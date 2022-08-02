6 Oblique Exercises for Men to Build a Strong Core

Obliques are one of the crucial core muscles that assist in everyday movements. These muscles are vital for pelvis stabilisation and functional movements, which is why it's important to keep these muscles strong with regular oblique exercises.

Strong obliques provide for a strong core, allowing for better stability throughout the body. Besides building strong core, oblique exercises also result in enhanced posture, better balance, lesser risk of injuries, improved coordination and an overall boost to fitness.

Oblique Exercises for Strong Core

We have curated a list of the six best oblique exercises men can include in their workout sessions for a strong core:

1) T Rotation

T Rotation is one of the great obliques exercises that helps in strengthening the core muscles along with engaging the back muscles.

How to do it?

Assume a high plank position on the ground with a straight back and engaged core. Rotate your body upwards and towards the right side by shifting your body weight onto your left arm such that you're facing sideways.

Pause in the sideway position for a few seconds before bringing your body back to the starting position. Repeat the same on the alternate side.

2) Rotational Medicine Ball Twist

This exercise not only helps men get a strong core but also increases the explosiveness and power in the body.

How to do it?

Grasp a medicine ball, and stand sideways a few inches beside the wall. Keep your feet apart at shoulder distance, with knees slightly bent. Keep the ball at chest level with straightened arms in front of you and angled parallel to the floor.

Rotate your body towards the right side, and release the medicine ball. Catch the ball with your hands as it bounces back before returning to your starting position. Repeat.

3) Side Plank

Side planks are one of the most effective obliques exercises men can do for a strong core. This exercise targets muscles that are often neglected in other compound exercises.

How to do it?

Lie on the floor on one side of your body with straight legs, and hold your upper body with your forearm. Lift your hips off the ground so that your body creates a straight line.

Hold your body onto the side plank position for as long as you can before returning to the starting position. Repeat the same process on the alternate side.

4) Bird Dog

Bird dog is one of the simple yet effective obliques exercises that can help you get a strong core and better stability. This exercise can also help in relieving lower back pain.

How to do it?

Get on all fours with your hips directly above your knees and shoulders, above your palms. Straighten your left arm forward while extending your right leg backward. Pause for about ten seconds before bringing your hand and leg to the initial position. Repeat the same movement with the other hand and leg.

5) Cross Body Mountain Climber

This is one of the greatest oblique exercises men can do for a strong core, as it's an amalgamation of strength training and cardio workouts. Cross-body mountain climbers can also help in crushing a high number of calories and shedding belly fat.

How to do it?

Assume the high plank position with your hand directly beneath your shoulders and the balls of your feet on the ground. With an engaged core, bring your right knee closer to your left elbow, and immediately lower it back to the starting position.

Bring your left knee closer to your right elbow. Continue this movement at a fast pace as you get the hang of the exercise with both sides.

6) Stir the Pot with Stability Ball

This exercise can help men achieve a strong core by effectively engaging the anterior core and obliques. This exercise can also help in building spinal stability along with reducing the likelihood of injuries due to weak anterior core.

How to do it?

Get into the position of a forearm plank on the ground with your forearms positioned on the top of the stability ball. Make sure to keep your back straight to avoid getting hurt, and reap all the benefits of the exercise.

Slowly by using your elbows, move the stability ball into small circles in a clockwise motion. Repeat the same in an anti-clockwise motion. Make sure to keep your core engaged throughout the movement, and do not arch your back.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned oblique exercises can help men achieve a strong core by effectively engaging and training both external and internal obliques. Obliques are often considered as side abs that are located at the edges of the core. Oblique exercises can help in strengthening the overall core region along with building better stability.

Besides a strong core, oblique exercises can help in gaining many other benefits, such as functional movement of everyday life and performing advanced gym exercises requiring high core stability.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far