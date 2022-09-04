6 Effective Single-Leg Exercises for Men to Strengthen Lower Body

Single-leg exercises are a highly effective workout that will help to strengthen the lower body while properly targeting the muscles of both sides of the body. The unilateral movement of the single-leg exercises will help correct the muscle imbalance in the body and build equal strength on both sides.

A stronger lower body entails several benefits that include building stronger bones, enhancing agility, improving balance, increasing speed, higher metabolism, and more. Single-leg exercises to strengthen the lower body will enhance the overall fitness and health of the body, along with increasing the range of motion.

We have curated a list of the six best and most effective single-leg exercises that men can do to strengthen the lower body.

Best Single-Leg Exercises for Men to Strengthen Lower Body

1) Pistol Squats

Pistol squats are one of the most efficient single-leg exercises that can help men strengthen the lower body by effectively targeting their glutes, leg muscles, back, and core. This exercise will help in building significant strength and balance in the body.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position with your feet apart at the hip distance and extend your arms in the front at shoulder level.

With rolled back shoulders and an engaged core, lift one leg in front of you and start bending the knee on the opposite side to descend into a squatting position until your hips are close to the heels of the supporting legs.

Drive through your heel with tension in the glutes to assume the initial position. Repeat.

Swap sides and repeat.

2) Single Leg Glute Bridge

The single-legged Glute Bridge is a decent exercise that will strengthen the lower body by targeting glutes, hamstrings, hip flexors, and lower back.

How to do it?

Start off by lying flat on your back on the ground with your knee bent, legs pressed onto the floor, and arms on the side of your body.

Ensure that your chin remains tucked in throughout the exercise.

With an engaged core, raise your right leg off the floor and straighten it in the front.

Next, drive your hips towards the ceiling by pressing onto the left foot and engaging your glutes.

Slowly return to the initial position by hinging down at your hips. Repeat.

Swap sides and repeat.

3. Reverse Lunges

The reverse lunge is a popular single-leg exercise that will help both tone and strengthen the lower body.

How to do it?

Start off by standing with your feet apart at hip distance and maintaining an upright back.

Now, take a wide step backward with one leg and descend into the lunge position by bringing the knee of the rear foot to the ground and bending the front knee to a ninety-degree angle.

Drive through the heels to get back to the initial position. Repeat.

Alternate sides and repeat.

4. Single-Leg Step Ups

This is an effective yet underrated single-leg exercise to strengthen the lower body and build explosive strength in the body.

How to do it?

Start off with your feet apart at hip distance and a plyo box or step positioned in front of you.

Step onto the box with your left leg while disengaging your right leg as much as possible.

Bring the right leg near the left leg by stepping in the box before returning to the initial position with one leg at a time.

Repeat.

5. Bulgarian Split Squats

This exercise involves compound and unilateral movement that will help build the coordination and balance of the body along with strengthening the lower body.

How to do it?

Position your one foot backward in a chair or box.

Descend into a squat position with an engaged core. Repeat.

Swap sides and repeat.

6. Single-Leg Deadlift

A single-leg deadlift will help strengthen the lower body by working on multiple muscle groups throughout the body.

How to do it?

Start off with both your feet underneath the hips and back erect.

Shift your body weight to the left leg and drive your right leg back while hinging from the waist above so that your upper body is almost parallel to the ground.

Position your arms perpendicular throughout the movement.

While keeping your right leg straight, bring it to the initial position and assume the standing position.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned single-leg exercises are some of the best exercises that men can include in their workout routine to strengthen the lower body. These single-leg exercises tend to include unilateral movement of the body, which will help build equal strength for both sides. These exercises also effectively engage both the lower back and abs rather than the bilateral movements.

These single-leg exercises will also help enhance sports performance, build better balance, and develop coordination of the body. Additionally, these single-leg exercises will also help strengthen and tone the leg muscles.

