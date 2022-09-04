6 Best No-Equipment Ab Exercises for Men

Ab exercises entail numerous benefits for both men and women other than helping get shredded abs. Ab exercises help you get a stronger core by effectively targeting the abdominals, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Abdominals can be considered one of the most crucial muscles of the body and help with body balance and stability. Other benefits of regularly doing ab exercises include improved posture, reduced back pain, foundation for advanced compound movements, and more.

We have created a list of the six best and most effective ab exercises men can include in their workout routine for a stronger core and shredded six-pack abs.

Non-Equipment Ab Exercises for Men

These ab exercises do not require any equipment and can therefore be easily included in the workout regimen. Let's get started with these six workouts:

1) Bird Dog

Bird dog is one of the most versatile ab exercises that involve compound movements working unilaterally on both sides. The movement of the exercise emphasizes effective core engagement. Bird dog also works on the back, helping reduce back pain and improving posture.

How to do it?

Assume a tabletop position on the ground with your wrists underneath your shoulders and knees underneath your hips.

With an engaged core, raise your left arm forward, and extend your right leg simultaneously.

Make sure to keep them at the same level as your body and to feel a proper stretch.

Bring both hands and legs to the starting position.

Repeat on the other side.

2) Oblique Crunch

Oblique crunches are one of the simple yet effective ab exercises men can include in their workout routine. This exercise effectively targets both the internal and external obliques, which are often neglected. Oblique crunches also help in adding greater definition to washboard abdominals.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with your back flat, knees bent, and feet pressed on the ground.

Position your hands at the back of your head to support your neck, and maintain some gap between your chest and chin.

With your back erect, crunch your torso as high as you can towards one side of your body.

Repeat on the other side.

3) Side Plank with Raised Foot

This is one of the most advanced variations of the side plank and can help you target the abdominals and obliques. Side planks with elevated feet help in building decent strength in the core along with adding definition to the abdominal muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by taking a side plank position on the ground, with one leg stacked over the other, core engaged, and forearm pressed onto the floor.

Rather than positioning your legs on the ground, place them on a step or bench.

Make sure the body creates a straight line while exercising and breathing deeply.

Repeat on the other side.

4) Bear Crawl

Bear crawl is one of the most dynamic and challenging ab exercises that can help men strengthen their muscles.

How to do it?

Start off with a tabletop position and flat back on the ground.

Raise your knees a few inches off the ground, and do not let them touch throughout the movement.

Move forward by walking with your left leg and right hand in front simultaneously. Immediately swap sides to continue the crawling motion.

Repeat.

5) Plank

Plank is one of the most basic and simplest ab exercises men can incorporate in their workout routine. This exercise helps in building significant strength, and improving posture and balance.

How to do it?

Assume the tabletop position on the floor, with your back upright and core engaged.

Extend your legs backwards, and straighten them, with your forearms pressed onto the ground.

Release after a few moments. Repeat.

6) Hollow Hold

Hollow holds are another great ab exercises to help build functional core strength and improve spinal mobility.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the ground, with your leg extended in front and arms extended over your head beside your ears.

Raise your legs, shoulders, arms, neck, and head off the ground simultaneously.

Hold this position for a few moments before releasing. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned ab exercises are some of the best workouts for the core men can include in their workout. These exercises are extremely versatile and require no equipment to do them.

Regularly doing the aforementioned exercises can provide a multitude of benefits, including shredded six-pack abs, building better balance, improved posture, enhanced agility, increased range of motion, improved athleticism, and more.

After building a certain amount of strength and stability, you can progress towards more advanced variations of ab workouts with weights or compound movements.

