals.

